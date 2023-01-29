LIVE: Brighton v Liverpool – FA Cup R4

It's fair to say that Brighton away is not the tie we wanted. Just a few weeks ago we witnessed arguably one of the worst performances of the Klopp era down at Brighton.

The reds lost 3-0 but to be completely honest, it could have been much worse.

Liverpool are likely to be without Fabio Carvalho and Nat Phillips from the matchday squad, but Darwin Nunez has enjoyed a full week of training so should be in contention for the starting XI.

Klopp has decisions in midfield. Does he return to the Henderson/Fabinho/Thiago set up that performed so poorly at Brighton last time, or stick with the likes of Keita and Bajcetic who have helped the reds to two consecutive clean sheets.

Either way, the reds will be hoping for a much improved performance here on the south coast.

Kick off is at 1:30pm, follow the game with us here.

