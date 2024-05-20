OFFICIAL: Arne Slot to take over as LFC boss

Liverpool FC have made it official, confirmed the widely known news that former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot will take over from Jurgen Klopp.

He has been named as the new first team head coach, with a three year deal to being on the 1st June 2024 - subject to a work permit.

The reds paid Feyenoord a transfer fee in the region of €11M (£9.4M) for his services.

The 45 year old, full name Arend Martijn Slot, had a relatively unremarkable playing career spent in the Dutch first and second divisions before going on to a coaching role - again all at Dutch clubs.

He took Feyenoord to the title in 2023 and won the Dutch cup this season.

The move to Liverpool is a significant step up in his career, although he has had some positive results for Feyenoord in European competition in previous seasons.

We wish him all the best at Anfield.