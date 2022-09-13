LFC 2-1 Ajax: As it happened at Anfield!

Liverpool are back in action for what will be the last time this month.

Despite the upcoming World Cup, the reds have had two Premier League games (Wolves H and Chelsea A) postponed because of the death of the Queen.

With an upcoming international break of friendlies this will be the last chance to see the reds until they face Brighton in the league on the 1st October.

The reds will have welcomed any break though - after the Community Shield win they have won only 50% of their Premier League points in the opening six games, and were humbled by a determined and resolute Napoli in Italy last week.

Klopp can make some changes to his side for tonight but a further injury to Andy Robertson, means he is unavailable for tonight's clash.

Ajax and Napoli lead the group after winning their first game. The reds definitely need both a result and a performance tonight.

Follow the action with us here.

