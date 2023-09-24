As it happened: LFC 3-1 West Ham

Liverpool host the Europa Conference League champions, West Ham, at Anfield today.
Virgil van Dijk returns to Premier League action after serving a two game ban following a sending off at Newcastle United.
The reds start the day in 3rd place but will be hopeful of closing the gap on Man City back down to two points and extending their unbeaten competitive run to 17 games. Liverpool last lost a competitive game on the 1st April 2023.
Trent Alexander Arnold is still unavailable for the reds due to a hamstring injury.
Here's how the game unfolded.
As it happened...
Becker, Gomez, van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai , Núñez, Diaz, Salah
Subs: Kelleher, Konaté, Quansah, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Jota, Endo, Gakpo, Elliott
Areola, Zouma, Coufal, Aguerd, Emerson, Paquetá, Bowen, Álvarez, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Antonio
Subs: Fabianski, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Fornals, Cornet, Ings, Benrahma, Mavropanos, Kudus
Underway at Anfield.
Slight delay to kick off there as the referee had some communication issues. Maybe should check these things before the game begins.
8' Antonio causing Liverpool's defence all sorts of problems in these opening minutes. West Ham are off to a flyer and should be a couple of goals up!
16' Well that was against the run of play but Liverpool are ahead.
Mo Salah converts the penalty - awarded after he was tripped in the area.
1-0
28' Ward-Prowse delivers a sweet free kick, Soucek heads on.... but there's no one there to provide the killer blow.
Liverpool are ahead but are not at all comfortable in this match. Still lead 1-0.
33' Lot of fight from West Ham. Jones comes off second best to Soucek in a central position - too easily barged off the ball.
Need to be stronger in that Liverpool midfield.
36' Edson Alvarez collects a card for a foul on Luis Diaz. Dangerous position for a free kick - just outside the area.
37' Szoboszlai hits the free kick, drilled straight into the wall.
39' Nice football, Szoboszlai defence splitting pass finds Luis Diaz at the edge of the area - he lays it off and Salah with a first time curler - goes narrowly wide of the post.
Would have been a fine goal that.
42' Not surprising. West Ham probably deserve that.
Coufal with the cross and Bowen with a diving header that heads into the far corner. Robertson was absolutely nowhere near Coufal. Poor defending to allow the header.
1-1.
Liverpool 1-1 West Ham
Poor half of football from the reds. West Ham look like they want it much more and 1-1 is a scoreline that the reds will be happier with. West Ham could have been 2 up in the first ten minutes.
Salah penalty and then West Ham with a diving header just before the break.
Yet another big second half performance required from the reds now.
Back underway at an Autumnal Anfield. Much to do.
54' Been a better start to this half. Nunez should do better with a good chance there for the reds.
Almost approaching substitution times.
60' DARWIN NUNEZ puts the reds back into the lead. Mac Allister with the assist.
Missed a chance a few minutes ago and now smacks in a volley. He's some boy! Sensational finish - first time hit looped over the keeper.
2-1.
70' Liverpool much better now, obviously still susceptible as only one goal ahead, but they have been in charge for large parts of this second half. Growing in confidence as they have in practically every second half this season.
72' Jarrod Bowen trying to twist and turn in the Liverpool area but the reds stand firm that time and its a good defensive block.
74' Soucek and Antonio off. Fornals and Kudus on.
Gravenberch being readied to come on for the reds.
Gravenberch being readied to come on for the reds.
76' Curtis Jones replaced by Gravenberch.
80' Nunez and Luis Diaz replaced by Gakpo and Jota.
83' Cat hater Kurt Zouma with a foul on Cody Gakpo. Booked.
85' There you go. It's 3-1 again for the reds this season.
He's only just come on but DIOGO JOTA gets a toe poke after Virgil van Dijk heads down from a corner.
87' Good reception for Danny Ings as he comes on to replace Lucas Pacqueta.
88' Mac Allister replaced for the end of the game with Endo.
Into injury time...
90' Jota powers towards goal, cuts back towards the centre and smashes it at the goal - blocked by a defender.
All over.
Another three points, Liverpool up to second, another comfortable second half performance.
Unbeaten in 17 games.
Liverpool 3-1 West Ham
Liverpool move clear into 2nd position after their unbeaten start to the season.