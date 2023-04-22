LFC 3-2 Nottingham Forest: As it happened

Liverpool welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield - hoping to enact revenge for a disappointing defeat at the City ground earlier this season.

Nottingham Forest are in trouble at the bottom and Liverpool are also not enjoying the best of season's this time around.

Both sides share an illustrious history - they are the only English clubs to have won the European Cup in consecutive years, but Forest need the points for survival and Liverpool need them to ensure they play European football next season.

Even the blue half of Merseyside will be cheering on the reds as they aim to steer clear of further relegation panic.

Liverpool were bolstered on Monday with a morale boosting 6-1 victory over Leeds United. There were four LFC goalscorers on the night and Diogo Jota lashed in his first goals in over a year. But there have been false dawns from the reds numerous times this season and they had failed to win any of the five games after their last big win - 7-0 over Man United.

So can the reds follow up Monday with another big performance, or will Forest's desire to survive in the Premier League be too much for a still fragile Liverpool?

Here's how the game unfolded.

As it happened...