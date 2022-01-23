Crystal Palace 1-3 LFC: As it happened

Liverpool play their final Premier League game for almost three weeks today at Crystal Palace.

Two weeks winter break follows this fixture before the reds return on the 6th February for the next round of the FA Cup.

The reds will be desperate to go into that break with another three points under their belt - points which could reduce the gap to Man City down to 9 points and leave Liverpool with a game in hand and still to travel to face Man City in April.

Palace, under new boss Patrick Viera, have carved out quite a solid home record this season. They have lost just twice from their eleven home games, with both defeats with just the one goal margin.

They also beat Man City away at the Etihad, one of only two teams to beat the current Champions this season.

With the reds still without Naby Keita, Salah and Mane then this will be a tricky fixture to navigate.

Follow the game with us here.

As it happened...