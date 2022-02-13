Burnley 0-1 LFC: Match recap

Liverpool travel to Burnley to continue the race to catch up to Man City who stretched their lead back to 12 points yesterday in the Premier League.
Deja vu for the reds, who once more have two games in hand over the league leaders.
Not that the reds need any extra incentive but it was Burnley, who in the depths of last winter, ended Liverpool's almost four year unbeaten Anfield league record in an empty soulless stadium.
The reds chase for the last years title subsequently imploded as they went on to suffer a number of disappointing results in the early weeks of 2021.
But the reds are in a more buoyant period right now. They have nothing like the injury concerns of last season and have the new Luis Diaz and goalscoring machine Diogo Jota firing on all cylinders.
New striker Wout Weghorst has recently joined Burnley and he wil face Dutch team-mate Virgil van Dijk who should at least have some prior knowledge of his abilities.
A win today would put the reds seven points ahead of Chelsea, on the same games, who are in third place in the division.
Follow the action from Turf Moor with us here.
As it happened...
Jordan Henderson missed the midweek game with a back injury but should be available.
Sadio Mane was in bed after returning from his AFCON celebrations with Senegal. He too could be in line for a return to action for the reds.
Bad news for Burnley is that they are bottom.
The only small ray of light for them is that they have played the fewest number of games of any team. Burnley may rue missing so many games because of 'covid' because they will have a lot to catching up to do in the weeks ahead.
They have played just 20 games, compared to unaffected Man City who have played 25.
As does captain Jordan Henderson. Four changes by Klopp as he keeps one eye perhaps on Wednesday's game away at Inter Milan in the Champions League.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Tsimikas, Diaz, Elliott.
Wout Weghorst in the starting line up for Sean Dyche's side.
Pope, Tarkowski, Pieters, Mee, Roberts, Brownhill, Westwood, Cornet, Lennon, Weghorst, Rodriguez
Subs: Hennessey, Collins, Lowton, Bardsley, Cork, McNeil, Stephens, Barnes, Long
Somewhat incredibly, this is only the fourth time that Liverpool's 'front three' have started together this season.
2 wins and a draw so far for Sadio, Mo and Bobby.
Wet. Grim. Cold. Windy. Burnley.
We are underway at Turf Moor.
5' Mane feeds the ball across to Salah to start an attack. Sadio looks like he's had plenty of rest after, no doubt, some big celebrations in Cameroon and then Senegal last week.
8' There are three Burnley forwards marauding towards Alisson to chase that long ball.
But the Liverpool keeper gets there before Maxwell Cornet and the flag goes up anyway.
10' Robbo has a shot from some range. Deflected on someone's head for a corner.
14' Decent effort from Josh Brownhill that Alisson tips away. Weghorst played the ball from his wide position to Brownhill just outside the box.
18' Another chance for Burnley. Offside flag goes up.
Second placed Liverpool not looking 18 places higher than the opposition just yet.
21' First decent chance for the reds but Nick Pope gets his hand to a Naby Keita drilled shot from outside the area.
22' Fast break from Burnley but Weghorst completely gets his shot all wrong.
In any case, Trent is there to fire it away.
Just before that move Weghorst tripped Mo Salah up in the area. VAR not interested and Burnley have their corner, which Liverpool clear.
26' Henderson booked for Liverpool after a tackle on Pieters.
Hurt himself a bit in the process.
28' Alisson called into action to prevent Ben Mee scoring.
Saved at his feet.
Liverpool need to get into this game quickly because the best chances are definitely falling Burnley's way.
29' Great free kick cross from Trent, Mane is at the edge of the six yard box but volleys it straight at Nick Pope.
The Burnley keeper didn't know a lot about that.
31' Burnley in again. Ball played to Weghorst who looks like he is running in treacle. He gets the shot away but was under pressure from Joel Matip.
Puts it wide.
34' Poor header back from the Liverpool defence and Alisson has to come out before Jay Rodriguez gets to it.
He takes a bad first touch and he's in some trouble. Seems furious that Matip isn't moving to offer him a pass so he has to put it out for a throw in.
35' Another chance for Weghorst, another offside and another poor choice from him of shot.
Liverpool chances few and far between.
This is a tough grind.
40' Trent corner. He waits while the flag can't make up its mind whether to blow over.
Header by Mane and Fabinho with the tap in!!
Well done Fab.
Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
The best chances fell to Burnley, and to Wout Weghorst in particular.
But the reds had a couple of their own and it was Fabinho who ultimately dispatched a Trent corner.
5️⃣ goals in his last 7️⃣ games. pic.twitter.com/zVxPhXI4hj— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) February 13, 2022
Back underway.
54' Weghorst opts for the pass back to Brownhill who shoots, it takes a deflection, but loops up easily for Alisson to collect.
Burnley undeterred by going a goal down. They've started this half the brighter.
59' Thiago comes on to replace Jordan Henderson. Virgil van Dijk takes over the on field captaincy.
62' Dwight McNeill replaces Jay Rodriguez for the home team.
He's straight into the action.
63' Weghorst is certainly strong, you can give him that. He collects the ball 25 yards out, fends off a challenge and fires a shot to sting the gloves of Alisson.
67' Diogo Jota replaces Sadio Mane.
Not sparkling from the new AFCON Champion but minutes under his belt under a slightly different climate to which he has spent the last month.
???????????????? ???????????????????????????? ????????????— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 13, 2022
Five goals in seven games for @_fabinhotavares ⚽ pic.twitter.com/zlIVMwtL70
74' Weghorst down injured and replaced by Ashley Barnes. The Burnley man has been threatening but not lethal.
Ashley Barnes knows where the goal is though.
75' Burnley's subs combine. McNeill sends in the cross that is mere inches away from Ashley Barnes connecting.
The final 15 minutes are not going to be easy for the reds.
78' Josh Brownhill down and takes a minute to compose himself.
Trent fired a cross into the side of his face there.
81' Ben Mee luckily sees his touch send the ball past the goal.
A cross/shot fired in from the left wing by Trent caused a bit of panic there.
Final ten minutes.
83' Ball through to Cornet, he's offside but he wasn't sure. Alisson did very well to force him wide and make him miss his chance.
87' Liverpool had a great chance to wrap all of this up right there.
Salah pass but Jota can't add to his impressive goal tally.
The slide from Pieters came in just in time to put Diogo off.
Three minutes added time.
90+2' Keita replaced by Milner. Not long left.
Burnley 0-1 Liverpool
It wasn't pretty. Burnley probably deserved something.
But they don't get it and the reds get another 3 points to move 7 points clear of third place Chelsea.
9 points behind leaders City with a game in hand.
Remember when Spurs were in the Champions League final. They lost again today to Wolves.
Chelsea need to keep an eye on West Ham and Man Utd now.
BRING ON YOUR INTERNAZIONALE!!
Liverpool travel to the San Siro midweek when they play the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie.
Inter are currently top of Serie A, one point ahead of Napoli who they drew 1-1 with yesterday.