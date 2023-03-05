LFC 7 (SEVEN) Man Utd 0 (NIL) – As it happened

Liverpool welcome Manchester United to Anfield with United enjoying a rare lead in form, and Premier League position.
Erik Ten Hag has collected his first trophy for the Red Devils - the League Cup with a win over Newcastle United last weekend, and they are currently third in the League.
For Liverpool, the improvements in league form have been slower to materialise - although they are unbeaten in four and have four consecutive clean sheets. The disintegration against Real Madrid the main dent in their recent form.
Above the reds both Spurs and Newcastle have been flaky in recent weeks, although Brighton are just behind the reds and look in good form. A top four place is not out of the question for this reds team but they face a difficult few weeks of games with Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City all ahead in the next collection of fixtures.
But for today they face a Man United side that are in-form and desperate to make amends for last season. Klopp's side demolished them by a combined 9-0 home and away and United are looking for their first Anfield win in 7 years.
The reds will need to echo performances from previous seasons if they are to effectively compete here today.
And here.. (drumroll)... is how the game unfolded.
As it happened...
Liverpool have already lost twice to United this season - although one was in a pre-season friendly. Liverpool lost 2-1 at Old Trafford back in August.
In fact only one of the last six meetings between these two has been at Anfield - and that was our 4-0 win last season.
Despite Liverpool's clear superiority over the past five years, the reds have not had it all their own way in this fixture.
The teams played out a 0-0 draw in January 2021 at Anfield and the away fixtures in 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons both ended in draws. Those were seasons in which the reds were named European Champions and Premier League Champions.
Form does 'sometimes' go out of the window in the history of this fixture.
In the Premier League era, United have 12 wins here at Anfield. Liverpool have won 11. They have drawn 7 times.
We're expecting a return to the usual back four, Gakpo in for Jota and Fabinho and Henderson to both start.
Moments away from confirmation.
Virgil van Dijk believes the reds could have won the return fixture at Old Trafford back in August.
"Yes (it is a massive game), so let's make sure everyone is at their best, including us but also the fans as they play a massive part too.
"But we should be confident, we should be aggressive and I'm looking forward to it because you want to be out there performing and showing what you can do. Let's give it a go.
"It is a bit of a game on its own. It's probably getting all the hype that comes with it and we are the ones who obviously are not in good form and they are absolutely in form.
"But we know what we are capable of and we have to be at our best – players, the fans and the whole build-up towards it. Everyone has to feel responsible for getting a good result. It is not easy, it's not easy for fans as well, and sometimes you can get a little bit nervous but we need everyone to be behind us no matter what.
"We could have beat them there but obviously we lost and that's the reality. We will give it everything and hopefully it will be a good game on our side and we keep marching on towards that Champions League spot."
Gakpo, Henderson and Robertson return.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.
Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic.
Here's how United line up for today's game.
De Gea, Dalot, Martinez, Varane, Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, Rashford, Fernandes, Antony, Weghorst
Subs: Wan-Bissaka, Heaton, Elanga, Malacia, Garnacho, Maguire, Sabitzer, McTominay, Sancho
FT: Forest 2-2 Everton
Everton remain in the relegation zone and the two teams below them, Southampton and Bournemouth now both have a game in hand on the blues.
Liverpool require all three points today to move up a place to 5th. Newcastle are currently two points ahead but have a game in hand. Spurs still have games against Liverpool and Newcastle this season.
???????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????? ????????????????????????????????? ????????— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 5, 2023
Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's starting line-up against Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/71bVBOPxyN
Teams are out.
Which way will this go? With form or with class?
Plane flying over Anfield…. pic.twitter.com/xkDtRCEkpl— Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) March 5, 2023
UNDERWAY AT ANFIELD!
2' Two strong challenges from Casemiro and Fred. Liverpool free kick but its headed away.
3' Salah finds Elliott in space at the edge of the box but his shot is blocked.
5' Nunez flicks one on to Salah on the left side of the penalty box. Fred shepherds the ball out and celebrates. Wry smile from Mo.
7' Robertson tries to play a ball past Dalot but it hits the United player and goes out for a Liverpool corner.
Corner comes in and there's too much curl on it - a bit behind Nunez who does get his head on it.
10' Antony goes for a shot from the edge of the box. It went through a lot of players but Alisson palms out for a corner.
11' Marcus Rashford sent into the advertising hoarding by Andy Robertson there.
Casemiro looks like he might have a slight muscle issue here but he's trying to run it off.
15' It's been a good enough start from the reds who look like the dominant side. But De Gea not tested yet.
Salah with a curling effort that is off target.
16' Liverpool applying some pressure - good ball in there but it landed at the feet of Konate. He didn't really know what to do with it but managed to retain posession. Elliott eventually puts it just wide.
United engaging in a little bit of timewasting - probably to try and wind the players and crowd up. Virgil van Dijk walks over to Fred and neatly takes the ball out of his grip. Fred upset about it.
19' Nunez gets a chance away after more good Liverpool pressure. Narrowly offside.
26' Lisandro Martinez gets away with elbowing Salah in the face there.
At the other end Fernandes attempts a diving header but puts it wide.
27' Luke Shaw with a great pass and it falls at the feet of Rashford.
Shoots first time and Alisson saves.
32' Gakpo fouls Luke Shaw. Free kick comes in and Dalot heads at Alisson.
39' Elliott giveaway in the middle of the pitch puts Liverpool under some pressure.
Key challenge from Virgil to clear the danger there.
41' Fabinho booked for a trip on Rashford.
42' Casemiro has the ball in the net from a free kick but he's miles offside. Went way too early.
43' CODY GAKPO MAKES IT 1-0.
Robertson with the great ball forward and it's not to Nunez down the left. Gakpo is there - cuts inside and puts it in the bottom corner.
1-0 the reds!
Lovely.pic.twitter.com/ZTdGvVnwNz— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) March 5, 2023
HT: Liverpool 1-0 Man United
United have had some shots on target, but Liverpool have been the more dominant side in that first half. Edged the football, and edging the goals so far.
Now lets hope Liverpool don't follow it up with a second half like v Madrid.
Back underway at Anfield.
47' Fabinho wins the ball back - out to Salah, Elliott lifts it over for Nunez to head in.
2-0.
51' IT'S 3-0 to LIVERPOOL!
Cody Gakpo fires in from a tight angle after Mo Salah twists and turns and leaves Luke Shaw all over the place.
Mo Salah tormenting United's defence.pic.twitter.com/cfWqD95MQz— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) March 5, 2023
58' It's almost 4-0. Liverpool corner and Konate heads it narrowly wide. So close, Ibou.
58' Weghorst and Fred off. McTominay and Garnacho on.
61' Martinez yellow card. Foul just outside the area on Gakpo. They've lost their heads a bit here.
IT'S FOUR!
66' Salah smashes it in to the roof of the net. 4-0. Easy peasy.
EGYPTIAN KING. WITH HIS RIGHT FOOT AS WELL. pic.twitter.com/Scg1ULc39z— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) March 5, 2023
75' NUNEZ MAKES IT FIVE!
5-0.
Sensational second half performance. Clipped in by Henderson and Nunez puts it away. Comedy.
77' United end is emptying. 'We want Six' sing the Kop.
78' Nunez, Gakpo, Henderson and Fabinho. Replaced by Jota, Firmino, Bajcetic and Milner.
77' Casemiro and Martinez replaced by Malacia and Sabitzer.
83' IT'S SIX NIL!
Mo Salah makes it look oh so easy and rips off his shirt. A record winning margin in this game!
88' SEVEN, 7. SEVEN!
Bobby Firmino rips around the defence and it's seven.
Some idiot ran on to the pitch there and slipped into Robertson and Jones. Klopp is fuming at him but he is swiftly ejected.
Liverpool are running rampant here.
FT: Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United
An absolute mauling. Liverpool have wiped the floor with United. The biggest ever win in this fixture.
Men v boys.
Liverpool have now gone almost 8 hours without conceding a goal in the Premier League. Scored 13 goals without reply.
13 points out of the last 15.
No better way to spend his birthday weekend than watching the red men score '7' against Utd. pic.twitter.com/djpW0Vf0Hr— Paul Dalglish (@DalglishPaul) March 5, 2023