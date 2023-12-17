As it happened: LFC 0-0 Man Utd

Liverpool host Man United today in the first clash between the two teams since last season's 7-0 victory by the reds.

Man Utd, who ended up finishing higher than Liverpool, were comprehensively outplayed in the fixture in March when six second half goals by the reds saw them cruise to victory.

The result that day was perhaps an overexaggeration and today Man United are likely to be a lot more guarded in their defending than their haphazard approach on that day.

Both sides have some injury concerns and Bruno Fernandez misses out due to accumulating five yellow cards.

Klopp's side continue to chase three points as they hope to maintain top spot in the league for Christmas, and beyond.

As it happened...