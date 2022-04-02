As it happened: LFC 2-0 Watford

The final international break of the season is done and the reds can now fully focus on the final 8 or 9 weeks of the season.
Liverpool can still add three trophies to their League Cup victory earlier this year and top of the targets is the Premier League. After closing down a double digit poiint gap from Man City, the reds can take temporary charge of the Premier League with a victory in this game over Watford.
Roy Hodgson returns to Anfield in charge of Watford who are three points away from Premier League safety.
Both teams, at different ends of the division, both with lots to play for.
Follow the action with us here.
As it happened...
The reds have won all of the last five Premier League clashes at Anfield against Watford.
Two 5-0 wins and a 6-1 win amongst them.
Makes the reds heavy favourites for today's game.
Joe Gomez is named in the starting XI although Trent is fit enough to be named on the bench.
Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Jones, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Firmino.
Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Konate, Milner, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Diaz, Alexander-Arnold.
Foster, Kamara, Femenía, Samir, Kabasele, Louza, Sissoko, Kucka, Pedro, Sarr, Hernández
Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Masina, Dennis, King, Sema, Cathcart, Cleverley, Kayembe
12:30pm kick offs do not perhaps have the best reputation. But Liverpool are still aiming for four trophies, that should act as an incentive.
Klopp has already said:
"We need a sensational...the best 12:30 atmosphere ever.
"Not nervous, not tense. If you cannot sing and shout, then stay at home and give your ticket to somebody else, please.
"Really, we need you with all you have."
Heading in at Anfield ????#LIVWAT team news ???? pic.twitter.com/Jp4bZbjGHZ— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 2, 2022
For Liverpool fans, its all about the journey, claims Jurgen Klopp and what a journey this season is turning out to be.
He is obviously thrilled about the progress we are making this season as we enter April with three competitions still in our sights. In his pre-match programme notes for today he said:
“Let’s get the perspective right here. We are in three competitions right now. I’m not a person who understands betting so I’m not sure what the odds are, but I doubt very much we are favourites in any? I’m sure we are not rank outsiders either, but for certain not an outright frontrunner. That’s cool.
“Also, it doesn’t matter. Because it’s the journey that will decide, not anyone’s expectation or formula. I’m not sure if I have ever been the leader of a team who at the start of a competition was outright favourite to win it, but equally I couldn’t care less. This fact has never made me fight harder to win. It wouldn’t make me fight less, if the other way around.
Both Man City and Liverpool start the weekend having played 29 games. City are on 70 points, Liverpool are on 69 points.
A point would be enough to put the reds top on goal difference but three points would be much better.
Man City are away at Burnley at 3pm.
Teams in the tunnel.
Underway at Anfield
1' Early corner for the reds. Jota gets a deflection and Robbo strolls up to take it.
Misses van Dijk but lands at the feet of Salah at the edge of the box. He puts it wide.
6' Sarr drills over the crossbar. Ball cleared from the Watford defence and Watford's Senegal star is straight on to it and hits it first time.
8' Great pass from Thiago to Curtis Jones, but he blasts his shot over the bar.
13' Watford corner. Louza sends it in and Hernandez with a powerful header that Alisson has to be alert to to save.
They've started well have Watford. Look organised at the back and obviously have threats up front.
22' Gomez with the cross, Jota with the header - BOOM 1-0.
Liverpool quickly transitioned to counter attack themselves there and it was a great cross from Gomez. Jota runs straight to him to celebrate.
38' Jota collects the ball in the area and snaps at a shot. It's beaten away by Ben Foster.
A good bit of pressure from the reds and there were plenty of reds inside the box as options. In hindsight, a pass would have been the better option but the Slotter doesn't think that way!
45' Hernandez free kick but fortunately it bounces straight at the Liverpool keeper. Plenty of potential for someone to get a touch on that.
45' Joe Gomez booked. Shirt pulling of Joao Pedro.
HT: Liverpool 1-0 Watford
This is an intriguing one. And one that definitely isn't done.
Watford have looked a threat - obviously battling for their Premier League survival, and defensively they look fairly solid too.
They were undone by a moment of magic. It started with an Alisson save and then 34 seconds later Diogo Jota headed in a Joe Gomez cross.
Plenty to do in the second half.
Lots of effort but passes not at the high standard we’ve gotten used to imo. Curtis has not shone and I expect him to make way after 60. Mo is isolated but I feel he will score as will Bobby.— carter_eesti (@johncarter_84) April 2, 2022
Liverpool currently have an offer on until tomorrow night if you have been after something in particular.
???? ???????????????? ????????????????????????!— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) April 2, 2022
???? 20% off when you spend £70 / Up to 70% off sale
Can the reds seal all three points.
Back underway - kicking towards The Kop.
46' Another whipped cross in by Gomez. Kasabele with a great header to get there in front of Robertson and puts it behind for a corner.
52' Jota tees up a chance at the edge of the box but that's well over the crossbar.
Curtis Jones suggesting he should have passed.
57' Great chance for the away team. Sarr passes it to Pedro who should have put the ball in the net from near the penalty spot.
Drills it wide, thankfully.
58' It's a yellow card for Cucho Hernandez.
60' Henderson free kick from out wide, Jota heads over. Unmarked - should have done better.
61' Curtis Jones heads off and is replaced by Fabinho.
62' Another Henderson delivery and Jota jumps high but his header goes wide of the goal.
69' Sadio Mane replaces Mo Salah.
A sub-par performance from the Egyptian.
78' King, Dennis and Cleverley on. Off goes Louza, Joao Pedro and Cucho Hernandez.
85' Final five minutes for the reds. Milner looks set to come on. It's a nervy 1-0 but the crowd are doing their best to provide some encouragement here.
87' Kucka brings down Jota. Ref sent to view the monitor and awards a penalty.
88' And FABINHO slots in the penalty. 2-0.
Liverpool are going top of the Premier League.
89' Milner replaces Thiago.
???? Liverpool, Liverpool, Top of the League ????— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) April 2, 2022
Bang.pic.twitter.com/l2xlFzVIAI— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) April 2, 2022
LIVERPOOL GO TOP OF THE LEAGUE, FOR NOW AT LEAST
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Watford
A goal in each half against very tricky opponents. We wish Watford all the best in their relegation fight but for now it is Liverpool sitting on top of the league with 72 points.
???? NICE! pic.twitter.com/ww7ST60yr7— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) April 2, 2022
Thanks for joining us.
A 10th consecutive Premier League win for the reds and the games get bigger as we move through the month. Two games against Benfica in the Champions League Quarter Final with a central filling of a trip to Man City in the Premier League.
This is what it's all about!