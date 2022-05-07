As it happened: LFC 1-1 Spurs

The reds are on the countdown now until the end of the season. 21 days left, 6 games, two cup finals and potentially three more trophies in their sights.
It's May and it is still all up in the air.
But now the reds face a tricky encounter at home to Spurs in the unusual time of a Saturday evening kick off.
A win would be enough to put the reds back on top of the league with Man City playing tomorrow.
Spurs away earlier this season was a very difficult game for the reds and ended 2-2. Having played out four defeats against Chelsea and Man City in the league the reds will need to get all three points here if they want to continue to place pressure on City at the top of the league.
Tottenham are locked in battle themselves to qualify for the top four with fellow London clubs Arsenal and Chelsea. They have huge motivation for this game as well.
All the action from Anfield coming up shortly - stick with us for it.
As it happened...
Liverpool have had four days since their win away at Villarreal in Spain. Roberto Firmino is understood to be back in training and the reds should have an almost full squad to select from.
The reds are back in action in 72 hours time away at Aston Villa before preparations must begin for next weekend's cup final v Chelsea.
Plenty to keep Klopp occupied when he announces his team shortly.
Two changes for the reds. Henderson in for Keita. Luis Diaz in for Jota.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Mane.
Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip.
Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Royal, Bentancur, Kane, Son, Kulusevski
Subs: Gollini, Sánchez, Rodon, Bergwijn, Moura, Winks, White, Craig, Scarlett
Chelsea were held at home to Wolves - giving Arsenal and Spurs a better chance of overtaking them in third position.
Man Utd were beaten 4-0 at Brighton. If West Ham could string some results together then they might knock United out of the Europa League places.
Liverpool fans going through the song book prior to kick off.
Great pre-match atmosphere and now underway!
2' Liverpool have started bright. Like a whirlwind.
Luis Diaz snapping in to the press.
3' Mane smashes one from 25 yards out but Lloris sees that one coming.
You'll Never Walk Alone rings out around Anfield...— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 7, 2022
The Liverpool supporters know just how important this one is ???? pic.twitter.com/UUK52HmR0F
7' Alisson punches away a cross and then deals with a Bentancur shot.
Pulsating opening to this Saturday night Premier League clash.
11' Mane feeds Salah who takes the ball down the pitch, cuts inside and then his shot is deflected behind for a corner.
From the corner, it's Spurs turn to break quickly and Henderson does well to tackle Kane in the penalty area.
14' Kulusevski down clutching his back - seemed an inocuous challenge from Thiago.
22' Robertson whips in a corner in front of the Anfield Road - it's a deep one and van Dijk gets to it but heads it back across goal and it goes wide.
Virgil looks a bit unhappy - Bentancur did put both arms around him.
24' Good passing at the edge of the box from Liverpool. Thiago finds Trent who tees it up and then smacks it - just over the bar.
32' Thiago lobs a ball over about 8 Spurs players and Diaz heads down into the ground and Lloris smothers.
It remains 0-0 at Anfield. Plenty of adventurous intent from the reds but Spurs holding out well so far.
38' Virgil van Dijk heads one on to the top of the crossbar off a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.
40' Good position for a Trent free kick. He hits the wall then two blocked shots from Thiago and Virgil van Dijk.
42' Diaz has a shot pushed away by Lloris and within 30 seconds Spurs are up the other end and Hojberg hits the post.
It's that kind of game. Spurs plenty of men behind the ball but they can break quickly.
HT: Liverpool 0-0 Spurs
It's been entertaining enough. The reds with the majority of the possession and chances - Spurs happy to keep this at 0-0 as long as possible while working on their quick counter attacks.
Could go either way this one.
Back underway. No half time substitutions.
47' Spurs trying to play it out from the back. Mane snaps in to Romero and takes the ball off him but there are three centre-backs there and a tackle stops any further Liverpool progress.
The back five of Spurs is very well marshalled. And the four midfielders are quite happy to sit about 15 yards in front of them.
53' Ben Davies fouled for a physical challenge on Salah. That came after a moment of danger with a Spurs corner.
56' It's been a tactical battle from Spurs and it's paid off here. They've gone 1-0 up with a goal from Son.
Kane and Sessegnon open the reds up and it's an easy tap in for Son.
Lots more to do for Liverpool now.
58' Robertson free kick and it's headed over by Konate.
59' Nerves now - Son puts one behind after it bounces off him and then Kulusevski has a shot that Alisson saves.
64' Jota replaces Henderson, Tsimikas replaces Robertson.
Liverpool need something here.
68' Tsimikas has to foul Kulusevski there who was breaking away after a poor pass by Konate. Gets a yellow card for it.
And now Sessegnon booked for fouling Salah.
Could this be another fine result for Spurs who have already completed a league double over Man City.
Well organised and counter attack has worked for them so far in this game - can Liverpool do anything to salvage a point in these final moments?
73' LUIS DIAZ with the equaliser! The noise now at Anfield!
Ben Davies had just performed a miracle block from Salah! He fires from the edge of the box and its deflected in!
May 7, 2022
78' Sessegnon replaced by Davison Sanchez. He had a yellow card for a foul on Salah - probably didn't want to get a second in these final minutes.
80' Fabinho booked. Foul on Son.
Origi warming up.... surely not.
Seems a defensive substitution.
84' Winks on for Kulusevski
88' Last chance saloon now.
Keita replaces Fabinho.
Will there be a late twist to this game?
90+1' Son replaced by Bergwijn.
90+3' Keita booked for a foul on Harry Kane.
FT: Liverpool 1-1 Spurs
Another draw against Spurs then who defended very well. Although two points better than Man City managed against them.
It puts Liverpool top on goal difference but Liverpool now require a Man City defeat not just a draw in these final games.
Well, the reds needed City to draw one of their remaining four games anyway - now they need them to drop three points.
City play Newcastle tomorrow and tonight's result has likely given them a boost.
Spurs unbeaten against the top two teams this season - they continue to chase a top four place in to which Chelsea have now been sucked into a battle.