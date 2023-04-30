As it happened: LFC 4-3 Spurs

Liverpool host a Spurs side who are one point ahead of the reds coming in to this Sunday afternoon clash.
Spurs sacked their second manager in a month last week when Cristian Stellini was sacked after a odd tactical change that saw Spurs concede five goals in the space of 20 minutes away at Newcastle.
With Antonio Conte long gone, the club have once again turned to caretaker Ryan Mason and Spurs showed signs of life when they came back from 2-0 down to draw with United in midweek.
Liverpool are unbeaten in five, but the win over West Ham by a goal was scrappy in places and the reds still need to tighten up some poor defensive mistakes - especially with decent strikers like Kane and Heung-min Son in the opposition line up.
Whilst midfield reinforcements are yet to arrive, Liverpool do at least have options up front for Jurgen Klopp to deal with.
Here's how the game unfolded.
As it happened...
Spurs are currently 5th with Villa in 6th. Both clubs have a one point advantage over the reds.
The highest Liverpool can end the weekend is in 5th place.
TEAM NEWS INCOMING....
Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate and Harvey Elliott all return to the starting XI for Liverpool.
Matip, Henderson and Jota back on the bench.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Jones, Diaz, Salah, Gakpo.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Henderson, Jota, Tsimikas, Nunez, Carvalho, Matip.
Here's how the away side line up. Two changes from midweek with Ben Davies and Kulusevski in, replacing Lenglet and Richarlison.
Forster, Dier, Romero, Davies, Skipp, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Porro, Kane, Son, Kulusevski
Subs: Austin, Sánchez, Tanganga, Lenglet, Danjuma, Sarr, Moura, Devine, Richarlison
Mo Salah makes his 300th appearance today for Liverpool.
Only three players in the current squad have more - Henderson, Milner and Firmino.
He is in 62nd place in the all time list of LFC appearances.
Both Man Utd (1-0 v Villa) and Newcastle (3-1 v Southampton) won today meaning that Liverpool's top four chase is effectively over.
The most realistic target now is a 5th placed finish and entering next season's Europa League and aiming for better next season.
They can go 5th today if they beat Spurs.
Thiago has been spotted limping at Anfield.
He isn't in the matchday squad.
We are underway at Anfield
3' Wonderful move - central to that was Cody Gakpo. Trent whips in a delicious cross and Curtis Jones is there to stick it away.
5' WOW!! Cody Gakpo heavily involved again and he supplies Luis Diaz who strokes it away. What a welcome back for his first start in over 6 months!
Jones opening goal. Great cross by Trent.pic.twitter.com/zHdvm2FF5B— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) April 30, 2023
Diaz makes his first start for over 6 months. Scores inside 5 minutes. Supreme!pic.twitter.com/5Mh6vr4pAR— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) April 30, 2023
Romero fouls the ever present Cody Gakpo.
14' Mo Salah, he's missed the last two pens, but in his 300th game he SCORES!!!
24' Mo Salah runs 20 yards and takes the ball off the dawdling Harry Kane.
Anfield crowd enjoyed that.
Liverpool's opener was the first scouse assist/scouse goal for the reds since Steven Gerrard's last Liverpool goal in 2015 (that day supplied by Rickie Lambert).
34' Nasty challenge by Skipp on Luis Diaz there. Boots straight into his ankle.
Colombian player looked in some serious pain there but is going to carry on. Not even a card given, or a free kick.
Paul Tierney is the ref.
40' Harry Kane gets one back. Liverpool's right back area exposed, Virgil slips - cross into plenty of space and Kane puts it between Alisson's legs.
3-1.
41' Robertson makes an error and Kulusevski is almost in.
Outstretched leg of Alisson and then clearance from Konate saves Liverpool.
Liverpool have run a little bit out of steam here.
43' And now Son hits the post!! But then the flag goes up. He was offside.
HT: Liverpool 3-1 Spurs
Sensational start from Liverpool. 2-0 up within 5 minutes. Salah converts from the spot in his 300th Liverpool appearance.
But the last 10 minutes the reds were a bit more lethargic - did they think they were going to walk away with it.
Harry Kane has given them a lifeline.
A plane flying over Anfield at HT with a banner that reads: 'LFC - SOX - PENGUINS. SAME PROBLEMS. FSG OUT'— James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 30, 2023
Back underway for another 45 minutes. No changes in personnel.
51' Heung-min Son booked for pulling Gakpo book. He was on the break away. Ref played on but booked him afterwards.
53' Another warning. Son hits the post again.
Wow.
55' Now Romero hits the post.
Wake up Liverpool!
56' Ambitious effort from Pedro Porro. Alisson tips it over.
Liverpool yet to get properly going in this second half.
Might see Luis Diaz taken off shortly. Looks like an hour is his limit so soon after being out for so long.
63' Jota and Henderson on - replacing Elliott and Luis Diaz.
66' Kulusevski replaced by Sarr.
72' Konate goes into the book for a foul.
74' Cody Gakpo makes way - on comes Darwin Nunez.
Oops.
77' Son grabs another goal back. 3-2 now to the reds. In danger of throwing this away.
Virgil van Dijk appeared to be playing him onside. Ball over the top and underneath Alisson.
80' They are wanting a penalty for a foul on either Skipp or Hojberg. Neither of them looked like pens and they're not given.
80' Jota gets a card for a foul on Skipp.
83' Oliver Skipp replaced by Richarlison. Jota's high boot did catch him on the side of the head.
85' Milner replaces Curtis Jones. Richarlison just come on and appeaing for a penalty.
90' Danjuma and Lucas Moure on. Perisic and Porro replaced.
Six minutes to be added on.
90+3' Milner fouls Kane. Son takes the free kick and Richarlison heads down, and it bounces over Alisson.
Sickening, but it has been coming. Richarlison takes his shirt off to celebrate.
YOU BEAUTY!!!
Liverpool go straight down the other end and make it 4-3!
Absolutely brilliant.
Diogo Jota.
Klopp booked for celebrating at the officials, who have been dreadful.
He's pulled his hamstring in the celebration!
WHAT AN INCREDIBLE ENDING TO THAT GAME!
FT: Liverpool 4-3 Spurs
Richarlison thought he had salvaged a point. He went over the top.
But Diogo scored the winner seconds later and sat down, calmly to reflect on it.
LIVERPOOL MOVE INTO 5TH.
GET IN!pic.twitter.com/XcDOTBdyfj— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) April 30, 2023
Liverpool two points clear in 5th.
"For a long period of the first half it was the best game we had played so far. First half was good, we conceded a goal but it was the first time we didn’t defend properly. Apart from that the first half was good. The problem is Spurs do not change at all, they go for counter attacks even at 3-1 down. They just defend, counter attack and get set pieces and that makes it tricky.
"We got away with it thank to Diogo Jota, it makes it spectacular and everybody goes home buzzing, but I am the manager of the team so I have to mention everything else as well. In 3 days' time we have to do better.
"They had a defensive set up, but the way we started the game was brilliant, everything was there. It was nearly perfect but it seemed to lead us on the wrong path."
He also had stiff words for the referee Paul Tierney.
"How they can give a foul on Mohamed Salah (shortly before Spurs third goal). We have our history with Mr Tierney, I really don’t know what he has against us, he has said there is no problems but that cannot be true.
"How he looks at me, I don’t understand it. In England nobody has to clarify these situations, it’s really tricky and hard to understand. My celebration was unnecessary, which is fair but what he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not ok."
Trent Alexander-Arnold:
"Crazy. What a game. These are the games we love to play in. A fantastic ending to a game. Stuff you love to see to be honest.
"It's not so much relief it's just celebration. It's pushing to get the winner again. We go from disappointment to sheer joy in a matter of minutes. Outstanding way to win a game.
"There's a lot we need to learn. We can't be drawing 3-3 when we're 3-0 up. That's not what top sides do, we need to put the game to bed. They fought back, fair play to them. It's about winning games and that's what we've done today."
Thanks for joining us. Two more home games coming up in the coming days. Fulham and Brentford - two more potentially tricky fixtures.