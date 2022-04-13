As it happened: LFC 3-3 Benfica (6-4 agg)

Liverpool host Benfica in the second leg of the Champions League Quarter Finals with Villarreal in wait for the winner of this tie.

The reds won 3-1 away at Benfica but it was a difficult night in parts, with Liverpool's finishing the difference last Tuesday.

In last night's game, Villarreal claimed a 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich - which added to their first leg 1-0 lead meant they knocked out the German Champions.

The reds played out a 2-2 draw with Man City at the weekend, and face City again on Saturday at Wembley. But Jurgen Klopp has no intention of resting players. He said he intends to pick the 'freshest' team he can for tonight's game as the reds continue their quest to collect as many trophies as possible this season.

Follow tonight's clash with us here.

As it happened...