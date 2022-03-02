As it happened: LFC 2-1 Norwich

Liverpool are set to ring the changes after winning the League Cup. The FA Cup does of course offer another potential piece of silverware, but the reds have tough Premier League games and Champions League second legs in the next six days.
The reds welcome Norwich who are at the foot of the Premier League and looking strong contenders for the Championship next season. This may be their last game at Anfield for some time.
No doubt progression in the FA Cup could give them something to cheer this season.
Jurgen Klopp has already indicated that Alisson will return to the team but how many other changes will there be?
Follow tonight's game with us here.
As it happened...
Henderson's starting again. That's about it. 10 changes from the Wembley starting line up.
Becker, Milner, Gomez, Konaté, Tsimikas, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Jota
Subs: Adrián, Kelleher, Mane, Diaz, Robertson, Matip, Elliott, Bradley, Morton
More of a Premier League look for our opponents.
Personally I thought they would rest a few for the weekend's visit of Brentford. Maybe they've given up hope on Premier League survival?
Krul, Giannoulis, Gibson, Zimmerman, Byram, Normann, Lees-Melou, Rupp, Placheta, Pukki, Rashica
Subs: Gunn, Gilmour, Dowell, Tzolis, Sørensen, McLean, Sargent, Tomkinson, Rowe
YNWA belts out from The Kop for England's most successful football club.
Let's carry on this run of victories, reds.
7' Slow start from the reds but we have the first corner of the game.
Norwich got plenty of defenders back for that attack.
Corner cleared to the edge of the box - Oxlade-Chamberlain's shot is wide.
9' Big chance for Curtis Jones. Moves the ball neatly at the corner of the area and sends in a curler that hits the bar.
16' Sam Byram hauls Diogo Jota down as he was running away from the half way line.
That's the game's first yellow card.
27' And off we go.
Tsimikas flicks in the ball, Jota dummies with his head. Origi takes it down and feeds Minamino at the edge of the six yard box and smashes past Tim Krul.
34' Jota goes into the book now.
⚽️ Goals per minute played— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) March 2, 2022
1. Origi 1 per 91 mins
2. Salah 1 per 101 mins
3. Minamino 1 per 105 mins
39' MINAMINO makes it two!
Big smile on the face of Takumi.
Corner ball is headed backwards by a Norwich player. He takes it down and then smashes it into the roof of the net.
HT: Liverpool 2-0 Norwich
A solid showing from the reds and Minamino grabs his 8th and 9th goals of the season (7 of them coming in cup competitions).
It's a much changed Liverpool team but these boys all need to impress and they are doing just that. Strong efforts from Curtis Jones too. He won't have enjoyed being the bridesmaid at the League Cup final.
The reds in control as they aim to book a Quarter Final place.
45' Two changes. Elliott replaces Curtis Jones who may have picked up a thigh injury in that first half.
Placheta replaced by Sargent for the away side. He had fallen over an advertising hoarding just before the half time whistle.
50' Jordan Henderson gets his name in the book.
Oxlade-Chamberlain has a shot shortly after that hits the post. Liverpool pushing for a third.
54' Diogo Jota's shot is saved by a defenders arm. Referee doesn't give it. VAR doesn't give it.
Seen them given.
56' Henderson drilled shot from the edge of the area requires a desperate header away from in front of the keeper.
Pressure building in front of The Kop.
60' An hour for the captain. Henderson passes the armband to James Milner.
Tyler Morton is on to replace him.
62' I suspect Norwich are raising the white flag and concentrating on the weekend's game now.
Off goes Rashica and Pukki, as well as Normann. Gilmour, Rowe and Dowell on to replace them.
Did you touch the This Is Anfield sign when playing at Liverpool?@IanWright0: “I had to touch it… it’s iconic, it’s unbelievable.”— ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 2, 2022
Roy Keane: “Of course not. No point… I’m not sure why you touched it, Wrighty. It’s childish… what benefit did you get out of it?”
Classic ???? pic.twitter.com/9mEGaz4CPJ
73' Into the final 20 minutes.
It's hard to see Liverpool not reaching the last 8 of this competition. We have been in control in this second half even with youngster Elliott and Morton now running the midfield show.
There have been a few shocks in this round so far which will give Everton a lot of hope tomorrow when they face Boreham Wood.
77' Lukas Rupp collects the ball at the edge of the box. Gomez gives him too much time and he slams in a shot.
Alisson a bit unsighted.
He's immediately subbed off.
84' Mane and Diaz on to replace Origi and Jota for the final few minutes.
85' Rowe gets the better of James Milner, who has been operating as a right back tonight. Curls the ball into the area but it can't be converted.
Norwich have got more players up front now as they desperately try and force extra time.
Hopefully the Liverpool subs will add a bit more focus to see out this tie.
Quick move for the reds. Elliott feeds Diaz who spins 180 degrees and sends in a lovely curler that just edges past the top corner of the goal.
Four minutes added on.
FT: Liverpool 2-1 Norwich
Minamino brace in the first half does most the damage. Substitutions for the reds in the second half but Liverpool took their foot off the gas.
Shock goal back for Norwich but eventually the reds saw out the game in relative comfort.
Liverpool go into the Quarter Finals of the FA Cup and win their 11th consecutive match in all competitions.
It's March and Liverpool still have the chance to win all four trophies.
Klopp enjoying a golden season in the domestic cups. A few days after he wins his first domestic cup at Liverpool his side reach their first FA Cup Quarter Final in a surprisingly long 7 years.
The draw will be made before tomorrow night's game between Everton and Boreham Wood.