As it happened: Spurs 2-1 LFC – referee needs to send two players off to get Spurs their win

Liverpool travel to a rejuvenated Spurs in this evening's big Premier League clash.

Both sides could be in the top two with a win today so they have plenty of motivation.

Spurs have enjoyed a good start to the season winning at Old Trafford and fighting back twice away at their derby rivals, Arsenal.

For Liverpool it is now 19 consecutive games unbeaten and if they achieve the same feat today it will be a full 6 months unbeaten in competitive football.

The reds are also coming in to this game on the back of seven consecutive wins and four consecutive 3-1 wins. A constant bug bear has been conceding the first goal, often early, and if they do so today Spurs might be less accomodating to allow Liverpool to mount a comeback.

Here's how it unfolded.

As it happened...