As it happened: LFC 3-3 Brighton

Liverpool returned after a severely disrupted September.
The reds missed two games due to the death of the UK monarch (Wolves home and Chelsea away) but are now back in action, albeit a game behind most teams, at home to Brighton.
Brighton have started the season well, but lost their manager last month who departed to replace Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.
For Liverpool the break allowed the opportunity for some players to return to training. However the international break, and the late arrival of some of the forwards, mean there could be a selection headache up front. Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez will all be assessed pre-match to see if they have recovered enough from their international fixtures.
After only 3 games in September, October will be some step up with 9 games starting today. Liverpool supporters will be hoping the indifferent form of the last couple of months is about to undergo a rapid transformation.
Here's how the game unfolded.
As it happened...
It's Liverpool's first game of official UK autumn and the conditions could not be better for football at Anfield.
Liverpool will be hoping for their third consecutive Premier League win at home.
Liverpool v Brighton. October sunshine.#LFC ???? #LIVBHA pic.twitter.com/W36wr8YXdk— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 1, 2022
This is the start of a busy six week period leading up to the World Cup with the reds involved in 13 games in that time.
Liverpool start the day in 8th place in the Premier League (9pts). Brighton start in 4th (13pts).
The side from the South Coast have a four point lead over the reds after six games - the best position Liverpool can aim for is 5th this weekend.
Carvalho starts up front for the reds as late return from international games means some players are not in peak condition.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Carvalho.
Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Milner, Elliott, Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Arthur, Phillips.
Roberto de Zerbi is the new Brighton manager and he starts slowly - making just one change from Graham Potter's final side.
Although, with 13 points from 18 games, change is probably not needed.
Brighton: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Estupinan, Gross, Trossard, Welbeck.
Subs: Lamptey, Colwill, Lallana, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Steele, Gilmour.
Liverpool lost the toss so are kicking towards The Kop in the first half.
2' Thiago concedes a foul on the half-way line.
Joel Matip had earlied applied a bit of pressure on a Brighton back pass.
4' It's a nightmare start from the reds.
Brighton have been knocking it about at the back and with their first attack they move the ball quickly.
Trent heads away but the midfielders don't clear and the reds are sliced apart.
11' Alisson called into action to make an important save from Welbeck.
12' Firmino takes too many touches and his shot is blocked.
13' Liverpool all over the place.
Trossard on the penalty spot and Alisson has to block that.
Wow! This is poor.
14' Firmino finds Salah who heads towards goal but there was no power on that shot.
17' Trossard makes it 2-0.
So so easy for the away side. Trent poor again.
They work it so quickly in the box and Trossard smashes that past Alisson.
2 - Leandro Trossard is the first visiting player to score a first half brace at Anfield in the Premier League since October 2008, when Wigan's Amr Zaki netted twice before the half. Stunner. pic.twitter.com/IQseHv2jbI— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 1, 2022
28' Estupinan gets a yellow card for time-wasting.
31' Big save there from a Salah chance.
Sanchez blocks that well.
33' Firmino puts the ball in the net. Offside flag goes up - VAR check.
Linesman thought Salah was offside before he passed to Bobby.
CHECK....
Salah was onside.
It's a goal!
1-2.
37' Alexander-Arnold pressures the ball and wins the tackle.
Feeds Salah who's shot unfortunately is off target.
Equaliser before half time would be ideal here, reds.
45+1' Salah flings it across the box but Tsimikas' header was not on target and Brighton clear.
Diabolical opening period and some nervous moments at the very end of the half.
Liverpool are 2-1 down and will have to be much better second half.
Brighton showing just why they are already in the top four.
Good at both ends of the pitch.
Back underway at Anfield.
Half time substitution: Carvalho replaced by Luis Diaz.
54' Luis Diaz is the provider, runs at the defence.
He plays it across to Firmino who turns the Brighton defender and lashes it in.
2-0.
58' James Milner and Harvey Elliott on - replacing Tsimikas and Henderson.
Half an hour left for Liverpool to score more goals than Brighton do.
LIVERPOOL LEAD 3-2!
Trent corner and Luis Diaz looks like he has got there but it bounces off Adam Webster and into the net.
What a turnaround in fortunes this is.
66' Pascal Gross replaced by Kaoru Mitoma.
74' Big danger sign for Liverpool as Alisson has to make a big stop once more from Welbeck's header.
75' Firmino replaced by Jota. A good day for the Brazilian who turns 31 tomorrow.
For Brighton, formed red Adam Lallana comes on for Pervis Estupinan who was getting close to a second yellow card.
83' Trossard with a hat trick and an equaliser.
Cross comes in low, goes through van Dijk's legs and Trossard pokes it in at the back post.
3-3.
86' Trossard heads off and Lamptey replaces him.
That's the third player in a Premier League game to score a hat-trick at Anfield.
Peter Ndlovu, Andrey Arshavin and now Leandro Trossard.
88' He's not got much time.
Darwin Nunez replaces Thiago Alcantara.
Let's be honest. This game could either way.
90+1' Sanchez saves from a Trent free kick from 30 yards.
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton
After 20 minutes you would consider that a point earned, but the reds did turn it around and get themselves into the lead.
A fourth draw in 7 league games. The reds have won 10 points this season, but have dropped 11 and now find themselves some way away from the early season leaders Arsenal.
Huge amount of work for the manager to do.
Still a few games to be played this weekend.
Here's how it stands.