LFC 2-2 Arsenal: As it happened

Liverpool start the day 13 points away from top four in what is an increasingly impossible objective.

After defeat to Man City and an insipid draw away at Chelsea they now welcome the league leaders Arsenal to Anfield.

The reds have seen a 50 point turnaround in fortunes compared to the North London club in just two seasons. The reds ended last campaign 23 points ahead of them. Today, the gap is 29 points in Arsenal's favour.

The reds were reasonably competitive in the game at the Emirates in October before Saka's controversial late penalty ensured a 3-2 win for the home side.

Liverpool were lucky on Tuesday that Chelsea had some poor finishers, Arsenal won't have that problem today.

Can the reds show some fight in front of our own fans? Or will Arsenal's march to the title continue unabated.

