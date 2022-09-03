Everton 0-0 LFC: As it happened

Liverpool make the short trip across Stanley Park to face Everton in the Merseyside derby.
The reds have collected two wins in the past week, albeit in wildly different games, at Anfield. Total domination v Bournemouth before another late fightback against Newcastle on Wednesday evening.
Everton will be fresher for this fixture - they played on Tuesday night but they are yet to secure their first victory of the season. They will see the derby as the perfect opportunity to correct that.
Liverpool have fresh midfield injury worries - with Jordan Henderson now out with a hamstring injury. Curtis Jones was fit enough for a return to the bench midweek, but Thiago is not expected to return to training until next week.
The reds loan signing, Arthur Melo, is not expected to be involved today due to a work permit not being granted yet.
Darwin Nunez has completed his suspension and is available for selection.
This is how the game unfolded.
As it happened...
The Liverpool manager was asked if Everton could wind up the Uruguayan forward.
"Will it (the sending off) never happen again? I don't know, but I am pretty sure nothing will happen in the next game.
"He is a wonderful young man but he has emotions as well. He made a mistake but we didn't speak for the full 15 days about it, telling him 'you have to calm down'.
"How we want to think in these situations is that we pay back with football.
"If Darwin plays then he has to be ready for these things. When a player is talking to you a lot or is really physical, then he is not in his own game, and he [Nunez] has to use these kind of moments as well.
"If the other one is too busy wanting to distract him, you just have to use it from a football point of view.
Tsimikas, Carvalho and Darwin Nunez named in the starting XI. Firmino and Robertson drop to the bench. Arthur Melo and Diogo Jota also on the bench.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Elliott, Carvalho, Diaz, Salah, Nunez.
Subs: Adrian, Milner, Firmino, Jota, Robertson, Arthur, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips.
They've been busy in the transfer market since Frank Lampard has arrived. Lots of new faces for a Merseyside derby. Maupay making his Everton debut.
Pickford, Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Coady, Patterson, Iwobi, Onana, Davies, Gordon, Gray, Maupay
Subs: Begovic, Keane, Coleman, Vinagre, Rondón, Gueye, Allan, McNeil, Mills
Approaching kick off.
The teams have had their warm ups and are back in the dressing rooms receiving thier last moments of managerial advice.
Teams are out. Lots of Liverpool fans still stuck outside with delays getting into the stadium. Strange.
We are underway.
5' Liverpool dominating the opening period of this game.
Seeing plenty of the ball as Everton work on maintaining their shape.
9' Everton's midfield capitalise on a poor ball in the midfield.
Maupay drags his shot wide. Should have done better.
Fabinho down winded but he's back up now.
15' Not much more to report. Liverpool yet to carve out truly solid goal chances.
The game has a little bit of pushing and shoving but nothing full blooded yet either. Early weekend start may be part of it.
19' Trent Alexander-Arnold crosses but Nunez is past the far post and can't head it on target.
26' Anthony Gordon and Tsimikas have a running battle.
A foul apiece in the space of 60 seconds.
And now Gordon elbows Tsimikas in the chest.
Lucky to get away without a card there.
27' The free kick deflected off the wall and Luis Diaz is almost on to that.
32' Maupay loses the ball in the area but Tom Davies is straight on to it and it rebounds back off the post.
Should have been the opening goal.
38' Onana booked for a foul on Carvalho.
39' Carvalho in some discomfort and heads off the pitch for treatment.
Arthur Melo on the touchline warming up..
40' Salah collects the free kick and crosses it back in.
Nunez is some distance away and heads over the crossbar.
WOW!
42' Nunez turns on the spin and lashes it at goal. Pickford manages to beat that on to the crossbar.
And then it falls to Luis Diaz who fires and hits the post.
45' Liverpool corner and Everton launch a quick counter attack.
Joe Gomez is there to stop the move.
Woodwork x 2pic.twitter.com/MUOKPbZAbA— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) September 3, 2022
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Both teams have had chances that have hit the woodwork.
Fabio Carvalho may not make it out for the second half after that challenge with Onana.
Firmino was warming up.
Firmino replaces Carvalho at half time.
47' Diaz plays it across the face of goal but Nunez mis-hits the shot.
49' Liverpool causing confusion across the Everton defence. Elliott ball finds Tsimikas but he's too wide to get it on target.
55' It's been an enterprising opening ten minutes of this half from Liverpool.
Firmino involvement and change of formation to 4-2-3-1 seems to be helping the reds get a few more chances.
But still, it remains, 0-0.
58' Trent and Tsimikas are off. On comes Milner and Robertson.
61' Idrissa Gueye replaces Tom Davies for the home side.
64' Two saves from Pickford from Firmino attempts. One a shot from the edge of the box, one from a header from a corner. And then Pickford denies a chance from Fabinho hit straight at him.
65' Everton have got a big break on. 5 onto 3 Liverpool defenders.
Laid to Maupay just past the penalty spot but Alisson is there to look big and stop the chance.
End to end few minutes.
Neal Maupay fires it in but Conor Coady sticks out a leg to divert it towards goal.
Goodison erupts but wait - it's miles offside. Ruled out.
Back to 0-0.
75' Virgil booked for a foul on Onana.
Two more for the reds.
Matip and Diogo Jota are on.
Elliott and Darwin Nunez make way.
Milner moves into midfield. Joe Gomez goes to right back. Matip in central defence.
82' Dwight McNeil comes on to replace Antony Gordon.
83' A lot of steam has come out of the Liverpool team and Everton looking more likely to get a winner.
84' Alisson saves from McNeil. Tips it over the bar. Important goalkeeping there.
85' Liverpool with a swift counter attack but Diogo Jota's crossfield pass isn't long enough to reach Mo Salah.
87' Firmino drills it straight at Pickford once again.
Six minutes of added time to play.
90+2' Referee goes back to an incident a couple of minutes ago and books Fabinho for blocking Gueye.
90+5' A big late chance. Salah sends it in and Pickford gets another save to send it on to the post.
Dinosaur arms has had a very good game today.
FT: Everton 0-0 Liverpool
A fairly even game. Liverpool not firing like last week but Pickford must have made eight or nine saves. Alisson had a couple too and Everton did have one ruled out for offside.
It'll have to do. Two points dropped but three players returning to action for the reds.
Plenty of chances, for both sides, but no goals in the 241st Merseyside derby. pic.twitter.com/ovEWp9TGzK— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) September 3, 2022
Liverpool up to 5th but highly likely to end the weekend lower than the 6th place they started it in.
9 points won and 9 points dropped from the opening 18 available.
Not the best of starts.
Klopp:
"Super intense week for us, tough on Wednesday night and a few days later you have to come and play here.
"(On Carvalho) We think it's the muscle above the knee but a massive dead leg. It should settle quickly but we shall see.
"For the Napoli game I'm not sure if Thiago can train on Monday. Apart from that the group is fine.
"These derbies have always been tough. Sometimes you get an early goal and it can open up. I don't forget they had a big chance (disallowed goal) but apart from that we had bigger chances.