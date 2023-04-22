LFC 3-2 Nottingham Forest: As it happened

Liverpool welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield - hoping to enact revenge for a disappointing defeat at the City ground earlier this season.
Nottingham Forest are in trouble at the bottom and Liverpool are also not enjoying the best of season's this time around.
Both sides share an illustrious history - they are the only English clubs to have won the European Cup in consecutive years, but Forest need the points for survival and Liverpool need them to ensure they play European football next season.
Even the blue half of Merseyside will be cheering on the reds as they aim to steer clear of further relegation panic.
Liverpool were bolstered on Monday with a morale boosting 6-1 victory over Leeds United. There were four LFC goalscorers on the night and Diogo Jota lashed in his first goals in over a year. But there have been false dawns from the reds numerous times this season and they had failed to win any of the five games after their last big win - 7-0 over Man United.
So can the reds follow up Monday with another big performance, or will Forest's desire to survive in the Premier League be too much for a still fragile Liverpool?
Here's how the game unfolded.
As it happened...
After Arsenal suffering their third consecutive draw (against bottom placed Southampton at home!) the title race appears to be tilting in Man City's favour.
Liverpool can exchange places with 7th placed Brighton if we win today, although Brighton will have two games in hand on us.
Aston Villa are away at Brentford. If Vila lose that game and we win then the reds will end the day in 6th.
Liverpool are 4 points ahead of Brentford who are one position below us.
TEAM NEWS INCOMING....
Jurgen Klopp picks the same starting XI for the third consecutive game. Wow! Mad times!
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Salah, Gakpo.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Nunez, Matip.
Firmino misses out with an injury - Joe Gomez returns to the 18 man squad in his place.
Neco Williams and Taiwo Awoniyi both in the starting XI for Forest.
Navas, Niakhaté, McKenna, Felipe, Mangala, Williams, Danilo, Lodi, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White, Freuler
Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Lingard, Hammond, Johnson, Surridge, Ayew, Toffolo, Dennis
Five minutes until kick off.
UNDERWAY AT ANFIELD.
1' Konate concedes an early free kick. Forest can't do a lot with it though.
Trent operating in that midfield/right back role.
In the away end
Respect the 97
5' Gakpo with the reds first attempt - 25 yarder. Wide of Keylor Navas.
9' Liverpool's set pieces causing a little bit of confusion. Van Dijk and Konate both go close from crosses.
16' Salah collects the ball and is driving forward. Plays the ball through to Gakpo but that's an important interception from one of the Forest defenders.
At the other end Gibbs-White gets a bit of room and chances a shot from about 25 yards out that is relatively tame and Alisson collects.
It's not been the best so far, however the Leeds game on Monday was a bit of a slow burner.
No standout threatening moments yet.
22' Klopp applauds Salah who brought the ball inside and laid it off to Fabinho.
No claps though for Fabinho's attempt at goal which was rapidly ascending into the Anfield Road end.
25' Liverpool free kick. Trent fouled.
26' Keylor Navas may get himself dressed in the dark but that's an important tip over the bar from Virgil van Dijk's header.
Trent had taken the corner.
30' Scott McKenna can't carry on - replaced by Joe Worrall.
30' From a Liverpool corner Gakpo sees his shot cleared off the line.
36' Salah fires in a shot but it's off target. Forest struggling to deal with Liverpool's set pieces.
Still no breakthrough though 0-0.
38' Jota should have put Liverpool ahead but nods it wide. Trent Alexander-Arnold the supplier.
Liverpool 0-0 Nottingham Forest
The reds have not been 100% but have been the better side here and had one solid chance and a couple of other decent attempts.
No breakthrough yet. Maybe something off the bench.
Back underway.
47' Liverpool straight into the second half!
We win a corner. Trent crosses, Virgil heads it to Fabinho, heads it to Jota who heads in! 1-0.
50' Neco Williams grabs a goal. It was a shot that took a big deflection off Andy Robertson.
1-1. Liverpool's lead did not last long.
55' Liverpool free kick. Andy Robertson sends it in and Diogo Jota chests it down, spins and fires it in.
Lead restored! 2-1.
Andy Robertson makes amends quickly. Diogo Jota in acres of space there, really poor defending from Forest.
Nunez and Thiago about to come on.
Klopp beaming on the touchline.
59' Gakpo and Fabinho head off.
Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara are on.
67' Oh dear. It's 2-2!
Gibbs-White scores Forest's second equaliser. Liverpool don't deal with a throw in and he fires home.
WOW THIS GAME IS MAD!
70' Liverpool once again take the lead. MO SALAH!
VAR check for offside but he wasn't. Trent Alexander-Arnold with the free kick, Salah with the finish!
Mo Salah now level on Liverpool goals with Robbie Fowler.
Sixth place in LFC's all-time goalscoring list.
183 goals in 298 games. Fowler 183 goals in 369 games.
Almost an equaliser.
Awoniyi attempts an overhead kick!
Liverpool could do with another goal cushion. This game is pretty wild in this second half.
76' Brennan Johnson on for Freuler. That's an attacker replacing a midfielder.
Going for it. But they have to.
78' Long throw from Forest and Liverpool can't deal with it.
Brennan Johnson hits the crossbar.
Nervy!
80' Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones head off.
On comes Luis Diaz and James Milner.
82' Former red Neco Williams booked for a foul on Luis Diaz.
87' Ayew, Dennis and Surridge sent on.
89' Nunez could have settled it there but he heads it wide.
Nervy finish now. Can Forest get a third equaliser!
FIVE MINUTES TO BE ADDED!
90+2' Liverpool give away a soft free kick but thankfully Johnson slips as he goes to hit it and it goes wide.
FT: Liverpool 3-2 Nottingham Forest
Liverpool made hard work of this but take all three points! Nottingham Forest look set for a fight to stay in the Premier League but they showed enough spirit today.
Liverpool up to 7th after Villa get a late equaliser at Brentford.
We reach 50 points, finally!
Everton end the day in the relegation zone after Leicester grab an important three points.