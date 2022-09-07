Match recap: Napoli 4-1 LFC

Liverpool travel to Napoli in our opening group game of this season's Champions League.

The reds will be hoping to follow the same path as they did in 2019 when they put a Madrid final defeat to good use - heading straight back to the final and being crowned European Champions for a sixth time.

Domestically, the reds have not had the best of starts to the season - collecting just 9 of their opening 18 points. The midfield remains heavily depleted. Jordan Henderson, Carvalho and Curtis Jones all sent back to the treatment rooms in the past seven days.

Thiago has returned to training but this game could be too soon to see him make a full return to 90 minute action.

The reds were handed the 'group of death' last season but managed to win all six group games. Can they do it again?

Follow the action with us here.

As it happened...