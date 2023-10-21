LFC 2-0 Everton: As it happened

It's the 243rd Merseyside derby and Liverpool are hoping to add to their 98 outright victories in this fixture.
Everton have just one win at Anfield in the past 24 years - that behind closed doors game during the Covid affected season of 2021.
The reds have injury problems - Robertson out with a shoulder injury that requires an operation, and Cody Gakpo not yet ready to return to first team action.
Liverpool have not won either of their last two games after the crazy match at the Tottenham Stadium and then a 2-2 draw against Brighton before the international break.
Time to get back to winning ways - this is the first of three home games in the next 8 days.
Here's how it unfolded.
As it happened...
It's a first Premier League start for Ryan Gravenberch. As expected Tsimikas replaces Robertson. Gakpo not quite ready for a place in the matchday squad.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, van Dijk, Konaté, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai , Mac Allister, Diaz, Salah, Jota
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Núñez, Elliott, Matip, Quansah, Scanlon, McConnell
Liverpool have a new look midfield in a derby and there are plenty of new faces in the Everton side too.
Pickford, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Young, McNeil, Onana, Garner, Harrison, Doucouré, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Virginia, Keane, Godfrey, Patterson, Gueye, Chermiti, Danjuma, Dobbin, Beto
James McConnell and Calum Scanlon are two youth players involved on the bench for Liverpool today for the first time.
What an experience it will be for those youngsters.
Any win today for Liverpool would move them to top of the league, at least temporarily to start this weekend.
A big carrot to be dangled in front of them.
Beautiful autumn sunshine at Anfield. Let's hope for a beautiful result.
We are underway.
9' Nice ball played through to Salah down the wing - he's motoring but stretching a bit and overhits the pass towards Luis Diaz.
Bit of blood and thunder. Luis Diaz clatters into Tarkowski. The former Burnley man will likely want retribution for that.
11' Some nice football from Liverpool with Szoboszlai and Salah. Gravenberch plays a great through ball that Jota can't quite do anything with.
Tsimikas follows up with a dangerous corner.
This is still a raw Liverpool team but at plenty of moments they can clearly move the ball around at pace.
13' Liverpool are on the loose and Ashley Young does incredibly well to block Luis Diaz at the very last moment.
Such pace and energy from the reds.
16' Konate called into action to head over Liverpool's bar. Good cross from Jack Harrison.
17' Great ball from Luis Diaz across to three onrushing Liverpool forwards but somehow, it lands on an Everton boot.
18' Ashley Young with a big bodycheck on Luis Diaz who had the afterburners on.
Everton defender collects the first yellow of the game.
24' Jota was felled at the edge of the box by Tarkoswki. Committee meeting with Szoboszlai, Salah and Trent. The reds eventually opt for power and Trent hits it right at the wall.
It was a free kick, perhaps too close to the goal - not a lot of room to work with.
32' Tarkowski goes into the book. That's both right sided defenders now on yellow cards. Tarkowski can consider himself fortunate he wasnt booked for an earlier foul on Jota.
Oohhh.
34' A spill there for Jordan Pickford from a powerful shot. He quickly scrambles to get it.
That would have been a shocker for him if a Liverpool forward had been closer.
37' Ludicrous challenge from Ashley Young. As expected. On Luis Diaz.
Second yellow card and no need for it.
He's sent off.
40' Trent smashes one from 30 yards out and it's only just over the crossbar.
42' More chances come Liverpool's way. Trent drills one across the face of the goal but nobody can get a touch. Too much pace from it and it is a foot or so away from Salah and Gravenberch's feet.
43' Doucoure had been up front with Calvert-Lewin but he's moved back into midfield as Everton adapt to 10 men.
Liverpool are camped in the Everton half here. The blues will be desperate to launch it away for Calvert-Lewin.
HT: Liverpool 0-0 Everton
Liverpool well on top, Everton down to ten men. Although as Liverpool have proved with ten men, it isn't necessarily easy to face a team who are fully committed to defend when they go a man down.
The reds must be wary of long balls to Calvert-Lewin in this second half.
How is this going to all end up. Liverpool, when down to ten men, actually have a good record in games. Winning twice already this season after going down a man.
Let's hope Everton don't do well here.
Back underway. Liverpool kicking towards the Kop.
45' Harrison and McNeill removed for the away team. Michael Keane and Patterson sent on. Definitely trying to add solidity to their side and hope to nick something on the break.
Everton have gone 5-3-1 for the second half.
50' Konate booked for a professional foul.
55' Heavy going here for Liverpool against this uber defensive Everton ten men.
Shout for a handball there for the reds. Not given by VAR.
Reds being restricted to shots from outside the area.
62' Nunez and Elliott on. Tsimikas and Gravenberch off.
66' Konate fortunate not to get a second yellow. Somebody who does get one is Sean Dyche who continued to moan about it.
Konate replaced by Matip.
71' Penalty shout for Liverpool - looked clumsy from Patterson.
VAR check. No penalty.
73' Handball from Everton. Ref sent to the monitor.
Looks blatant - Michael Keane threw his arm out at a cross.
75' Jordan Pickford's detailed notes on his drinks bottle didn't help.
Mo Salah puts it in the right hand side.
1-0 the reds.
81' Gomez replaces Diaz so the reds switch back to a back four after the earlier changes eventually helped the goal arrive.
87' Almost an own goal from Branthwaite. Nunez fires in a cross and he heads it just wide of the goal.
90' Harvey Elliott smashes one and Pickford tips that onto the crossbar.
Into injury time here.
An astonishing 9 minutes of added time.
90+1' Great running back from Salah to win the ball back there.
90+2' Jota smashes one at the side netting. He's hunting his traditional late goal.
90+6' Szoboszlai dinks it over but its high over the Pickford goal.
Liverpool ending this strongly. Currently on around 80% possession for this match.
90+8' DONE AND DUSTED.
Darwin Nunez with the excellent run from his own half, and at the last moment, passes to Salah who fires it in.
2-0.
FT: Liverpool 2-0 Everton
Big gulf in class. Liverpool deserved winners and go top of the league, for now.
'Never in doubt when Mo steps up for a penalty. The players have made it very good for me (since I arrived). I asked Trent how is it (today's derby) going to be and all the staff said it would be very good.
'I just came out and we go the three points.'
