As it happened: Spurs 2-1 LFC – referee needs to send two players off to get Spurs their win

Liverpool travel to a rejuvenated Spurs in this evening's big Premier League clash.
Both sides could be in the top two with a win today so they have plenty of motivation.
Spurs have enjoyed a good start to the season winning at Old Trafford and fighting back twice away at their derby rivals, Arsenal.
For Liverpool it is now 19 consecutive games unbeaten and if they achieve the same feat today it will be a full 6 months unbeaten in competitive football.
The reds are also coming in to this game on the back of seven consecutive wins and four consecutive 3-1 wins. A constant bug bear has been conceding the first goal, often early, and if they do so today Spurs might be less accomodating to allow Liverpool to mount a comeback.
Here's how it unfolded.
As it happened...
In their last 10 competitive games, the reds have won 8 and drawn twice against Spurs.
Nine of those games were in the Premier League.
One was Liverpool's 6th European Cup triumph.
They are due a result.... but hopefully not today.
Team news incoming....
Obviously plenty of changes from the midweek league cup clash, but just one change from the team that beat West Ham last weekend. Gakpo replacing Nunez.
Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Diaz, Salah, Gakpo.
Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Konate, Nunez, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold.
A good handful of new names facing Liverpool in the Spurs starting XI and on the subs bench.
Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son, Maddison
Subs: Forster, Davies, Phillips, Royal, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Solomon, Donley, Veliz
Here we go
6' Decent start. Plenty of the ball.
Both sides very attack minded.
11' Dangerous ball across the LFC defence but Kulusevski can't reach it.
Robbo shepherds it out for a goal kick.
0-0
13' Spurs keeper Vicario called into action twice. First denying Gakpo and then Robertson.
Great LFC move.
27' Curtis Jones sent off. The freeze frame looks bad but that is harsh.
Jones wins the ball but his foot rolls over the ball and catches the player.
Very unfortunate.
Tough now for 10 men.
35' Very strange.
Luis Diaz scores, called offside, VAR calls it offside but there are no lines on the screen.
Looked onside to me.
36' And just like that Spurs go 1-0 up through Son.
10 men of LFC have it all to do.
39' Mac Allister booked.
45+3' Udogie is booked for a foul on Gakpo.
He's hurt but he manages to spin, moments later, and scores.
But he's down in pain now and were down to 9 men.
Great finish and 1-1.
Spurs 1-1 Liverpool
Harsh red card for the reds and Luis Diaz goal looked harshly ruled out.
But somehow the 10 men of Liverpool are level at the break.
Jota on for Gakpo.
50' A great save from Alisson. Maddison tried to curl that in.
And now Jota collects a yellow card.
And another from Alisson
Son chests it down and shoots. Alisson tips it over.
65' Salah booked for kicking the ball away.
70' Second yellow for Jota. First one wasn't a yellow, that was.
LFC down to 9.
Incredible. Should be 11 v 11.
Liverpool down to 9. Alexander Arnold and Gravenberch are on.
The reds switched to 5-3-0.
Stupid refereeing.
90+7 So unfair.
Matip own goal
2-1 to Spurs.
Robbed.
Well we are absolutely seething.
Liverpool looked a far better team than Spurs but the referee and officials got their way by reducing the reds to 9 men.
Standard of officiating is absolutely shocking. Liverpool didn't deserve to lose at all.
Corruption or sheer ineptitude - you decide.
