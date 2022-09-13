LFC 2-1 Ajax: As it happened at Anfield!

Champions League Group A Game 2
Tuesday 13 September 2022 - 8:00 pm
Anfield
Liverpool2
1Ajax
⚽️ Salah17'
27'⚽️ Kudus
Matip62'
Elliott off, Firmino on ↔️65'
Jota off, Núñez on ↔️65'
67'↔️ Rensch off, Sánchez on
81'↔️ Taylor off, Grillitsch on
⚽️ Matip89'
Alcantara off, Bajcetic on ↔️90'
90' Berghuis
Diaz off, Milner on ↔️90'
Liverpool are back in action for what will be the last time this month.

Despite the upcoming World Cup, the reds have had two Premier League games (Wolves H and Chelsea A) postponed because of the death of the Queen.

With an upcoming international break of friendlies this will be the last chance to see the reds until they face Brighton in the league on the 1st October.

The reds will have welcomed any break though - after the Community Shield win they have won only 50% of their Premier League points in the opening six games, and were humbled by a determined and resolute Napoli in Italy last week.

Klopp can make some changes to his side for tonight but a further injury to Andy Robertson, means he is unavailable for tonight's clash.

Ajax and Napoli lead the group after winning their first game.  The reds definitely need both a result and a performance tonight.

Follow the action with us here.

As it happened...

19:32 UK
Four changes for Liverpool

Diogo Jota selected ahead of Nunez.  Thiago back into midfield, replacing Milner.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Alcantara, Elliott, Diaz, Jota, Salah

Subs: Adrián, Davies, Gomez, Milner, Firmino, Núñez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Melo, Phillips

19:45 UK
Ajax team

A few ex Premier League players dotted about, Daley Blind, Steven Bergwijn and on the bench Everton's Davy Klaasen.

Pasveer, Bassey, Blind, Timber, Rensch, Álvarez, Taylor, Bergwijn, Berghuis, Tadic, Kudus

Subs: Stekelenburg, Gorter, Kaplan, Sánchez, Baas, Magallán, Klaassen, Grillitsch, Regeer, Brobbey, Ocampos, Lucca

19:54 UK

A pre-match rendition of YNWA.

An important night in this Champions League group for the reds.

19:57 UK

19:58 UK

Captain Virgil leads the team out.

20:02 UK
KICK OFF

Underway at Anfield.

20:04 UK

Both clubs and sets of fans observed a minute's silence ahead of kick off for The Queen.

There was no Champions League anthem or logo in the centre circle as a mark of respect.

20:07 UK

4' Tsimikas blazes one over from the edge of the area.

Speculative.

20:08 UK

20:17 UK

14' Matip and van Dijk both been called into defensive action in recent minutes.

But both have done well.

20:21 UK
GOAL!!!!

17' Liverpool take the lead.

Alisson finds Diaz, who finds Jota - he plays it across and it's MO SALAH with the goal!

20:25 UK
CHANCE!

22' Free kick from the reds eventually back in by Tsimikas with an outswinger.

van Dijk heads it across and it falls to Luis Diaz in some space.  Controls then it goes just wide.

A bit of confidence from the reds.

20:26 UK
CHANCE!

23' Powerful shot from Diogo Jota - that's gone wide though.

Thiago starting to pull the strings a bit in midfield.

How the reds would love a second here.

20:27 UK
CHANCE!

25' Another quick release from Alisson.

Jota slides that beautifully across the line and Daley Blind has to do lots of work to stop Mo Salah getting the simplest of tap ins.

20:30 UK
Goal

26' Well that's come somewhat against the run of play.

Kudus equalises for the Dutch side.  He rifles that into the top of the net but there was some poor marking inside the area.  Ajax seemed to have a man spare.

20:37 UK
CHANCE!

35' Trent's corner and van Dijk heads - it's saved on the line by the keeper!

20:43 UK

40' Ref awards Ajax a soft free kick just outside their own area.  Claims it was a high foot from Fabinho.

It wasn't.

20:45 UK
DOUBLE CHANCE

42' Two bites of the cherry for Trent - a left foot and a right foot but the keeper stops them both.

He's doing well this 38 year old Ajax keeper.  Unfortunately.

20:46 UK

43' Tsimikas swings in the corner.

Van Dijk heads it.

Pasveer saves once more.

20:47 UK

45' van Dijk and Dusan Tadic clash heads going for a ball.

Tadic getting some treatment.

One minute added time coming.

20:50 UK
HALF TIME

HT: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax

Liverpool have been much brighter.  Took the lead and have dominated this game in large part.

But Kudus fired a good equaliser even if Liverpool's marking inside the area was a bit soft.

Can the reds push for a winner in the second half?

21:05 UK
SECOND HALF

Back underway.

21:21 UK
YELLOW

62' Joel Matip goes into the book.

Bassey got away with a push on Mo Salah just outside the area there.  Seemed a blatant free kick for the reds but nothing given.

21:22 UK

Darwin Nunez and Bobby Firmino about to come on for the reds.

21:24 UK
CHANCE

64' Pasveer does well to spread himself wide and puts Mo Salah off.

21:25 UK
LFC Subs

66' Diogo Jota replaced by Darwin Nunez.  Harvey Elliott replaced by Roberto Firmino.

21:27 UK
Ajax sub

67' Jorge Sanchez replaces Devyne Rensch.

21:31 UK

72' Kudus in again but Alisson makes the save in a 1v1 situation

But then the flag goes up.

That daft offside rule.

21:33 UK
CHANCE!

73' Alexander-Arnold delivers a corner and this time Matip gets to it.

But he heads over.

Liverpool have had plenty of well delivered corners tonight but to no positive outcome just yet.

21:36 UK
Chance for Ajax

76' Daley Blind gets a free header at the back post but he heads it straight back across the face of goal.

Questionable tracking back by Trent Alexander-Arnold there.

21:42 UK
Liverpool still trying

81' We're into timewasting territory now and Bassey goes down after the ball hits his face.

He makes a meal of that.

The Liverpool substitutions have not ignited the team and, being honest, the atmosphere at Anfield is a little bit flat.

It's an improved Liverpool performance but still lacking something up front.

9 minutes left.

21:43 UK
CHANCE!

83' Darwin Nunez drags his shot wide after a nice little ball by Salah.

He turns to the Kop and asks them to increase the noise.

21:45 UK
CHANCE

85' Great turn by Darwin Nunez there and it goes across the face of the goal.

Luis Diaz is there but the keeper gets the faintest of touches and it dribbles past Diaz.

Thought that was going to be it!

21:48 UK
WOW!

88' Mo Salah chance, deflected off Calvin Bassey and it hits the post!

21:49 UK
GOAL!!!

89' JOEL MATIP!

Liverpool finally score from a corner.  Tsimikas swinger, Matip header.

Headed off the line but it was behind the line.

2-1

21:52 UK
LFC Sub

90+4' Bajecetic replaces Thiago.

21:59 UK

21:59 UK
That Matip matchwinner moment

22:05 UK
Group A

As it stands tonight.  Napoli's game against Rangers rearranged for tomorrow.



