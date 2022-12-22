Man City 3-2 LFC: As it happened

Liverpool play their first competitive game since the World Cup as they travel to Man City for a 4th Round League Cup tie.

The reds still have some players to return, or just returned for the World Cup, and Jurgen Klopp is likely to continue alongside the lines of playing a second XI in this competition.

Both teams perhaps have bigger challenges in the season ahead but tonight is a perfect opportunity for players to get back in some sort of form ahead of the busy post Christmas period.

In the event of a draw at full time there is no extra time to be played at this stage of the competition and it will head straight to a penalty shoot out.

Here's how the game unfolded.



As it happened...