Trent gives the reds a boost – LFC 2-0 Rangers: As it happened

It's matchday 3 in Champions League Group A and it's one of those rare, but usually fiery, Battles of Britain.
Liverpool have never played Rangers in competitive football - the Scottish club have been away from this competition proper for over a decade.
Rangers enjoyed a 4-0 win away at Hearts at the weekend, whilst Liverpool's struggles this season are known to many. They managed to snatch a point from both the jaws of defeat and victory at home to Brighton last Saturday.
These 'Battle of Britains' game do not make for good reading for the supposedly stronger English teams but Liverpool are in desperate need of three points here tonight in this group. Napoli are already setting the pace in the group and after tonight the reds will be away in two of their final three games.
No significant team changes are expected. The long term injuries are still out and Konate and Calvin Ramsay remain in the early days of getting back into training.
Can the reds make it to half time without being behind? We'll all find out soon.
Here's how the game unfolded
As it happened...
This is the first competitive meeting between an English and Scottish side for six years and the 10th meeting of England v Scotland in the history of the European Cup.
In 2016/17 Champions League, Celtic and Man City played out a home and away draw in the group stages.
Six years prior Rangers met Man United at the same stage of the competition. A draw at Old Trafford and a United 1-0 away win at Ibrox.
The reds have only met Scottish opponents once before in the European Cup, on the way to winning the trophy in 1981. In that season, the reds beat Aberdeen home and away in the second round.
It's an attacking one. It appears Klopp's answer to Liverpool's defensive problem is to go gung ho.
Nunez, Jota and Luis Diaz start. Firmino, Carvalho and Fabinho drop to the bench.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Thiago, Henderson, Diaz, Salah, Jota, Nunez.
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Fabinho, Konate, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Ramsay, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips.
Remember Ben Davies? He starts for Rangers tonight. Ryan Kent also named in the side.
Rangers fans won't enjoy listening to this again.
Flares in the Rangers end and boos for the UEFA anthem.
Smoke heads across the Anfield pitch.
Almost time.
UNDERWAY AT ANFIELD!
3' Nunez spins and shoots and Allan McGregor makes a quick save.
Corner.
7' TRENT SCORES
Straight from the free kick. Ben Davies fouls Nunez and Trent puts in the top corner.
19' Tavernier free kick is defended by the wall.
Ball comes out to Ryan Kent who lashes it high into the Kop.
A lively start to the other game in Group A with Napoli just having equalised against Ajax. It's 1-1 there.
27' Dangerous corner from Trent - gets a glance off van Dijk but Morelos does enough to put him off.
34' Allan McGregor stopped by Nunez once more. Another point blank save.
35' Diaz draws another save from McGregor. Works his well into the box but not enough power on the shot. Great build up though.
37' John Lundstram with a foul on Diogo Jota that earns himself a yellow card.
Cynical kick down the back of his achilles as Jota was preparing to play a dangerous ball forward.
41' Great move - Salah finds Nunez and he gets the shot away but Allan McGregor yet again denies the Colombian striker.
Tsimikas corner then bounces through everybody in the box and out for a goal kick.
44' Half decent position for Nunez who strikes this one with his left foot and McGregor beats it away.
Liverpool 1-0 Rangers
The reds should be more ahead. Allan McGregor stopped a number of efforts but he couldn't keep out Trent's free kick.
Promising display from LFC's players who have been working much harder than in recent weeks.
We're back underway. Liverpool kicking towards The Kop, Rangers towards their own fans in the Anfield Road.
50' Moments after Thiago concedes in the middle of the pitch (and Liverpool get away with it) - the ball is down the other end.
Darwin Nunez with a good control and turn at the corner of the penalty area.
Curls his shot over the bar.
He's desperate for a goal tonight.
WOW! Luis Diaz puts the afterburners on there through the Rangers defence and they can't cope.
It's a penalty as the Colombian is brought down.
53' MO SALAH converts the penalty. Allan McGregor can't stop that.
55' Diaz and Goldson both down after a collision.
Diaz taking a elbow to the neck. Seems okay.
59' Diogo Jota leathers it goalbound but McGregor makes the save of the match one handed to push that over the bar.
Should be three (minimum).
66' Fashion Sakala replaces Mark Tillman. Ryan Jack on for Steven Davis.
Sakala into immediate action as he brings the ball inside but fires wide from the edge of the area.
69' Roberto Firmino on for Diogo Jota. Fabinho replaces Jordan Henderson. Van Dijk takes the armband.
73' Alfredo Morelos makes way for Antonio Colak.
74' Nunez pace gets him to the ball before McGregor, he passes it across the face to Diaz but he can't convert it.
Flag goes up anyway for offside.
80' Darwin Nunez and Thiago replaced by Elliott and Milner.
Standing ovation for Nunez from Anfield.
James Milner making his 300th appearance for Liverpool and the 825th senior career appearance.
84' Tsimikas and Matip nearly combine for another Champions League headed/corner goal combo.
But Joel puts this one just wide.
85' Great bit of defensive work by Tsimikas who clears off the line after Matondo almost slides it into the net through Alisson's legs.
From the resulting corner Colak fires one at point blank range that Alisson manages to stop.
90+2' A quick yellow card for Trent but then comes the substitution and Gomez replaces him.
Standing ovation for Liverpool's opening goalscorer tonight. He's had a good game.
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
A good night for the reds - a goal in each half albeit from set-pieces. Group A is beginning to stretch out a little bit.
A step in the right direction from Liverpool who showed a lot more intensity than many of his season's games.
Napoli continue to lead the group.
Ajax 1-6 Napoli.
