Liverpool 1-3 Lyon: As it happened

Liverpool take on Lyon today in the 'Dubai Cup' a glorified mid-season friendly featuring today's two teams, Arsenal and AC Milan.
Just one red remains at the World Cup, Ibrahima Konate for France, but six players who were on international duty are expected to return in phases over the next 10 days.
Although the reds were initially buoyed by the return of Luis Diaz to full training, he has suffered a setback in recent days with some rumours suggesting a further tear of a knee ligament that could see him missing for another three months.
However, the reds are back in action and will have to get back in the groove quickly as they face Man City in the League Cup just days after next Sunday's World Cup final.
Here's how the game unfolded.
As it happened...
Liverpool starting with the following line up.
Kelleher, Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Elliott, Carvalho, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Mrozek, Davies, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Clark, Phillips, Doak, Cain, Quansah, Corness, Stewart, Chambers, Frauendorf.
Arsenal currently top the standings in the Dubai Super Cup with 4 points. They beat Lyon 3-0. And then got a bonus point for winning a penalty shoot out after the game.
Confirmation of that Liverpool line up
1' Well we are underway and Fabio Carvalho scores in the 40th second!
Decent start!
He puts it in from close range to give the reds a perfect opening.
11' Liverpool looking fairly comfortable here. Passing the ball around well, controlling the tempo and the pace of the game.
No sign yet from Lyon -- and the reds win a penalty!
14' Firmino was tripped for that penalty.
Mo Salah steps up to take it and it's saved.
23' Stefan Bajcetic collects the first booking.
Players now having a drinks break.
31' Elliott replaced by Frauendorf.
35' Moussa Dembele with Lyon's first real chance.
He strikes a shot from the edge of the area that Kelleher beats away. Lacazette provided the forward pass there.
41' Kelleher came running out to intercept Lacazette. Robertson trying to tackle him.
Bit of a mix up and Lacazette strokes it into the empty goal.
1-1.
Liverpool 1-1 Lyon
The reds scored in the first minute and then controlled large parts of that first half, playing some nice passing football.
But a mix up by Kelleher and Robertson saw Lacazette sneak in and level things just before the break.
Back underway.
There have been subs....
The team now looks like
Adrian; Ramsay, Phillips, Gomez, Tsimikas; Milner, Clark, Thiago; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino
55' Oxlade-Chamberlain with a good corner. Salah controls and spins but his shot is straight into a defender.
Eventually deflected out for another corner.
59' Heavy challenge by Lacazette on Tsimikas.
Not a very friendly tackle.
Corness, Chambers, Layton Stewart and Ben Doak head on.
Naby Keita is also on replacing Thiago Alcantara.
65' Instant impact from Cherki, who has just come on, and he makes it 2-1.
* correction (Lyon's second scored by Barcola, assist by Cherki)
74' Jake Cain replaces Layton Stewart who limps off.
76' Barcola collects inside the area and drills that shot at the post.
Almost 3-1.
83' Lacazette adds a third. Men v Boys now looking at the teams on the pitch. Ball bounces to the edge of the box and unmarked Lacazette drills it high into the net.
3-1. Deserved lead for Lyon.
FT: Liverpool 1-3 Lyon
Liverpool looked good early on but as soon as the changes were made, with the younger players coming on then Lyon's strength started to show and they were fully deserving of the win.
Lyon collect three points for the win but the reds can salvage a point with this upcoming penalty shoot out.
Lyon score all five penalties against Adrian so they collect the bonus point.
Tsimikas, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita all scored their pens but unfortunately Calvin Ramsay saw his pen saved.
The reds face AC Milan on Friday in the second game before heading back to Merseyside.