As it happened: Man City 1-1 LFC

Liverpool travel to Man City for the early kick off after the international break.
The reds do not have a great record in recent years at Man City's ground and with the choice of referee, and Pep Guardiola's protection of his players during the international break then this game has not been made any easier.
Jurgen Klopp's side go into this game just one point behind the leaders Man City and a win would place them back at the top of the Premier League for the first time in almost 20 months.
Ederson, Nathan Ake, Erling Haaland were all missing from international duties with 'injuries' but could spectactularly return for this game.
For the reds Alexis Mac Allister has completed his one game ban (for 5 yellow cards) and will return.
The reds last won at Man City in the League in Klopp's first season. Man City have won their past 23 games at home in all competitions. One away from sharing the record with Sunderland back from 1892, the year of Liverpool FC's formation.
Here's how the game unfolded.
As it happened...
Chris Kavanagh is the referee for today's game. He was born just 5 miles away from the Etihad Stadium.
Stuart Atwell is the VAR honcho.
There has been some debate about whether an official should be refereeing a game involving a team so close to their home area.
Team news incoming...
Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister return to the Liverpool starting XI.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Jota, Salah, Nunez.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Konate, Diaz, Gakpo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Quansah.
Ederson, Ake and Haaland have all staged remarkable recoveries from their international injuries and start for Man City.
Ederson, Walker, Dias, Aké, Rodri, Akanji, Silva, Alvarez, Haaland, Doku, Foden
Subs: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Stones, Lewis, Gvardiol, Phillips, Gomez, Bobb
Very cold, very sunny at the Etihad today.
His boy starts from the bench today.
Teams on the pitch.
Underway. Come on reds!
Bernardo Silva ges us underway from the centre circle, straight back to Ederson and here we go.
2' Joel Matip, making his 200th appearance for Liverpool today, stretches to prevent a cross coming across the Liverpool six yard area.
6' City have plenty of players in the Liverpool half - the reds seem quite content to try and play around at the back to draw City further up.
Risky strategy but the reds doing it quite well so far.
11' Poor pass out there by Alisson. Straight to Foden just outside the area who shoots.
Fortunately it was quite weak and Alisson collects the ball.
Little lack of focus there.
17' Ederson forced into a big save from a Nunez header. All arrived from one of those forward runs by Joel Matip.
And another chance when Szoboszlai sends a through ball to Nunez.
First real moments of danger in this game.
20' Curtis Jones in our area tries an inexplicable back pass to Alisson. Almost conceded from that. Silly choice.
Liverpool do clear but his better option there would have been kicking it out for a throw in.
23' Alvarez drags Salah down who was making a break away.
Should have been booked, but wasn't.
27' Somewhat against the run of play, but Haaland makes it 1-0.
That's his 50th Premier League goal.
Ake goes past two and plays it through to Haaland who fires it into the corner with his left foot.
35' Szoboszlai intercepts and feeds Nunez, it's a very tight angle and Nunez shots squirms wide.
Good win back of the ball there.
42' Liverpool in a great position but Jones passes it back to City, who break away and Alvarez sends in a dangerous cross that Haaland can't quite reach.
44' Good save from the reds keeper to push a Phil Foden shot away from the post.
HT: Man City 1-0 Liverpool
The reds, perhaps, a little unlucky to be behind. Alisson slipped on his clearance that allowed Nathan Ake to collect the ball.
Some dangerous chances for the reds but Haaland with the most clearcut chance of the game and he put it away.
Tight.
Back underway.
No changes in personnel.
51' Been a bright start to the second half from Liverpool.
City seem quite subdued.
52' Alvarez drills over after a pass from Doku. Skipped past Mac Allister in the build up.
54' Jota went down injured and that's going to accelerate some changes.
Jota replaced by Diaz.
Jones replaced by Gravenberch.
60' Incredibly quiet at the Etihad. Liverpool have been dominant in this second half but still no goal to show for their efforts.
65' City players have sparked into life trying to claim for a penalty. Didn't go near anybody's arm.
68' Man City corner. Akanji clatters into Alisson and Dias heads in to the empty net. VAR rules it out.
72' Salah feeds the ball through, it's another tight angle shot from Nunez that Ederson puts out for a corner.
Gakpo about to come on.
73' Szoboszlai replaced by Gakpo.
75' Nunez gets a card for a foul on Foden.
78' Liverpool have lost their early second half swagger.
Not been a classic between these two teams.
80' Hold that thought!
TRENT SCORES! Liverpool on the attack and Salah passes it to Trent who drills in from the edge of the area.
1-1.
86' Nunez and Mac Allister replaced by Elliott and Endo.
86' Matip carded. Bit of a soft one.
of injury time
Another card for Liverpool.
Wataru Endo booked.
90+8' Alisson has a problem with his hamstring here. Liverpool can't make any more subs.
Corner for City.
Man City 1-1 Liverpool
Man City can't match the winning home record. Liverpool have stopped them.
The one-two at the top remains the same for now.
Pep Guardiola separated from Darwin Nunez at full time.