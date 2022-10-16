As it happened: LFC 1-0 Man City

Back to the Premier League after the excitement of mid-week in the Champions League.

And after facing league leaders Arsenal last weekend it's arguably an even tougher proposition this week. Man City may not quite be top just yet but they are looking even stronger than they were last season.

The reds fought them down to the wire in last season's title chase, but this time around the reds have barely got out of the blocks.

After four extremely impressive league campaigns the reds have suffered their worst start to a league campaign in a decade and ahead of this game the injuries continue to mount. There has been much speculation that Ibrahima Konate will be unavailable meaning more square pegs in round holes in the Liverpool defence.

Erling Haaland has made an explosive start to his career in England and there is little doubt that City start strong favourites for this clash.

Can Liverpool compete? The mid-week goal rush should have boosted confidence amongst Mo Salah certainly but it's been a while since these two sides met in a game where form has been in such opposite directions.

