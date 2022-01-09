LIVE FA CUP: LFC v Shrewsbury

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town for a 3rd round FA Cup clash today.
The reds do welcome back Jurgen Klopp who has completed his 7 day isolation but a host of other players are unavailable.
Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Max Woltman make their first senior starts for Liverpool in the starting XI.
Newcastle lost yesterday to Cambridge United and LFC will be hoping for a fairly smooth passage into the next round of the cup. The shrews are one place higher than Cambridge in League One.
Klopp does have a couple of attacking players on the bench but has given youth a chance in this domestic cup fixture.
Live Updates
Perhaps a slightly stronger line up for Liverpool than two years ago when they faced Shrewsbury at Anfield in the FA Cup 4th round. Also a couple more senior players on the bench.
Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Morton, Dixon-Bonner, Gordon, Jones, Woltman.
Subs: Adrian, Firmino, Minamino, Tsimikas, Matip, Mabaya, Norris, Balagizi, Frauendorf.