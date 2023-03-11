As it happened: Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool

The early kick off in the Premier League this weekend is at the Vitality Stadium.
Liverpool are in solid league form at the minute - five games unbeaten featuring four wins and no goals conceded. Bournemouth are fighting for their Premier League survival.
The home side are bottom of the Premier League on goal difference but do have a game in hand on Everton who are a point ahead. They have been fighting and were 2-0 up against league leaders Arsenal last week before being undone in the 97th minute by a late late Arsenal winner.
The reds, fresh from mauling Man Utd 7-0, will be confident but they have still had glitches in recent weeks - the 0-0 at Crystal Palace not to mention the heavy defeat against Real Madrid when their defensive errors returned in the second half.
A win for Bournemouth would help them jump out of the relegation zone and place Everton in enormous trouble at the bottom. A win for Liverpool would put the reds, temporarily at least, into the top four.
Here's how the game unfolded.
As it happened...
Bournemouth were beaten by Arsenal and Man City in the last two outings. They collected a 1-1 draw here against Newcastle previously to that.
They beat Wolves 1-0 away from home in their one win the last five games.
They will also be out for revenge after Liverpool stuffed them 9-0 in the opening weeks of the season at Anfield.
If there is one overarching factor to this season's poor record it has been our dismal away record.
The reds have just 3 victories in 12 away games. Two of the six defeats have been narrow one goal margins at Arsenal and Old Trafford but four of the defeats have been to teams across the middle of the division.
These have included heavy defeats at the other two 'B' teams - Brighton and Brentford. Bournemouth will be bolstered by that!
We're not expecting any changes this week. Liverpool have had the luxury of six days off - although no doubt training will have been modified slightly due to the poor weather in recent days.
After that 7-0 win it should be a straightforward decision for Klopp in choosing his team.
Bajcetic replaces Henderson in midfield.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.
Subs: Adrian, Milner, Firmino, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Arthur, Matip.
Neto, Stephens, Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Lerma, Billing, Anthony, Ouattara, Rothwell, Solanke
Subs: Travers, Mepham, Christie, Brooks, Cook, Moore, Semenyo, Viña, Fredericks
Indicates that Jordan Henderson is not in the starting XI due to illness - he is on the bench though.
"Each Premier League game is a super tough test, we’re long enough in this league to know that. It is all about attitude today and if that is right, it is about football. But if the attitude is not right, that doesn’t matter.
"It is just about this game. Are they playing a back four or five? We will see on the pitch but we just have to play our game.
"Hendo had a bit of a cold but other than that Stefan comes in, the rest the same. A massive change is not needed after playing last Sunday so we go again with the rest.
Teams are out we're about to get underway.
WE ARE UNDERWAY.
5' Nunez power creates a chance for Salah who doesn't get enough power on his shot.
7' That's a great corner and Van Dijk rises highest but it's cleared off the line by Lerma who heads away!
10' And now it's one for the home team. Dango Ouattara fires into the side netting. Lively start at England's 67th biggest football stadium!
15' Gakpo volleys his shot home. Elliott cross, van Dijk header down.
But flag goes up to rule it out.
27' Bournemouth free kick headed over by Konate for a corner. Konate had conceded the free kick. Billing growing into the game for the home team.
28' Bournemouth take the lead. That's the first goal conceded in some time.
Ouatarra is onside and manages to get the cross in - easy shot for Billing to put away and open the scoring. 1-0.
36' A good ball comes in straight into the middle of the area for Dominic Solanke but he can't get the shot away.
Liverpool having a little period of struggling here after dominating most of the early stages.
40' Another free header from van Dijk. This time it's just wide. Two glorious goalscoring opportunities denied for the Liverpool defender.
44' Bournemouth fans appealing for a penalty. Ref and VAR disagree.
HT: Bournemouth 1-0 LFC
Liverpool behind despite having some good chances themselves and a period of domination. Liverpool's defence finally breaks in the Premier League after over 8 hours when Ouattara takes it past Robertson and van Dijk to cross for Billing to score.
Much to do from the reds who do not look as sparkling as last week.
Good cross, good finish, bad defending.
Ouattara goes past van Dijk too easily for the goal.pic.twitter.com/InHAEZXVnm— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) March 11, 2023
45' Harvey Elliott makes way for Diogo Jota. Four forwards on the pitch?
Interesting strategy because I don't think the midfield has been supplying them enough.
We're back underway.
46' Early yellow card for goalscorer Billing. Foul on Gakpo.
49' Jota already involved and makes Neto tip a ball away for a corner. Good run forward from Diogo.
50' Anthony goes into the book.
51' Liverpool free kick headed just over by Nunez.
65' Trent, Fabinho and Nunez off. Milner, Henderson and Firmino on.
67' Looked like a handball there. Ref gives a corner. He's sent to the VAR monitor and awards a penalty.
68' You don't see those often from Salah. Fires his penalty wide.
74' Konate goes into the book.
86' Carvalho replaces Bajcetic. Last throw of the dice.
Liverpool just can't break through this Bournemouth defence.
89' Vina and Semenyou replace Anthony and Solanke for the home team.
Bournemouth about to leapfrog Everton and jump out of the relegation zone.
FT: Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool
All over. Liverpool suffer another defeat on the road. Against a team that they beat 9-0 at home!! Madness!
Liverpool stay in fifth but probably not for long this weekend.