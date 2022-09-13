LFC 2-1 Ajax: As it happened at Anfield!

Liverpool are back in action for what will be the last time this month.
Despite the upcoming World Cup, the reds have had two Premier League games (Wolves H and Chelsea A) postponed because of the death of the Queen.
With an upcoming international break of friendlies this will be the last chance to see the reds until they face Brighton in the league on the 1st October.
The reds will have welcomed any break though - after the Community Shield win they have won only 50% of their Premier League points in the opening six games, and were humbled by a determined and resolute Napoli in Italy last week.
Klopp can make some changes to his side for tonight but a further injury to Andy Robertson, means he is unavailable for tonight's clash.
Ajax and Napoli lead the group after winning their first game. The reds definitely need both a result and a performance tonight.
Follow the action with us here.
As it happened...
Diogo Jota selected ahead of Nunez. Thiago back into midfield, replacing Milner.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Alcantara, Elliott, Diaz, Jota, Salah
Subs: Adrián, Davies, Gomez, Milner, Firmino, Núñez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Melo, Phillips
A few ex Premier League players dotted about, Daley Blind, Steven Bergwijn and on the bench Everton's Davy Klaasen.
Pasveer, Bassey, Blind, Timber, Rensch, Álvarez, Taylor, Bergwijn, Berghuis, Tadic, Kudus
Subs: Stekelenburg, Gorter, Kaplan, Sánchez, Baas, Magallán, Klaassen, Grillitsch, Regeer, Brobbey, Ocampos, Lucca
A pre-match rendition of YNWA.
An important night in this Champions League group for the reds.
Champions league night at Anfield are one best atmosphere in the world. Good luck @LFC and klopp to bring back the team in top #YNWA— Djimi Traore (@Djimi_Traore19) September 13, 2022
Captain Virgil leads the team out.
Underway at Anfield.
Both clubs and sets of fans observed a minute's silence ahead of kick off for The Queen.
There was no Champions League anthem or logo in the centre circle as a mark of respect.
4' Tsimikas blazes one over from the edge of the area.
Speculative.
Sad news for all the gammon right wing snowflakes.
A few shouts and boos quickly hushed by the #LIVAJA crowd during the short period of silence to mark the Queen’s death. Vast majority observed the silence impeccably. pic.twitter.com/KvhvRskPOP— Henry Winter (@henrywinter) September 13, 2022
14' Matip and van Dijk both been called into defensive action in recent minutes.
But both have done well.
17' Liverpool take the lead.
Alisson finds Diaz, who finds Jota - he plays it across and it's MO SALAH with the goal!
22' Free kick from the reds eventually back in by Tsimikas with an outswinger.
van Dijk heads it across and it falls to Luis Diaz in some space. Controls then it goes just wide.
A bit of confidence from the reds.
23' Powerful shot from Diogo Jota - that's gone wide though.
Thiago starting to pull the strings a bit in midfield.
How the reds would love a second here.
25' Another quick release from Alisson.
Jota slides that beautifully across the line and Daley Blind has to do lots of work to stop Mo Salah getting the simplest of tap ins.
26' Well that's come somewhat against the run of play.
Kudus equalises for the Dutch side. He rifles that into the top of the net but there was some poor marking inside the area. Ajax seemed to have a man spare.
35' Trent's corner and van Dijk heads - it's saved on the line by the keeper!
40' Ref awards Ajax a soft free kick just outside their own area. Claims it was a high foot from Fabinho.
It wasn't.
42' Two bites of the cherry for Trent - a left foot and a right foot but the keeper stops them both.
He's doing well this 38 year old Ajax keeper. Unfortunately.
43' Tsimikas swings in the corner.
Van Dijk heads it.
Pasveer saves once more.
45' van Dijk and Dusan Tadic clash heads going for a ball.
Tadic getting some treatment.
One minute added time coming.
HT: Liverpool 1-1 Ajax
Liverpool have been much brighter. Took the lead and have dominated this game in large part.
But Kudus fired a good equaliser even if Liverpool's marking inside the area was a bit soft.
Can the reds push for a winner in the second half?
Back underway.
62' Joel Matip goes into the book.
Bassey got away with a push on Mo Salah just outside the area there. Seemed a blatant free kick for the reds but nothing given.
Darwin Nunez and Bobby Firmino about to come on for the reds.
64' Pasveer does well to spread himself wide and puts Mo Salah off.
66' Diogo Jota replaced by Darwin Nunez. Harvey Elliott replaced by Roberto Firmino.
67' Jorge Sanchez replaces Devyne Rensch.
72' Kudus in again but Alisson makes the save in a 1v1 situation
But then the flag goes up.
That daft offside rule.
73' Alexander-Arnold delivers a corner and this time Matip gets to it.
But he heads over.
Liverpool have had plenty of well delivered corners tonight but to no positive outcome just yet.
76' Daley Blind gets a free header at the back post but he heads it straight back across the face of goal.
Questionable tracking back by Trent Alexander-Arnold there.
81' We're into timewasting territory now and Bassey goes down after the ball hits his face.
He makes a meal of that.
The Liverpool substitutions have not ignited the team and, being honest, the atmosphere at Anfield is a little bit flat.
It's an improved Liverpool performance but still lacking something up front.
9 minutes left.
83' Darwin Nunez drags his shot wide after a nice little ball by Salah.
He turns to the Kop and asks them to increase the noise.
85' Great turn by Darwin Nunez there and it goes across the face of the goal.
Luis Diaz is there but the keeper gets the faintest of touches and it dribbles past Diaz.
Thought that was going to be it!
88' Mo Salah chance, deflected off Calvin Bassey and it hits the post!
89' JOEL MATIP!
Liverpool finally score from a corner. Tsimikas swinger, Matip header.
Headed off the line but it was behind the line.
2-1
90+4' Bajecetic replaces Thiago.
FT: Liverpool 2-1 Ajax— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) September 13, 2022
A deserved win for Liverpool and Joel Matip marks his return to the starting XI with a crucial matchwinner. pic.twitter.com/QEoumTgv64
September 13, 2022
As it stands tonight. Napoli's game against Rangers rearranged for tomorrow.