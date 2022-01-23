Crystal Palace 1-3 LFC: As it happened

Liverpool play their final Premier League game for almost three weeks today at Crystal Palace.
Two weeks winter break follows this fixture before the reds return on the 6th February for the next round of the FA Cup.
The reds will be desperate to go into that break with another three points under their belt - points which could reduce the gap to Man City down to 9 points and leave Liverpool with a game in hand and still to travel to face Man City in April.
Palace, under new boss Patrick Viera, have carved out quite a solid home record this season. They have lost just twice from their eleven home games, with both defeats with just the one goal margin.
They also beat Man City away at the Etihad, one of only two teams to beat the current Champions this season.
With the reds still without Naby Keita, Salah and Mane then this will be a tricky fixture to navigate.
Follow the game with us here.
As it happened...
Team news incoming....
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has recovered from a ankle knock sustained in the midweek win over Arsenal.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Firmino.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Gordon, Williams, Morton.
Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita returns to the starting XI replacing Jack Butland.
Guaita, Ward, Mitchel, Guehi, Olise, Hughes, Mateta, Schlupp, Andersen, Edouard, Gallagher.
Former Liverpool players Christian Benteke, Martin Kelly and Nathaniel Clyne are all on the Palace bench today.
Arsenal v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Leicester v Brighton
Chelsea v Spurs (4:30pm)
Liverpool players make their way on to the Selhurst Park pitch through the usual corner tunnel.
We are underway for the last Liverpool game of January.
Come on Liverpool!
5' Cross from Trent, lands near the back post and taken down well by Curtis Jones.
The youngster then passes it to Andy Robertson who plays a cross/shot and it goes over the bar.
7' Guaita called into action to beat the ball away from a Henderson shot.
That move all started with a lovely ball into Diogo Jota.
Early pressure on the Palace goal.
8' Wonderful corner from Robertson and in steams the big frame of Virgil van Dijk.
He smashes his header in.
1-0.
12' Liverpool swarming all over Palace, and there's great ball in to the back post that Oxlade-Chamberlain almost almost reaches!
Try and get a second here, Liverpool.
????BOOM! ????pic.twitter.com/XUk1pYwHcH— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) January 23, 2022
21' Ball played through, Mateta clean through on Alisson - that's a wonderful reaction stop from the Liverpool keeper from about 8 yards.
Flag goes up so it wouldn't have counted but the Brazilian keeper did really well there.
25' Firmino lays it off to Fabinho at the edge of the area, but he side foots that over the crossbar.
Had to hit the target there.
32' Andy Robertson with his second assist of the game. Lovely cross to the back post and Oxlade-Chamberlain chests down and then puts it away.
2-0!
36' Brief moment of danger as the ball is fired into Gallagher inside the area. He can't get his feet to the ball though.
That was a solid chance for the home team.
39' Matip error leads to Olise getting a shot on target. Alisson is up for that though.
Liverpool have not been perfect at defending 2-0 leads this season. Need to be fully concentrated here. Palace are a threat.
42' So close to being 2-1. Ball fed through by Palace, beats van Dijk, Mateta attempts to round keeper but his shot into the empty net is deflected away by Alisson.
Squeezes past the far post and out for a corner.
Palace 0-2 Liverpool
Liverpool deserve to be ahead but Palace have had some glorious chances at the expense of some slack Liverpool defending.
Alisson has made some critical saves, but Andy Robertson is maintaining his excellent form with two assists to give the reds a big advantage.
The final 45 minutes is underway.
47' Early chance for Palace, Olise whips it across the face of goal and Gallagher completely misses an open goal chance!
Not the start Liverpool were hoping for.
48' And another cross causes havoc in the Liverpool defence.
Ends up with a chance of a backheel from about 3 yards out but Alisson gets down to stop it!
He's made some saves here today.
54' It was sort of overdue.
Liverpool too open. Mateta breaks the offside trap, and lays it off to Edouard who pokes it in the net.
2-1. We have got a game now.
58' Anderson with a low shot that goes narrowly wide of the Alisson game.
Palace firmly in control at the moment.
60' Oxlade-Chamberlain replaced by Minamino.
Will Hughes booked for a foul on Curtis Jones.
67' Eberechi Eze is on to replace goalscorer Edouard.
70' Schlupp drills it into the side netting.
Palace leading the number of attempts in the second half by 5 to 2.
72' Fabinho with a shot from about 25 yards. It's got power on it but it's drilled low and Guaita gets down to save.
Double substitution change for the home team.
Two more strikers thrown on. They are definitely going for the equaliser.
77' Benteke and Ayew on. Hughes and Mateta off.
82' Bobby booked.
83' Long ball through - it's on to Michael Olise and he loops it over Alisson who scrambles back to save.
He has kept Liverpool in this game today.
88' Fabinho scores from the spot!
Diogo Jota had been brought down in the area by the keeper. Referee initially didn't give it. VAR checked and told him to take a look at the replay.
He decided to award the penalty and Fabinho converts.
90+2' Gomez replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool
The reds just about get all three points. Blistering opening half hour from the reds, but Palace were a very strong side for a large period of the game.
But they could only score the one so goals from van Dijk, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Firmino ensure the victory.
Chelsea v Spurs is the final game before the two week break.
But it's not going to alter the top two.