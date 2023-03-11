As it happened: Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool

The early kick off in the Premier League this weekend is at the Vitality Stadium.

Liverpool are in solid league form at the minute - five games unbeaten featuring four wins and no goals conceded. Bournemouth are fighting for their Premier League survival.

The home side are bottom of the Premier League on goal difference but do have a game in hand on Everton who are a point ahead. They have been fighting and were 2-0 up against league leaders Arsenal last week before being undone in the 97th minute by a late late Arsenal winner.

The reds, fresh from mauling Man Utd 7-0, will be confident but they have still had glitches in recent weeks - the 0-0 at Crystal Palace not to mention the heavy defeat against Real Madrid when their defensive errors returned in the second half.

A win for Bournemouth would help them jump out of the relegation zone and place Everton in enormous trouble at the bottom. A win for Liverpool would put the reds, temporarily at least, into the top four.

Here's how the game unfolded.

As it happened...