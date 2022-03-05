LFC 1-0 West Ham – Match recap

Liverpool host West Ham at Anfield with not only points required but hopefully some revenge for a 3-2 defeat back in November.

West Ham are still highly placed in the Premier League. A win today would see them back in the top four as they aim for not just Europe - but the Champions League next season.

They are unbeaten in their last four and beat Wolves 1-0 in their last game.

For Liverpool, they continue to be a game, and six points, behind Man City. Liverpool allowed a rest for several players in midweek after winning the League Cup, but they have today's tricky game swiftly followed on Tuesday evening by the visit of Atletico Madrid for the Champions League second leg.

Anything less than a Liverpool win today would hand Man City a big advantage ahead of tomorrow's Manchester derby at the Etihad.

Follow the game with us here.

As it happened...