As it happened: Man City 1-1 LFC

Liverpool travel to Man City for the early kick off after the international break.

The reds do not have a great record in recent years at Man City's ground and with the choice of referee, and Pep Guardiola's protection of his players during the international break then this game has not been made any easier.

Jurgen Klopp's side go into this game just one point behind the leaders Man City and a win would place them back at the top of the Premier League for the first time in almost 20 months.

Ederson, Nathan Ake, Erling Haaland were all missing from international duties with 'injuries' but could spectactularly return for this game.

For the reds Alexis Mac Allister has completed his one game ban (for 5 yellow cards) and will return.

The reds last won at Man City in the League in Klopp's first season. Man City have won their past 23 games at home in all competitions. One away from sharing the record with Sunderland back from 1892, the year of Liverpool FC's formation.

Here's how the game unfolded.



As it happened...