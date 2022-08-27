LFC 9 (NINE) – 0 Bournemouth: As it happened!

Liverpool are still looking for their first Premier League win and will be hoping to get it under their belt today against Bournemouth.
Last Monday night's disappointing defeat against Man United saw the reds go behind first for the seventh consecutive Premier League clash and exposed the ongoing injury crisis.
No new players are expected to return for this game so the reds must continue to dig deep without ten first team squad players - Darwin Nunez missing out with the second of his three game suspension.
Follow the clash with us here.
As it happened...
Fabinho comes in to replace Milner.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Diaz, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Davies, Milner, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Clark, Bajcetic, Phillips, Van den Berg.
Our opponents with plenty of fresh faces since the last time we faced them in the Premier League.
Travers, Mepham, Lerma, Senesi, Cook, Christie, Smith, Zemura, Tavernier, Moore, Anthony
Subs: Neto, Stacey, Hill, Bevan, Solanke, Billing, Marcondes, Pearson, Saydee
On the way to anfield with my little red ♥️???? up the reds pic.twitter.com/rkmuJ2g4Ns— José enrique (@Jesanchez3) August 27, 2022
John Henry is at Anfield today.
No doubt in town to finalise some midfield transfer deals.... or perhaps not.
Liverpool's bench is looking decidedly threadbare today, as it was last week.
Liverpool’s owner talking to fans ahead of kick-off at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/VVs8HwaW4d— David Lynch (@dmlynch) August 27, 2022
Klopp: 'If there is something that we can do (in the transfer market) and it's the right player then maybe we can do something. But that's always been the case anyway.'
Klopp: 'A win (today) is very important. We have to start the season properly at some point and today we have to give it a proper try.'
Teams out into the glorious Anfield sunshine.
Underway at Anfield.
3' Liverpool take the lead in a football match.
Fast start from the reds and Firmino flicks it over for Luis Diaz to head in!
6' WOW! Harvey Elliott makes it 2-0. Liverpool have come out flying here.
Luis Diaz, to Salah, a slight touch from Firmino and Elliott curls it in.
9' A round of applause around the stadium in tribute for Merseyside schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel, aged 9, who died on her doorstep last Monday evening in a widely publicised event.
It's followed by a chorus of YNWA at Anfield.
17' Lovely move by Luis Diaz, Firmino and Elliott.
Harvey whips the ball into the back foot and unbelieveably Mo Salah can't put it in.
Should be 3-0.
19' Salah's turn and shot just tipped over by Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers.
28' 3-0 to the reds!
TRENT with the third.
He initially lost the ball but then immediately won it back, played a one two, then fires it 25 yards past the keeper.
Liverpool are 3-0 up with less than 30 minutes on the clock.
31' Firmino, who has been involved in everything today, makes it 4-0 for the reds!
Reacts quickest to a Salah cross that is deflected in and launches himself and puts it in with the outside of his foot.
The reds storm.
36' Adam Smith booked for a foul on Henderson.
Smith the man defending the Luis Diaz area of the pitch so not a clever first half card.
Bobby Firmino's first league goal at Anfield since December 2020.— Ged Rea (@ged0407) August 27, 2022
45' Firmino wins the reds a corner.
Robertson sends it in and Virgil van Dijk rises highest to head in to make it 5-0.
Great half from the reds.
HT: Liverpool 5-0 Bournemouth
Dominant, ruthless Liverpool display in that first half.
Firmino with a much improved display. As are the rest.
Crystal Palace making another team's life difficult.
They lead 2-0 at half time away at Man City.
Chelsea down to ten men and drawing 0-0 v Leicester.
Back underway.
Harvey Elliott gets a well deserved break at half time. On comes Fabio Carvalho.
46' It's 6-0!
Own goal from Mepham. Trent cross, comes out. Salah keeps the pressure. Trent crosses again and Mepham puts it past his own keeper.
It's SEVEN.
62' Liverpool corner, worked short, played back in and Firmino is there to react quickest and puts it into the net.
What an afternoon for the Brazilian!
Three changes.
69' Tsimikas and Milner replace Robertson and Henderson.
Huge ovation for Bobby Firmino who is replaced by 17 year old Stefan Bajcetic, making his PL debut.
75' Fabinho sends the ball over but Mo Salah can't finish despite a perfectly timed run.
It's not been his day in front of goal just yet but he's desperate to get on the scoresheet here.
78' Ben Pearson has literally just come on for Bournemouth replacing Lewis Cook and he is down on the ground in some discomfort.
Looks like he took a kick in the back of the knee. Accidental involvement from Carvalho.
81' Fabio Carvalho makes it 8-0.
His debut LFC goal.
A volley from inside the area in front of the Kop. Original ball in from Trent.
EIGHT NIL.
83' Another debutant for LFC.
Bobby Clark replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold.
84' Liverpool match the Premier League's best ever win. 9-0. Luis DIAZ heads in from a Tsimikas corner.
Liverpool equal the Premier League's highest ever win record.
'WE WANT 10' rings around Anfield.
4 minutes added time.
FT: Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth
The reds equal the record Premier League win of 9-0.
Firmino absolutely instrumental in the result with 3 assists and two goals. A first PL goal for Harvey Elliott and a debut LFC goal for Fabio Carvalho.
Today was also the first time LFC have scored five goals in the first half of a league game since 1958.
Thanks for joining us.
Liverpool deliver an answer to their slow start to this season.
We'll be back with reaction to this game soon.