As it happened: LFC 0-0 Man Utd

Liverpool host Man United today in the first clash between the two teams since last season's 7-0 victory by the reds.
Man Utd, who ended up finishing higher than Liverpool, were comprehensively outplayed in the fixture in March when six second half goals by the reds saw them cruise to victory.
The result that day was perhaps an overexaggeration and today Man United are likely to be a lot more guarded in their defending than their haphazard approach on that day.
Both sides have some injury concerns and Bruno Fernandez misses out due to accumulating five yellow cards.
Klopp's side continue to chase three points as they hope to maintain top spot in the league for Christmas, and beyond.
As it happened...
Although Man United are enduring an up and down season, a win for them moves to within four points of Man City who are currently fourth.
Their record against teams in the top half of the table is poor however, they have 1 win and 5 defeats so far this season against top half teams (their 1 win coming against 10th placed Chelsea).
Liverpool have won all seven of their Premier League home games this season.
Alisson, Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Endo, Nunez, Salah, Tsimikas, Gravenberch.
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, McConnell, Quansah, Bradley.
Onana, Varane, Shaw, Dalot, Evans, Amrabat, McTominay, Mainoo, Garnacho, Højlund, Antony
Subs: Bayindir, Kambwala, Wan-Bissaka, Reguilon, Pellistri, Mejbri, Rashford, van de Beek, Gore
Arsenal and Aston Villa have both just won in their 2pm kick offs.
That means, the reds start in 3rd position but a win will return them to the top.
Man Utd have dropped to 8th after West Ham also won in the earlier games.
Half of the upper Anfield Road stand is now open.
That means that today's attendance at Anfield will be the biggest in over half a century.
57,000 fans in attendance today.
Today’s Anfield attendance (57,158) is the Reds biggest for any home game since Burnley in F.A. Cup in February 1963 (57,906).— Ged Rea (@ged0407) December 17, 2023
It is the 3rd biggest at home in their league history and the highest since 58,757 against Chelsea in December 1949.
Man United win the toss and force Liverpool to kick towards The Kop in this first half.
2' Liverpool free kick and Andre Onana doesn't know whether to come or go. United eventually get rid of it but a moment of early danger.
6' Some frustration amongst United who want to play out from the back but Liverpool are not allowing them to do it.
Onana looks dicey here.
11' Driving shot from Szoboszlai but it's well over.
United starting to get a little bit more into this game now. Attempting to play in Liverpool's half.
16' Liverpool work a good move, Tsimikas heads back across goal when he maybe should have headed straight at goal.
Pressure being applied here.
27' Liverpool slightly on top here but United making a good fist of things.
The reds working to try and unlock the away side but they are defending well so far.
28' Onana tips over a van Dijk header from a corner.
29' Second corner and Konate heads that one wide.
29' Szoboszlai overhits that final pass. Reds not quite clinical enough with that final touch.
36' Amrabat collects a yellow card. That follows a yellow card for Mainoo for United and Nunez earlier on for arguing.
42' Tame shot form Mo Salah at the edge of the area. Easily saved.
45+1' Endo booked for a high boot on Amrabat.
HT: Liverpool 0-0 Man United
Poor first half from the reds. Not good enough.
Underway.
Liverpool kicking towards the Anfield Road end.
No half time changes.
46' Liverpool on the attack again early, nine United players in their own area!
48' Nice little run through by Trent who faked a shot, unfortunately when he went past two defenders he drilled into the side netting.
55' United go forward with Garnacho but Trent intercepts with a key tackle at the last moment and the danger is averted.
59' Gravenberch gone down with an injury here. Gakpo coming on, looks like Gomez is too.
61' Gravenberch and Szoboszlai off. On comes Gakpo and Gomez. Trent moving into midfield.
64' Salah's gone more central here with Gakpo on.
Has a curling shot there but not enough power and Onana catches it.
67' A bit selfish there for Gakpo. Took a poor shot when he should have passed.
67' And United have their first clear cut chance - Hojlund fires straight at Alisson.
70' A bit end to end now.
Salah's shot saved by Onana and then McTominay with a shot from outside the box wide.
Rashford on for Garnacho for United.
78' Nunez and Diaz off. Elliott and Curtis Jones on.
79' Liverpool corner and a tame header from van Dijk.
83' Antony and Mainoo head off. Pellistri and Mejbri are on.
86' Penalty shout for Liverpool after a Luke Shaw handball. VAR adjudges it was accidental.
86' Gomez hits the side netting.
Liverpool have had plenty of chances here. Looks like we used up all the goals in that game in March.
88' Nasty challenge by Shaw to bring down Konate. Booked.
90' Five minutes injury time to play.
90+4' Diogo Dalot sent off. Second yellow card for dissent. Silly silly boy.
FT: Liverpool 0-0 Man United.
Poor very poor. Karma for the 7-0 there.
A bit disappointing.