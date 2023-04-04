Chelsea 0-0 LFC: Stalemate at the Bridge – recap

Under normal circumstances this would be expected to be a top of the table clash.

Not this season.

Liverpool are having a bad season, but Chelsea, given the scale of the investment in recent months, are quite possibly having a worse one.

On Sunday the Londoners dispatched their latest manager of a few months, Graham Potter, and the reds will obviously need to be wary of the traditional new manager bounce - albeit the new temporary boss is Bruno Salter who until the weekend was the Chelsea coach.

At the weekend, Liverpool started brightly against Man City before seemingly refusing to appear in the second half. It was a sorry sight to witness as the reds effectively gave up after going 2-1 down early in the second half.

The reds must continue to limp on until the summer when hopefully the midfield, at the least, will be reinforced from the pathetic displays served up recently.

Follow the action from Stamford Bridge with us here.

As it happened...