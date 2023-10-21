LFC 2-0 Everton: As it happened

It's the 243rd Merseyside derby and Liverpool are hoping to add to their 98 outright victories in this fixture.

Everton have just one win at Anfield in the past 24 years - that behind closed doors game during the Covid affected season of 2021.

The reds have injury problems - Robertson out with a shoulder injury that requires an operation, and Cody Gakpo not yet ready to return to first team action.

Liverpool have not won either of their last two games after the crazy match at the Tottenham Stadium and then a 2-2 draw against Brighton before the international break.

Time to get back to winning ways - this is the first of three home games in the next 8 days.

Here's how it unfolded.



As it happened...