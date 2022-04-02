As it happened: LFC 2-0 Watford

The final international break of the season is done and the reds can now fully focus on the final 8 or 9 weeks of the season.

Liverpool can still add three trophies to their League Cup victory earlier this year and top of the targets is the Premier League. After closing down a double digit poiint gap from Man City, the reds can take temporary charge of the Premier League with a victory in this game over Watford.

Roy Hodgson returns to Anfield in charge of Watford who are three points away from Premier League safety.

Both teams, at different ends of the division, both with lots to play for.

Follow the action with us here.

As it happened...