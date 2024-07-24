Liverpool (and 28 players) arrive in US for pre-season tour

Arne Slot and his 28 man Liverpool squad have arrived in the United States for their three game pre-season tour.

The reds will take on Real Betis, Arsenal and Man Utd in an eight day period beginning just after midnight on Saturday, Thursday and a week on Sunday UK time.

The 28 players on the flight to America were: Endo, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Robertson, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Chambers, Pitaluga, Phillips, Gordon, Doak, McConnell, Jaros, Kelleher, Beck, Nallo, Koumas, Van den Berg, Quansah, Morton, Bradley, Blair, Stephenson, Davies, Nyoni.

Several players involved in the latter stages of Euro 2024 and the Copa America will join up at a later date with some expected to return to LFC's training centre before the US tour finishes.

The reds begin in Pittsburgh before heading to Philadelphia for the clash against Arsenal. The reds will then head down the country to South Carolina for the game against Man Utd.

It will be many supporters first opportunity to see Arne Slot in the dugout - with a quickly arranged friendly last week against Preston being held behind closed doors.

Liverpool have also yet to conclude any incomings despite some big business being done by several rivals.

The reds have lost Thiago, Joel Matip and Adrian from the end of the season, whilst Calvin Ramsay has gone to Wigan Athletic on loan.

Liverpool kick off against Real Betis at 00:30 BST on Saturday.