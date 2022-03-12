As it happened: Brighton 0-2 LFC

Liverpool travel to Brighton for their first Premier League away game in a month - continuing their pursuit of Man City in the title race.

The gap remains where it has for some weeks now - six points and a game in hand.

Brighton are solidly in mid-table at the moment - safe no doubt from relegation but unlikely to threaten the European places despite enjoying a good start to the season. They have lost each of their last three games.

Better news for the home side is that they do have an impressive recent record against Liverpool. The reds have not beaten Brighton in two seasons. We have suffered two draws and a defeat in our last three meetings.

Klopp watched his side lose 1-0 in midweek to Inter Milan before going through on aggregate, and last weekend it was an edgy 1-0 victory over West Ham to secure the points. Reds fans will be hoping that these past two performances have been a blip as they continue their hunt in three competitions.

As it happened...