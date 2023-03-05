LFC 7 (SEVEN) Man Utd 0 (NIL) – As it happened

Liverpool welcome Manchester United to Anfield with United enjoying a rare lead in form, and Premier League position.

Erik Ten Hag has collected his first trophy for the Red Devils - the League Cup with a win over Newcastle United last weekend, and they are currently third in the League.

For Liverpool, the improvements in league form have been slower to materialise - although they are unbeaten in four and have four consecutive clean sheets. The disintegration against Real Madrid the main dent in their recent form.

Above the reds both Spurs and Newcastle have been flaky in recent weeks, although Brighton are just behind the reds and look in good form. A top four place is not out of the question for this reds team but they face a difficult few weeks of games with Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City all ahead in the next collection of fixtures.

But for today they face a Man United side that are in-form and desperate to make amends for last season. Klopp's side demolished them by a combined 9-0 home and away and United are looking for their first Anfield win in 7 years.

The reds will need to echo performances from previous seasons if they are to effectively compete here today.

And here.. (drumroll)... is how the game unfolded.



As it happened...