Brentford 3-3 LFC: Liverpool go top but pegged back twice

Liverpool came from behind away at Brentford before conceding two second half leads in a 3-3 thriller in West London.

The reds took some time to get going on a sunny September evening at the Brentford Community Stadium. The newly promoted side were exceptionally good with the ball and had plenty of chances to open the scoring before they eventually did, in the 27th minute, through Ethan Pinnock.

The reds hit back almost immediately - Diogo Jota adding another to his ever growing collection of Liverpool goals. A lovely header in from a Jordan Henderson cross.

Klopp's side ended the first half the strongest and definitely started the second half in the right fashion. Dominating with the ball and it was a mere matter of time before the reds took the lead.

Becker, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Salah, Mane Subs: Kelleher, Konaté, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Firmino

It was fitting that it was Mo Salah who put the reds ahead - his 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool and another beauty that was double checked by VAR.

The goal however seemed to give Liverpool a false sense of security. The home side were roared back into action by their own fans and it was Janelt who levelled the scores at 2-2 after the ball had hit the crossbar.

Curtis Jones, seconds before he was subbed off, smashed in a third for the reds after it took a neat deflection but the celebrations would be curtailed. Brentford once more showing the fighting spirit that makes them look a certainty to retain their Premier League status this season. Wissa adding the third with less than ten minutes of normal time remaining.

The draw appeared the correct result and Liverpool can have no complaints. Because of other results the point proved valuable in lifting them, at least temporarily, to the top of the table. Brentford shifted themselves up into 9th.

No time for the reds to look backwards - as a trip to Portugal ahead on Tuesday. October's Premier League fixtures are even more challenging - both Manchester clubs and Brighton all on the schedule for the weeks ahead.