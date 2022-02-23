As it happened: LFC 6 (SIX)-0 Leeds

The rearranged game from Boxing Day has finally arrived, although rather unhelpfully at a very busy time of LFC's season.
Liverpool will travel to Wembley at the weekend for the League Cup final but must first concentrate on another crucial game as we really get into the business end of the 2021/22 campaign.
Our three forwards all scored in an impressive comeback at the weekend - making amends after a deflected Norwich goal gave our opponents a shock lead. Shortly after that win we all saw Man City suffer another defeat at the hands of Tottenham; the title race looking much tighter than at any period since Christmas.
Liverpool can close the gap to three points at the top of the table by overcoming this Leeds team that are suffering some second season struggles in the Premier League.
Klopp has tonight's game, the weekend's League Cup final and next midweek's Champions League 2nd leg to factor in to his team selections.
Can the reds make it nine successive victories? Stay with us to find out.
As it happened...
Liverpool were narrow winners in this fixture last season with an epic 4-3 scoreline during Covid times before being held to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.
However, symbolic of Leeds poorer form this season the reds won 3-0 at Elland Road back in the middle of September.
Leeds are five points outside the relegation zone, a point ahead of Everton. Despite their struggles it would still be a surprise if they were to land themselves in trouble from this point.
Both full backs return to the starting line up, and all three starting midfielders against Norwich are replaced.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Diaz, Salah, Mane.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi.
Bielsa makes two changes from the side that was defeated by Man United at the weekend.
Junior Firpo and Raphinha come into the side replacing Llorente and Koch.
Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Dallas, Firpo, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Klich, Forshaw, Rodrigo
Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Bate, Summerville, Shackleton, McCarron, Kenneh, Roberts, Gelhardt
We are underway at Anfield.
Three points required red men.
4' A Luis Diaz shot but blocked by Mane of all people! He's had two half-attempts on goal now already.
7' Daniel James causing Alisson a little bit of trouble there. Fortunately the reds get it away but that was an early warning.
14' Oh dear. Leeds handball. Pen to the reds!
Andy Robertson crossed the ball and Stuart Dallas handled it.
14' Mo Salah slots the penalty. Leeds had started brightly but it is Liverpool who take the lead.
1-0 the reds.
17' That was a wild challenge by Junior Firpo on Fabinho.
The Leeds man becomes the first to be booked.
24' Diaz again with a chance. He is not remotely overawed at joining this attacking line up. He wants goals. Meslier saves.
28' Leeds get the ball in the net but Raphinha is offside and the flag goes up.
Confirmed by VAR.
Another warning for the reds.
HAHAHAH.
It's JOEL MATIP!!
30' Finally the Liverpool man is rewarded for one of his powerful forward runs with the ball. Collects at the half way line, lays it off, carries on and finishes it.
32' Mane brought down. Leeds have gone to pieces now. Who takes this?
Goal number 152 for Liverpool for Mo Salah.
34' It's all looking pretty much done here. 3-0 in just a little more than 30 minutes.
42' It should be 4-0. Fabinho fluffs a chance there, which is not like him in the past few months.
He fires over from the very edge of the six yard box.
A thoroughly enjoyable half of football. 3-0 is strangely both a bit harsh on Leeds but also it could have been 6-0!
Joel Matip with the only goal through open play - Salah with two penalties.
Liverpool 3-0 Leeds United.
HALF TIME. 3-0.— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) February 23, 2022
That was great! ???? pic.twitter.com/GshSkc9nWF
Back to it. Liverpool 3-0 up and on course for a ninth successive win.
Surely nothing can go wrong here.
45' Bielsa has taken off Rodrigo and Klich. Tyler Roberts and Jamie Shackleton are on for them in the second half.
54' Slower start to this second half. Luke Ayling might have been fortunate to only get a yellow card for Liverpool's second penalty but he doesn't appear to have learned from his warning.
Continues to man-handle Mo Salah in the penalty area. Very dangerous.
61' Daniel James replaced by 19 year old Scouser Joe Gelhardt who grew up supporting the reds but was handed his opportunity as a schoolboy by Wigan.
He's a bit of a Leeds fan favourite.
64' Woeful cross/shot by Raphinha. Leeds players had made their way forward as well but he lifts it well wide and over all their heads.
Dismal.
67' Thiago makes way for Jordan Henderson.
69' Henderson straight involved in the action. A one two with Salah and then the reds captain crosses it in to the box.
Liverpool looking for more goals.
69' Been a better night so far from Curtis Jones. A shot here saved by Meslier.
And Leeds go straight up the other end and Dallas is on the end of a good swinging cross by Jack Harrison. But he puts that one wide of Alisson's goal.
76' James Milner coming on. Leeds fans singing 'You're Leeds and you know you are' as he prepares for his entrance.
He replaces Curtis Jones.
Another good display from Thiago who made way earlier for Henderson.
We need to see him more regularly at his best and in his best shape.
???? @Thiago6 ???? pic.twitter.com/cinl5Saip8— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 23, 2022
81' Sadio Mane has made it four.
Salah's ball isolated five of the Leeds players, Henderson slides it across and Mane smashes it in.
4-0.
83' Divock Origi sent on for the final minutes of this game. He replaces Luis Diaz.
ITS FIVE!!
90' Sadio Mane with his second of the game. This has been men v boys.
Divock Origi had forced his way through and shot, Meslier only put it in to the path of Sadio Mane who makes it 5-0 to the reds. Dominant.
90+2' Yep. It's 6-0.
Virgil van Dijk joins partner Joel Matip on the goal sheet.
That's the last touch of the game. Corner sent in by Robbo and acres of space for van Dijk to head in.
Ref blows his whistle.
FT: Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United
6-0. A biggest win at Anfield for Jurgen Klopp since he joined the reds.
Klopp is super-pumped in front of The Kop.
It's looking very exciting now isn't it.
1,2,3,4,5,6 fist pumps.pic.twitter.com/TICM17QMtn— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) February 23, 2022
That was just what Liverpool required.
A 9th consecutive victory.
Two goals each for Salah and Mane, and a goal apiece for the centre-backs!!
Liverpool move to within a victory of Man City in the title race. They play the League Cup Final on Sunday and then have a second leg fixture against Inter Milan in which they hold a 2-0 lead.
January and February 2022 have been light years ahead of the sticky period 12 months ago.
Well done Liverpool!