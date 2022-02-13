Burnley 0-1 LFC: Match recap

Liverpool travel to Burnley to continue the race to catch up to Man City who stretched their lead back to 12 points yesterday in the Premier League.

Deja vu for the reds, who once more have two games in hand over the league leaders.

Not that the reds need any extra incentive but it was Burnley, who in the depths of last winter, ended Liverpool's almost four year unbeaten Anfield league record in an empty soulless stadium.

The reds chase for the last years title subsequently imploded as they went on to suffer a number of disappointing results in the early weeks of 2021.

But the reds are in a more buoyant period right now. They have nothing like the injury concerns of last season and have the new Luis Diaz and goalscoring machine Diogo Jota firing on all cylinders.

New striker Wout Weghorst has recently joined Burnley and he wil face Dutch team-mate Virgil van Dijk who should at least have some prior knowledge of his abilities.

A win today would put the reds seven points ahead of Chelsea, on the same games, who are in third place in the division.

Follow the action from Turf Moor with us here.

As it happened...