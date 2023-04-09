LFC 2-2 Arsenal: As it happened

Liverpool start the day 13 points away from top four in what is an increasingly impossible objective.
After defeat to Man City and an insipid draw away at Chelsea they now welcome the league leaders Arsenal to Anfield.
The reds have seen a 50 point turnaround in fortunes compared to the North London club in just two seasons. The reds ended last campaign 23 points ahead of them. Today, the gap is 29 points in Arsenal's favour.
The reds were reasonably competitive in the game at the Emirates in October before Saka's controversial late penalty ensured a 3-2 win for the home side.
Liverpool were lucky on Tuesday that Chelsea had some poor finishers, Arsenal won't have that problem today.
Can the reds show some fight in front of our own fans? Or will Arsenal's march to the title continue unabated.
Follow the game with us here.
As it happened...
For Liverpool Virgil van Dijk has returned from illness that kept him out of the Chelsea game.
Thiago Alcantara and Luis Diaz are both back in full training although fitness issues should be more significant with Luis Diaz who might only return to action in our next game against Leeds United.
Naby sicknote remains unavailable for Liverpool - both Bajcetic and Ramsay are out until next season.
For Arsenal, Bukayo Saka, who scored twice against the reds earlier this season, has returned after himself suffering a minor illness.
Team news imminent from Anfield.
In the other Premier League game underway, Leeds are currently losing 3-1 at home to Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.
Five changes for the reds
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Salah, Gakpo.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Tsimikas, Nunez, Matip.
Saka back in the side.
Ramsdale, White, Holding, Zinchenko, Partey, Odegaard, Xhaka, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Magalhães
Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith-Rowe, Walters, Kiwiar, Jorginho, Vieira, Trossard, Nelson
Teams in the tunnel. Five minutes until kick off.
There was a minutes silence ahead of kick off - this being the Anfield game closest to the 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster. Impeccably observed.
We are underway at Anfield.
It appears that Trent might be operating in midfield when Liverpool are on the attack. Bit of a Man City tactics copy possibly?
Seems a bit strange.
Gakpo fires over the bar.
8' Comedy goal for Arsenal. Martinelli prods it past the keeper. Virgil van Dijk with the assist.
0-1 ????pic.twitter.com/vkejUMooq9— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) April 9, 2023
12' Zinchenko shot tipped behind by Alisson.
19' Big chance for Robbo but he drags that wide of the goal.
Good ball from Fabinho to find him rushing into the box.
24' Ben White booked for a tough looking foul on Jota.
25' Holding forced to clear a dangerous ball from Trent.
28' It's another failed experiment for Liverpool. Acres of space at right back, Martinelli crosses and Jesus heads in. Far too easy. Joke defending. 0-2.
34' Salah is in, but he pokes the ball wide of the goal. Should do much better.
42' SALAH!! It's a small crumb of comfort but it's a start.
JOnes backheel, Jota cross - lucky Henderson assist, cool Salah finish.
A small ray of hope from the reds.pic.twitter.com/hDpLa2nEtd— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) April 9, 2023
45+2' Good move from the reds but Henderson spoons it over the bar.
Ball fell to the wrong player there.
HT: Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal
It was mostly terrible but it's closer than many were expecting. Liverpool still need a miracle though.
Footage from the first half suggests the linesman elbowed Andy Robertson.
Back underway.
Did the assistant referee elbow Andy Robertson?!" ???? pic.twitter.com/CZQbDDDX0I— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023
49' Referee Paul Tierney actually booked Andy Robertson after the referee elbowed him. Shocking stuff.
Back to the action and Ibou Konate with a powerful tackle on Xhaka.
Liverpool awarded a penalty.
Foul on Jota.
Salah misses another penalty.
55' Fabinho collects a card for a silly foul on Saka.
61' Jota and Jones off - Thiago and Nunez on.
69' Henderson cross half cleared - Salah can't get his shot away.
74' Alisson denies Odegaard there. Robertson with an important interception.
77' Firmino replaces Fabinho.
82' Nunez with a one on one but he doesn't do enough and Ramsdale gets an arm to it.
82' Kiwiar and Trossard replace Odegaard and Jesus.
84' Arsenal corner. Martinelli has a free header but straight at Alisson.
87' Henderson, to Trent, he megs Zinchenko, crosses it in and Firmino rises highest to head in.
89' Zinchenko replaced by Tierney.
90+2 Trent drills one over. Good move out of the defence from the Liverpool right back.
90+4' Ramsdale with a fingertips save to deny Salah getting a winner.
90+6' Konate almosts chests it in - keeper gets a touch.
FT: Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal
Horrible start but Liverpool were by far the better side in the second half. Should probably have won. Salah missing another penalty again - shocking.
No help for Liverpool in the top four, and no help for Arsenal either really.
The one point doesn't really help Liverpool who now look certain to finish outside the top four.
But Arsenal's lead at the top is now 6 points but they have played a game more than Man City. And then still have to play City which could be the title decider.
As for Liverpool - a totally different team at home than away this season.
That needs a lot of work.
And boy, are we going to miss Bobby!