As it happened: LFC 3-1 Cardiff

The winter break is over and Liverpool return to action at Anfield in the FA Cup.

Liverpool are expected to be boosted by the return of Harvey Elliott to the matchday squad. The player has missed almost five months of first team action after dislocating his ankle back in September. He came through a training match friendly arrange during the winter break with success, but Klopp will still want to gently bring him back to competitive action.

The reds new Colombian signing, Luis Diaz, arrived at Liverpool in the previous 48 hours from international duty whilst the reds are still missing Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. The two African heavyweights will face off in tonight's AFCON final between Egypt and Senegal.

Championship side Cardiff have not had the luxury of a winter break, but they have had the morale boost of two back to back wins as they head in to this game. The FA Cup may not be high on their list of priorities but the game at Anfield does represent a lucrative pay day for them and results elsewhere this weekend prove that Championship sides are more than capable of defeating Premier League teams who are off the pace for 90 minutes.

This game marks the beginning of a busy period for the reds with all four trophies still in contention and all being competed for this February.

Let's get back to business, reds.

As it happened...