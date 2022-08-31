WOW! As it happened: LFC 2-1 Newcastle

Liverpool will be hoping to build on the weekend's 9-0 victory over Bournemouth and move above Newcastle United into the top half of the table in the fifth game of the Premier League season.
Newcastle (10th) are unbeaten in their opening four games and spent £120M on four senior players this summer as they enjoy their new wealth thanks to the Saudi Arabian state.
Their biggest signing, Alexander Isak, from Real Sociedad could start up front for them tonight. He cost approximately £65M.
Liverpool have some good and bad news on the injury front. Although Matip, Jones and new boy Calvin Ramsay are all back in training they may not make it on to the pitch tonight. There are also worries over Harvey Elliott who picked up a knock in the weekend's win.
The reds will not only be hoping to collect the three points, but also make it through without further injury or suspensions ahead of Saturday lunchtime's Merseyside derby. Darwin Nunez serves his final game of his three match suspension tonight.
Follow the key moments in the game with us here.
As it happened...
Newcastle's £65M signing, Isak, has been granted a work permit in time to play in tonight's game.
Eddie Howe could choose to include the player who signed for the Tyneside club last week.
Tomorrow is transfer deadline day.
Liverpool are unlikely to do any serious business.
However, the club have just announced youngster Owen Beck will join Bolton Wanderers on loan for the season.
Team news incoming....
It's the same XI that started against Bournemouth.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Diaz, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Davies, Milner, Jones, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips.
Joel Matip and Curtis Jones both named in the 20 man squad for today's game after recent spells with injury.
Whether they are actually fit enough to come on if required is a different matter.
He'll be hoping for a dream debut. We'll be hoping he has nightmares.
Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (c), Burn, Targett, Joelinton, Longstaff.S, Willock, Almiron, Fraser, Isak
Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Lewis, Ritchie, Botman, Schar, Murphy, Anderson, Wood
He's hoping the injury concerns are starting to abate.
"Tomorrow Diogo will be in training and Darwin will be freed again, it looks better than a few weeks ago."
A reminder that Matip and Curtis Jones are on the bench today, and Calvin Ramsay has returned to training too.
August 31, 2022
We are underway at Anfield.
Liverpool lose the toss and are kicking towards the Kop in the first half.
4' Nick Pope down and in need of some treatment. Didn't seem to be any player near him.
18' Fraser turns on the spot and drills narrowly over.
Defence parted for him there...
27' Dangerous free kick for Newcastle.
Trippier fires straight at Alisson
34' Great chance. Diaz rounds the keeper but can't get his shot on target.
38' Isak scores on his debut. Easy chance to convert, Henderson error in the build up.
Disappointing.
Lots of late corners for the reds but no equaliser.
HT: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle.
Must be better.
Isak has the ball in the net.
But thankfully offside.
61' Liverpool finally get their rewards.
Bobby Firmino is the man in form. Slots it in.
64' Isak and Fraser off. Murphy and Chris Wood on.
71' Henderson, Robbo and Trent off. Milner, Carvalho and Tsimikas on.
Strangely van Dijk took the armband.
84' But Fabinho drills it over.
And again it falls to Fabinho who drills over.
90+6'
WOW. CARVALHO IN THE LAST MINUTE
Sensational ending.
Last kick of the game almost.
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle.
Rumours of our demise have been overstated.