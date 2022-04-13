As it happened: LFC 3-3 Benfica (6-4 agg)

Liverpool host Benfica in the second leg of the Champions League Quarter Finals with Villarreal in wait for the winner of this tie.
The reds won 3-1 away at Benfica but it was a difficult night in parts, with Liverpool's finishing the difference last Tuesday.
In last night's game, Villarreal claimed a 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich - which added to their first leg 1-0 lead meant they knocked out the German Champions.
The reds played out a 2-2 draw with Man City at the weekend, and face City again on Saturday at Wembley. But Jurgen Klopp has no intention of resting players. He said he intends to pick the 'freshest' team he can for tonight's game as the reds continue their quest to collect as many trophies as possible this season.
Speaking ahead of tonight's clash, the Liverpool boss said:
"It is a super important game".
"We tried so hard to get to the Champions League and now we can make it to semis.
"It's 3-1 at half-time, it's as tricky as 2-0. A good basis, but if they score one - like we felt against Inter - the game changes.
"We felt it when they scored last week. We really need to make them feel this is a place they don't want to go."
Liverpool posted a perfect record in the group stage, which was widely called the 'Group of Death', before knocking out Italian champions Inter Milan in the last 16.
Lots of changes from Sunday's game against Man City. Firmino and Luis Diaz selected up front to partner Diogo Jota.
Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Konate, Tsimikas, Henderson, Milner, Keita, Diaz, Jota, Firmino.
Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Robertson, Origi, Alexander-Arnold, Elliott.
It looks like just one change for Benfica from the first leg. Keeping a very strong line up.
Vlachodimos, Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo, Weigl, Taarabt, Ramos, Gonçalves, Soares, Núñez
Subs: Leite, Almeida, Bernardo, Morato, Dias, Lazaro, Meïte, Radonjić, Seferovic, Mário, Yaremchuk, Álvaro
Great pre-match rendition from the crowd.
Almost kick off at Anfield.
He starts on the bench tonight but lots of people have been visiting the new Salah mural.
There have been some positive rumours concerning a potential new contract this week for the Egyptian.
A banner on The Kop for the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster.
This game being the closest home game to the April 15th anniversary of the tragedy in 1989.
We're underway at Anfield.
8' Little bit of pressure there from Liverpool. Move ended with James Milner of all people barging his way through into the area before the keeper collected.
13' Crossfield ball played to Everton and he curls it right footed just past the post in front of The Kop.
14' Gomez whips in a cross but Jota gives the defender a shove in the back before he heads it into the net.
15' Another chance for Jota but the keeper is brave and comes out for that and gets his hands to it just before Jota arrives.
Benfica keeper down and they've got some ice on the side of his head.
21' It's that man again - Ibrahima KONATE!!
Tsimikas with the corner and BOOM from Konate. Lovely header. 1-0. 4-1 on aggregate.
23' Nunez thinks he's equalised straight away but the flag is up for offside. Liverpool's high line works.
27' Luis Diaz powers forward and hits a powerful strike that the keeper does well to put behind for a corner.
The Colombian is playing down the right wing today - Jota is over on the left. He's still working the ball well though.
30' More panic for Benifica from a Liverpool corner. Not Konate this time, but Diaz and Firmino combine and the ball ends up on the roof of the net after bouncing off Vertonghen.
32' Benfica pull one back.
Goncalo Ramos with the finish.
Milner gets a weak foot on the ball and it spins into the area and into the path of Ramos who fires it in.
They checked for VAR for offside but the goal was given. I think Milner got the last touch of the ball.
39' Should have been a second for the reds.
Milner with a great ball forward to Firmino who is bearing down on goal but lays it across to Diaz and the ball is intercepted. Really big chance. Important tackle.
43' Benfica playing some nice football since their goal.
Not looking like the Liverpool pressure is getting to them.
Liverpool have gone off the boil a bit here.
45' Keita with a shot from the edge of the box but it's off target.
Grimaldo failed to fully clear Diogo Jota's cross and the Guinean was straight on to it.
HT: Liverpool 1-1 Benfica (4-2)
Liverpool have had chances to add more to their account but Benfica also enjoyed some good possession in the final 15 minutes of that half.
The reds probably more disappointed that it's level at the break.
Benfica have to score two without reply in the second half to force extra time.
Liverpool kicking towards The Kop.
45 minutes away from the semi-final?
Goncalves replaced by Yaremchuk at half time for the away side.
55' Well Liverpool were readying the arrival of Fabinho, Thiago and Salah but BOBBY FIRMINO puts Liverpool back in control.
Lot of pressure from the reds, keeper spills the ball under pressure from Luis Diaz. Vertonghen plays the ball straight to Jota who sends it back in to Bobby.
The Brazilian slots it in. 2-1. 5-2 on aggregate.
57' Jota replaced by Salah. Milner replaced by Thiago. Fabinho replaces Henderson.
Alisson takes the captains armband.
65' This is all over now. BOBBY FIRMINO connects with another sweet Tsimikas delivery. Free kick sent in and wonderful volley.
6-2 on aggregate.
Liverpool are heading to the Champions League Semi-Finals.
67' Luis Diaz replaced by Sadio Mane.
73' Substitute Roman Yaremchuk puts the ball in the net after latching on to a through ball. Flag went up but VAR checked it and he was onside.
82' Darwin Nunez scores, flag goes up again, VAR has a look and gives it. This time Konate playing Nunez onside.
Dangerous game from Liverpool has cost them two goals.
84' Nunez smashes one low and Alisson makes a great save.
6-4 on aggregate for the reds who have been a little bit sloppy here at Anfield.
85' Liverpool corner, arrives at the feet of Thiago who volleys over from the edge of the penalty area.
Both offside.
Mane for Liverpool and Benfica with one offside.
Remains 6-4.
Origi is on for Firmino for the closing minutes.
LIVERPOOL ARE IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI-FINALS
They will take on Villarreal in two weeks time at Anfield with the return leg in Spain a week later.
FT: Liverpool 3-3 Benfica (6-4 on aggregate)
If Liverpool can get past Villarreal in two legs then it will be Jurgen Klopp's third Champions League final with Liverpool.
Man City held out for a 0-0 draw against Atletico who Liverpool beat home and away earlier this season.
They will face Real Madrid in the other semi-final.
Treble remains on for City, Quadruple remains on for Liverpool.
It's going to be a pulsating six or seven weeks ahead!
Next up - the FA Cup Semi-Final v Man City on Saturday afternoon at Wembley!
