Liverpool 1-3 Lyon: As it happened

Liverpool take on Lyon today in the 'Dubai Cup' a glorified mid-season friendly featuring today's two teams, Arsenal and AC Milan.

Just one red remains at the World Cup, Ibrahima Konate for France, but six players who were on international duty are expected to return in phases over the next 10 days.

Although the reds were initially buoyed by the return of Luis Diaz to full training, he has suffered a setback in recent days with some rumours suggesting a further tear of a knee ligament that could see him missing for another three months.

However, the reds are back in action and will have to get back in the groove quickly as they face Man City in the League Cup just days after next Sunday's World Cup final.

Here's how the game unfolded.



As it happened...