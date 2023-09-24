As it happened: LFC 3-1 West Ham

Liverpool host the Europa Conference League champions, West Ham, at Anfield today.

Virgil van Dijk returns to Premier League action after serving a two game ban following a sending off at Newcastle United.

The reds start the day in 3rd place but will be hopeful of closing the gap on Man City back down to two points and extending their unbeaten competitive run to 17 games. Liverpool last lost a competitive game on the 1st April 2023.

Trent Alexander Arnold is still unavailable for the reds due to a hamstring injury.

Here's how the game unfolded.



As it happened...