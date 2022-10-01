As it happened: LFC 3-3 Brighton

Liverpool returned after a severely disrupted September.

The reds missed two games due to the death of the UK monarch (Wolves home and Chelsea away) but are now back in action, albeit a game behind most teams, at home to Brighton.

Brighton have started the season well, but lost their manager last month who departed to replace Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

For Liverpool the break allowed the opportunity for some players to return to training. However the international break, and the late arrival of some of the forwards, mean there could be a selection headache up front. Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez will all be assessed pre-match to see if they have recovered enough from their international fixtures.

After only 3 games in September, October will be some step up with 9 games starting today. Liverpool supporters will be hoping the indifferent form of the last couple of months is about to undergo a rapid transformation.

Here's how the game unfolded.



As it happened...