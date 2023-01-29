LIVE: Brighton v Liverpool – FA Cup R4

It's fair to say that Brighton away is not the tie we wanted. Just a few weeks ago we witnessed arguably one of the worst performances of the Klopp era down at Brighton.
The reds lost 3-0 but to be completely honest, it could have been much worse.
Liverpool are likely to be without Fabio Carvalho and Nat Phillips from the matchday squad, but Darwin Nunez has enjoyed a full week of training so should be in contention for the starting XI.
Klopp has decisions in midfield. Does he return to the Henderson/Fabinho/Thiago set up that performed so poorly at Brighton last time, or stick with the likes of Keita and Bajcetic who have helped the reds to two consecutive clean sheets.
Either way, the reds will be hoping for a much improved performance here on the south coast.
Kick off is at 1:30pm, follow the game with us here.
Live Updates
13' Liverpool's midfield much more involved this time than in the last game here.
Mitoma a threat on that left wing for Brighton - MacAllister often looking to him with any ball out of midfield.
Konate the latest to do well to stop him running through the middle. Well defended.
10' Mitoma has some speed - almost creates a chance for Brighton at the edge of the area but Liverpool succesfully repel that and push Brighton back into their own half.
4' Brighton clear off the line from a Mo Salah shot. It was his second attempt after Steele stopped the first effort.
Good Liverpool break from that corner.
3' Early corner for Brighton who have forced the reds back.
Goes deep and Alisson catches it.
We are underway at the AMEX. Come on Liverpool!
Andy Robertson looks determined as he leads out the Liverpool team as today's captain.
Will be interesting to see if the reds stick with the 4-3-3 or perhaps play Elliott just behind the front two.
Elliott speaking on ITV's coverage of this game: 'We want to put it right here and have a positive performance at least.'
'Results have improved - we won against Wolves and drew with Chelsea. We all know what happened last game and this is an opportunity to go out and put it right.'
Here's how the home side line up today - including a world cup winner no less in Alexis MacAllister.
Steele, Lamptey, Dunk, Webster, March, MacAllister, Groß, Welbeck, Mitoma, Estupiñán, Ferguson
Subs: Enciso, Sarmiento, Sanchez, Undav, Gilmour, van Hecke, Veltman, Moran, Hinshelwood
Just one change. Fabinho and Henderson seemingly still can't get back in the side. Trent comes in at right back for James Milner.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita, Elliott, Salah, Gakpo.
Subs: Kelleher, Fabinho, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Nunez, Matip.
It's been a poor record against Brighton in recent fixtures.
Liverpool have just one of the last six meetings between the two sides. There have been three draws and two defeats in those six games.
A change in form is required.