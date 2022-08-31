WOW! As it happened: LFC 2-1 Newcastle

Liverpool will be hoping to build on the weekend's 9-0 victory over Bournemouth and move above Newcastle United into the top half of the table in the fifth game of the Premier League season.

Newcastle (10th) are unbeaten in their opening four games and spent £120M on four senior players this summer as they enjoy their new wealth thanks to the Saudi Arabian state.

Their biggest signing, Alexander Isak, from Real Sociedad could start up front for them tonight. He cost approximately £65M.

Liverpool have some good and bad news on the injury front. Although Matip, Jones and new boy Calvin Ramsay are all back in training they may not make it on to the pitch tonight. There are also worries over Harvey Elliott who picked up a knock in the weekend's win.

The reds will not only be hoping to collect the three points, but also make it through without further injury or suspensions ahead of Saturday lunchtime's Merseyside derby. Darwin Nunez serves his final game of his three match suspension tonight.

