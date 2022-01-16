LFC 3-0 Brentford: As it happened at Anfield

Liverpool will be hoping to improve in front of goal after a disappointing 0-0 in the League Cup semi final midweek.
They are also have a substantial 14 point gap behind Man City although they do have two games in hand and still have to travel to the Etihad this season.
Their first mission is to get some revenge on Brentford - one of six teams who have held Liverpool to a draw in the league so far this season.
The first game ended in pulsating fashion - a 3-3 draw away in London back in early Autumn.
With the African contingent still missing, there continues to be plenty of pressure on Firmino and Jota up front and on those tasked with supplying them with chances.
Follow the action from Anfield with us here.
As it happened...
Liverpool have no fresh injuries, with James Milner, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk are all expected to recover in time from minor issues sustained against Arsenal on Thursday.
Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain come in to replace Milner and Minamino.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota, Firmino.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Gomez, Minamino, Tsimikas, Gordon, Williams, Morton.
Brentford have a draw against Liverpool and two very narrow 1-0 defeats against both Man City and Chelsea.
Here's how they line up:
Fernández, Ajer, Pinnock, Jansson, Henry, Nørgaard, Baptiste, Janelt, Roerslev, Toney, Mbuemo
Subs: Lössl, Sørensen, Stevens, Jensen, Wissa, Canós, Ghoddos, Bidstrup, Forss
Another milestone for the Liverpool boss.
Underway at Anfield.
3' Oxlade-Chamberlain has slotted into the position normally occupied by Mo Salah - he's down that right wing today for the reds.
Curtis Jones in the centre of midfield.
6' Bit of a wasted free kick there for the reds. Trent floats the ball into the area but Matip and van Dijk can't decide who wants the ball and it goes out for a goal kick.
10' Little in the way of quality chances so far although the reds have had a couple of corners and a free kick.
Jota heads narrowly over.
The sunlight just over the Kop stand is beaming into the face of Brentford keeper, Fernandez, but the reds haven't attempted many long range shots yet.
13' Nice curling shot into Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain who doesn't get enough on that.
But he was narrowly offside anyway.
14' Ball brought down well by the chest of Oxlade-Chamberlain. He lays it back out to Trent who traps the ball before unleashing a shot that goes about a foot wide of the top corner.
Liverpool upping their game.
19' Poorly timed challenge from Ajer and he wipes out Jota at the edge of the box.
Easy yellow card that one.
20' Trent's free kick whipped in nicely to the back post.
Matip gets his head on it but not enough of it and it's gone behind for a goal kick.
22' Somehow Mbuemo finds himself a nice bit of space, but Matip is there quickly and stays steady to regain control of the ball.
23' Liverpool corner and it lands at the feet of Van Dijk. He fires through a crowd of people but somehow Alvaro Fernandez stops that with his thigh!
Great chance that. Good reaction from the Bees keeper.
33' A long shot from Janelt but that won't be troubling Alisson.
It's over the bar and into the Kop.
35' Robertson receives a long pass from Trent and volleys it straight back across into the danger zone.
It's headed away with Firmino in very close attendance.
42' Decent wander forward from Joel Matip but his shot hits the boot of Pinnock and it takes all the steam out of it.
43' Brentford think they are in there. Toney gets to the touchline before laying it back and the shot requires a lucky deflection to clear it.
However, it was all offside so the reds breathe a sigh of relief.
44' FABINHO heads it in.
Liverpool worked rapidly to earn a corner - Trent took it and it bounced across the goal and on the rise, Fabinho is at the back post to head it down and in.
Deserved lead for the reds!
Liverpool 1-0 Brentford
Both Chelsea and City only edged past Brentford 1-0 and you can see why. They are organised and the keeper has done well.
But the reds deserved to go into the break ahead.
I'm not sure many of us expected with the absence of Salah and Mane that Fabinho would become such a pivotal goalscorer!
Lot of work still to do for the reds. An early goal from us here would be a huge help.
'Rafa Benitez' chant goes around Anfield just ahead of kick off.— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) January 16, 2022
48' Nice skip towards the corner flag from Henderson who sends the ball into the area.
Firmino just blocked out by good defending and the keeper collects.
50' Former red Sergi Canos comes on to replace Rico Henry.
59' Brentford with a chance from Mbuemo. All came from Curtis Jones being too easily knocked off the ball.
63' Good work by Trent, flicks it forward and collected by Jota who smashes it against the post.
Comes out to Firmino but it comes out far too quick for him to take a first time shot.
67' Another threaded ball through to Diogo but the keeper comes out and makes himself big.
Smothers the chance.
68' Wissa on for Baptiste. I'd say Brentford are upping the attacking ante to try and get something out of this.
69' ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN makes it 2-0!
A great lifted cross from Andy Robertson and the Ox is at the back post and sends it over the line.
Breathing space!
74' Oxlade-Chamberlain took a knock shortly after scoring and now Minamino has come on to replace him.
77' Comedy goal for Liverpool to make it 3-0.
Brentford try to play it out from the back but Firmino snaps at the heels, wins the ball and him and Minamino have a couple of passes to each other before Taki puts it in the net.
3-0.
79' Firmino replaced by Milner.
81' Kaide Gordon makes his Premier League debut. On for Jota.
88' Minamino unleashes Gordon who beats the offside trap, but his effort is saved.
Liverpool move up to second and have a game in hand over Man City.
A comprehensive and deserved win for the reds against a side that caused us difficulty back in September.
FT: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford.