LFC 3-2 Nottingham Forest: As it happened

Premier League
Saturday 22 April 2023 - 3:00 pm
Anfield
Liverpool3
2Forest
30'↔️ McKenna off, Worrall on
⚽️ Jota47'
50'⚽️ Williams
⚽️ Jota55'
Gakpo off, Núñez on ↔️59'
Fabinho off, Alcantara on ↔️59'
67'⚽️ Gibbs-White
⚽️ Salah69'
76'↔️ Freuler off, Johnson on
Jones off, Milner on ↔️80'
Jota off, Diaz on ↔️80'
82' Williams
87'↔️ Awoniyi off, Surridge on
87'↔️ Lodi off, Ayew on
87'↔️ Felipe off, Dennis on
Liverpool welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield - hoping to enact revenge for a disappointing defeat at the City ground earlier this season.

Nottingham Forest are in trouble at the bottom and Liverpool are also not enjoying the best of season's this time around.

Both sides share an illustrious history - they are the only English clubs to have won the European Cup in consecutive years, but Forest need the points for survival and Liverpool need them to ensure they play European football next season.

Even the blue half of Merseyside will be cheering on the reds as they aim to steer clear of further relegation panic.

Liverpool were bolstered on Monday with a morale boosting 6-1 victory over Leeds United.  There were four LFC goalscorers on the night and Diogo Jota lashed in his first goals in over a year.  But there have been false dawns from the reds numerous times this season and they had failed to win any of the five games after their last big win - 7-0 over Man United.

So can the reds follow up Monday with another big performance, or will Forest's desire to survive in the Premier League be too much for a still fragile Liverpool?

Here's how the game unfolded.

As it happened...

12:51 UK
Five games today

After Arsenal suffering their third consecutive draw (against bottom placed Southampton at home!) the title race appears to be tilting in Man City's favour.

Liverpool can exchange places with 7th placed Brighton if we win today, although Brighton will have two games in hand on us.

Aston Villa are away at Brentford.  If Vila lose that game and we win then the reds will end the day in 6th.

Liverpool are 4 points ahead of Brentford who are one position below us.

13:59 UK

TEAM NEWS INCOMING....

14:02 UK
Unchanged Liverpool team named

Jurgen Klopp picks the same starting XI for the third consecutive game.  Wow! Mad times!

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Salah, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Nunez, Matip.

14:03 UK

Firmino misses out with an injury - Joe Gomez returns to the 18 man squad in his place.

14:13 UK
Forest team features two ex-reds

Neco Williams and Taiwo Awoniyi both in the starting XI for Forest.

Navas, Niakhaté, McKenna, Felipe, Mangala, Williams, Danilo, Lodi, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White, Freuler

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Lingard, Hammond, Johnson, Surridge, Ayew, Toffolo, Dennis

14:54 UK

Five minutes until kick off. 

15:00 UK
KICK OFF

UNDERWAY AT ANFIELD.

15:04 UK

1' Konate concedes an early free kick.  Forest can't do a lot with it though.

Trent operating in that midfield/right back role.

15:07 UK

In the away end

15:08 UK

5' Gakpo with the reds first attempt - 25 yarder.  Wide of Keylor Navas.

15:12 UK

9' Liverpool's set pieces causing a little bit of confusion.  Van Dijk and Konate both go close from crosses.

15:19 UK

16' Salah collects the ball and is driving forward.  Plays the ball through to Gakpo but that's an important interception from one of the Forest defenders.

At the other end Gibbs-White gets a bit of room and chances a shot from about 25 yards out that is relatively tame and Alisson collects.

15:23 UK

It's not been the best so far, however the Leeds game on Monday was a bit of a slow burner. 

No standout threatening moments yet.

15:24 UK

22' Klopp applauds Salah who brought the ball inside and laid it off to Fabinho.

No claps though for Fabinho's attempt at goal which was rapidly ascending into the Anfield Road end.

15:26 UK

25' Liverpool free kick.  Trent fouled.

15:28 UK
SAVE!

26' Keylor Navas may get himself dressed in the dark but that's an important tip over the bar from Virgil van Dijk's header.

Trent had taken the corner.

15:32 UK
Forest sub

30' Scott McKenna can't carry on - replaced by Joe Worrall.

15:33 UK
Cleared off the line

30' From a Liverpool corner Gakpo sees his shot cleared off the line.

15:37 UK

36' Salah fires in a shot but it's off target.  Forest struggling to deal with Liverpool's set pieces.

Still no breakthrough though 0-0.

15:40 UK
Big miss

38' Jota should have put Liverpool ahead but nods it wide.  Trent Alexander-Arnold the supplier.

15:49 UK
HALF TIME

Liverpool 0-0 Nottingham Forest

The reds have not been 100% but have been the better side here and had one solid chance and a couple of other decent attempts.

No breakthrough yet.  Maybe something off the bench.

16:04 UK
SECOND HALF

Back underway.

16:08 UK
GOAL!

47' Liverpool straight into the second half!

We win a corner.  Trent crosses, Virgil heads it to Fabinho, heads it to Jota who heads in! 1-0.

16:11 UK
Oh no! Goal!

50' Neco Williams grabs a goal.  It was a shot that took a big deflection off Andy Robertson.

1-1.  Liverpool's lead did not last long.

16:15 UK
GOAL!!!

55' Liverpool free kick.  Andy Robertson sends it in and Diogo Jota chests it down, spins and fires it in.

Lead restored! 2-1.

16:16 UK

Andy Robertson makes amends quickly.  Diogo Jota in acres of space there, really poor defending from Forest.

Nunez and Thiago about to come on.

Klopp beaming on the touchline.

16:19 UK
LFC Subs

59' Gakpo and Fabinho head off. 

Darwin Nunez and Thiago Alcantara are on.

16:27 UK
Goal

67' Oh dear. It's 2-2!

Gibbs-White scores Forest's second equaliser.  Liverpool don't deal with a throw in and he fires home.

16:31 UK
GOAL!!!

WOW THIS GAME IS MAD!

70' Liverpool once again take the lead.  MO SALAH!

VAR check for offside but he wasn't. Trent Alexander-Arnold with the free kick, Salah with the finish!

16:34 UK

Mo Salah now level on Liverpool goals with Robbie Fowler.

Sixth place in LFC's all-time goalscoring list.

183 goals in 298 games.  Fowler 183 goals in 369 games.

16:35 UK
Wow!

Almost an equaliser.

Awoniyi attempts an overhead kick!

Liverpool could do with another goal cushion.  This game is pretty wild in this second half.

16:36 UK
Forest sub

76' Brennan Johnson on for Freuler.  That's an attacker replacing a midfielder.

Going for it.  But they have to.

16:37 UK
Chaos

78' Long throw from Forest and Liverpool can't deal with it.

Brennan Johnson hits the crossbar.

Nervy!

16:40 UK
LFC Subs

80' Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones head off.

On comes Luis Diaz and James Milner.

16:42 UK
Yellow

82' Former red Neco Williams booked for a foul on Luis Diaz.

16:49 UK
Three subs for Forest

87' Ayew, Dennis and Surridge sent on.

16:50 UK
Chance

89' Nunez could have settled it there but he heads it wide.

Nervy finish now.  Can Forest get a third equaliser!

FIVE MINUTES TO BE ADDED!

16:52 UK

90+2' Liverpool give away a soft free kick but thankfully Johnson slips as he goes to hit it and it goes wide.

16:54 UK
FULL TIME

FT: Liverpool 3-2 Nottingham Forest

Liverpool made hard work of this but take all three points!  Nottingham Forest look set for a fight to stay in the Premier League but they showed enough spirit today.

Liverpool up to 7th after Villa get a late equaliser at Brentford.

16:59 UK
Liverpool up to 7th

We reach 50 points, finally!

Everton end the day in the relegation zone after Leicester grab an important three points.

17:40 UK
Watch the goals in the 3-2 LFC win over Nottingham Forest



