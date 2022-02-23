As it happened: LFC 6 (SIX)-0 Leeds

The rearranged game from Boxing Day has finally arrived, although rather unhelpfully at a very busy time of LFC's season.

Liverpool will travel to Wembley at the weekend for the League Cup final but must first concentrate on another crucial game as we really get into the business end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Our three forwards all scored in an impressive comeback at the weekend - making amends after a deflected Norwich goal gave our opponents a shock lead. Shortly after that win we all saw Man City suffer another defeat at the hands of Tottenham; the title race looking much tighter than at any period since Christmas.

Liverpool can close the gap to three points at the top of the table by overcoming this Leeds team that are suffering some second season struggles in the Premier League.

Klopp has tonight's game, the weekend's League Cup final and next midweek's Champions League 2nd leg to factor in to his team selections.

Can the reds make it nine successive victories? Stay with us to find out.

