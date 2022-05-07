As it happened: LFC 1-1 Spurs

The reds are on the countdown now until the end of the season. 21 days left, 6 games, two cup finals and potentially three more trophies in their sights.

It's May and it is still all up in the air.

But now the reds face a tricky encounter at home to Spurs in the unusual time of a Saturday evening kick off.

A win would be enough to put the reds back on top of the league with Man City playing tomorrow.

Spurs away earlier this season was a very difficult game for the reds and ended 2-2. Having played out four defeats against Chelsea and Man City in the league the reds will need to get all three points here if they want to continue to place pressure on City at the top of the league.

Tottenham are locked in battle themselves to qualify for the top four with fellow London clubs Arsenal and Chelsea. They have huge motivation for this game as well.

All the action from Anfield coming up shortly - stick with us for it.

As it happened...