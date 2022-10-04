Trent gives the reds a boost – LFC 2-0 Rangers: As it happened

It's matchday 3 in Champions League Group A and it's one of those rare, but usually fiery, Battles of Britain.

Liverpool have never played Rangers in competitive football - the Scottish club have been away from this competition proper for over a decade.

Rangers enjoyed a 4-0 win away at Hearts at the weekend, whilst Liverpool's struggles this season are known to many. They managed to snatch a point from both the jaws of defeat and victory at home to Brighton last Saturday.

These 'Battle of Britains' game do not make for good reading for the supposedly stronger English teams but Liverpool are in desperate need of three points here tonight in this group. Napoli are already setting the pace in the group and after tonight the reds will be away in two of their final three games.

No significant team changes are expected. The long term injuries are still out and Konate and Calvin Ramsay remain in the early days of getting back into training.

Can the reds make it to half time without being behind? We'll all find out soon.

Here's how the game unfolded

As it happened...