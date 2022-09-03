Everton 0-0 LFC: As it happened

Liverpool make the short trip across Stanley Park to face Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The reds have collected two wins in the past week, albeit in wildly different games, at Anfield. Total domination v Bournemouth before another late fightback against Newcastle on Wednesday evening.

Everton will be fresher for this fixture - they played on Tuesday night but they are yet to secure their first victory of the season. They will see the derby as the perfect opportunity to correct that.

Liverpool have fresh midfield injury worries - with Jordan Henderson now out with a hamstring injury. Curtis Jones was fit enough for a return to the bench midweek, but Thiago is not expected to return to training until next week.

The reds loan signing, Arthur Melo, is not expected to be involved today due to a work permit not being granted yet.

Darwin Nunez has completed his suspension and is available for selection.

This is how the game unfolded.



As it happened...