WOW! As it happened: LFC 2-1 Newcastle

| Anfield Online
Premier League
Wednesday 31 August 2022 - 8:00 pm
Anfield
Liverpool2
1Newcastle
Show Match Events
38'⚽️ Isak
⚽️ Firmino61'
64'↔️ Isak off, Wood on
64'↔️ Fraser off, Murphy on
Robertson off, Tsimikas on ↔️71'
Henderson off, Milner on ↔️71'
Alexander-Arnold off, Carvalho on ↔️71'
84'↔️ Almirón off, Anderson on
88' Lascelles
90' Trippier
⚽️ Carvalho97'
Hide Match Events

Liverpool will be hoping to build on the weekend's 9-0 victory over Bournemouth and move above Newcastle United into the top half of the table in the fifth game of the Premier League season.

Newcastle (10th) are unbeaten in their opening four games and spent £120M on four senior players this summer as they enjoy their new wealth thanks to the Saudi Arabian state.

Their biggest signing, Alexander Isak, from Real Sociedad could start up front for them tonight.  He cost approximately £65M.

Liverpool have some good and bad news on the injury front.  Although Matip, Jones and new boy Calvin Ramsay are all back in training they may not make it on to the pitch tonight.  There are also worries over Harvey Elliott who picked up a knock in the weekend's win.

The reds will not only be hoping to collect the three points, but also make it through without further injury or suspensions ahead of Saturday lunchtime's Merseyside derby.  Darwin Nunez serves his final game of his three match suspension tonight.

Follow the key moments in the game with us here.

 

As it happened...

18:31 UK

Newcastle's £65M signing, Isak, has been granted a work permit in time to play in tonight's game.

Eddie Howe could choose to include the player who signed for the Tyneside club last week.

18:53 UK
Transfer deadline approaching

Tomorrow is transfer deadline day.

Liverpool are unlikely to do any serious business.

However, the club have just announced youngster Owen Beck will join Bolton Wanderers on loan for the season.

18:58 UK

Team news incoming....

19:04 UK
Liverpool unchanged

It's the same XI that started against Bournemouth.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Diaz, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Milner, Jones, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips.

19:07 UK

Joel Matip and Curtis Jones both named in the 20 man squad for today's game after recent spells with injury.

Whether they are actually fit enough to come on if required is a different matter.

19:12 UK
Isak starts for Newcastle

He'll be hoping for a dream debut.  We'll be hoping he has nightmares.

Pope, Trippier, Lascelles (c), Burn, Targett, Joelinton, Longstaff.S, Willock, Almiron, Fraser, Isak

Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Lewis, Ritchie, Botman, Schar, Murphy, Anderson, Wood

19:53 UK
Jurgen positive

He's hoping the injury concerns are starting to abate.

"Tomorrow Diogo will be in training and Darwin will be freed again, it looks better than a few weeks ago."

A reminder that Matip and Curtis Jones are on the bench today, and Calvin Ramsay has returned to training too.

19:56 UK

20:00 UK
KICK OFF

We are underway at Anfield.

Liverpool lose the toss and are kicking towards the Kop in the first half.

20:03 UK

4' Nick Pope down and in need of some treatment.  Didn't seem to be any player near him.

20:18 UK

18' Fraser turns on the spot and drills narrowly over.

Defence parted for him there...

20:27 UK

27' Dangerous free kick for Newcastle.

20:28 UK

Trippier fires straight at Alisson

20:34 UK

34' Great chance. Diaz rounds the keeper but can't get his shot on target.

20:39 UK
GOAL

38' Isak scores on his debut. Easy chance to convert, Henderson error in the build up.

20:50 UK
HALF TIME

Disappointing.

Lots of late corners for the reds but no equaliser.

HT: Liverpool 0-1 Newcastle.

21:05 UK
2nd half

Must be better.

21:14 UK

Isak has the ball in the net.

But thankfully offside.

21:21 UK
GOAL

61' Liverpool finally get their rewards.

Bobby Firmino is the man in form. Slots it in.

21:24 UK
NUFC subs

64' Isak and Fraser off. Murphy and Chris Wood on.

21:31 UK
LFC subs

71' Henderson, Robbo and Trent off. Milner, Carvalho and Tsimikas on.

Strangely van Dijk took the armband.

21:43 UK
Chance

84' But Fabinho drills it over.

21:45 UK

And again it falls to Fabinho who drills over.

21:58 UK
GOAL

90+6'

WOW. CARVALHO IN THE LAST MINUTE

22:00 UK
FULL TIME

Sensational ending.

Last kick of the game almost.

Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle.

23:51 UK
Latest table

Rumours of our demise have been overstated.



Leave a Reply

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.