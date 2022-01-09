LIVE FA CUP: LFC v Shrewsbury

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town for a 3rd round FA Cup clash today.

The reds do welcome back Jurgen Klopp who has completed his 7 day isolation but a host of other players are unavailable.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner and Max Woltman make their first senior starts for Liverpool in the starting XI.

Newcastle lost yesterday to Cambridge United and LFC will be hoping for a fairly smooth passage into the next round of the cup. The shrews are one place higher than Cambridge in League One.

Klopp does have a couple of attacking players on the bench but has given youth a chance in this domestic cup fixture.

