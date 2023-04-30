As it happened: LFC 4-3 Spurs

Liverpool host a Spurs side who are one point ahead of the reds coming in to this Sunday afternoon clash.

Spurs sacked their second manager in a month last week when Cristian Stellini was sacked after a odd tactical change that saw Spurs concede five goals in the space of 20 minutes away at Newcastle.

With Antonio Conte long gone, the club have once again turned to caretaker Ryan Mason and Spurs showed signs of life when they came back from 2-0 down to draw with United in midweek.

Liverpool are unbeaten in five, but the win over West Ham by a goal was scrappy in places and the reds still need to tighten up some poor defensive mistakes - especially with decent strikers like Kane and Heung-min Son in the opposition line up.

Whilst midfield reinforcements are yet to arrive, Liverpool do at least have options up front for Jurgen Klopp to deal with.

Here's how the game unfolded.



As it happened...