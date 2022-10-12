As it happened: Rangers 1-7 LFC (Seven) live updates

The heavy season continues as the reds enter the final month before players depart for World Cup duty.

12 games in the next 32 days for a troubled Liverpool who were defeated 3-2 at the weekend away at league leaders Arsenal.

Compounding a disappointing result, Liverpool will have to do without Luis Diaz until after the farce in Qatar; Trent Alexander Arnold and Joel Matip are also set to miss a couple of weeks due to knocks collected at the Emirates Stadium.

A win tonight would go a long way to helping LFC qualify from their Champions League group but Rangers did enough in the final moments of last week's game to suggest they could pose a threat. Not to mention the fact this game will be held at a noisy Ibrox.

It seems unlikely that Klopp's side can immediately snap out of their immediate troubles - but they must at least show signs of fight and hopefully the quality will follow on. Three points would be incredibly welcome ahead of the visit of Manchester City on Sunday.

Here's how the game unfolded.



As it happened...