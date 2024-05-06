LFC 4-2 Spurs: Back to winning ways

Liverpool got back to winning ways with a 4-2 win over Spurs in Jurgen Klopp's penultimate Anfield game.

Although the last couple of months have seen a collapse in form which has ended three trophy pursuits, Spurs are one side in even worse form than the reds.

With a week off, and time for reflection amongst the Liverpool squad, they generally looked brighter here and Mo Salah marked his return to the starting XI with the opening goal in the 16th minute. He headed in from a Cody Gakpo cross.

The reds got the second goal they deserved just before half time when Andy Robertson put the ball away after the Spurs keeper could only push away a Salah shot.

The Spurs keeper was involved once more when he had to separate two Spurs team-mates as they trudged off for half time.

Within 15 minutes of the restart the reds were 4-0 up. Elliott providing Gakpo with a headed goal before the youngster himself curled in a fabulous finish on the hour mark.

But the reds couldn't maintain their focus for the full game and in the space of five minutes they conceded twice to Richarlison and Heung Min Son. 4-2 with 15 minutes to go and Liverpool were in a little bit of a panic.

Fortunately, they got a bit of control back and allowed Klopp some Kop fist-pumps at the end.

Liverpool have secured at least third place and looking at the table that does appear to be where they will finish.

Two more games to go before a new dawn will be sweeping over Liverpool. This was a positive day on what has been a disappointing Springtime.

MOTM: Harvey Elliott

Liverpool 4-2 Spurs - Match highlights