There are just seven games left of the season now for Liverpool and tonight they travel to an in-form West Ham side.

David Moyes' side are unbeaten in three in the league and have secured passage to the Europa Conference League semi finals in recent weeks.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four league games and have won the last two - against Leeds emphatically, against Nottingham Forest a little more fortuitously.

Konate is the only major new concern for the reds - both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are available if required.

Liverpool lost last season at the London Stadium 3-2. In this season's reverse fixture at Anfield - Darwin Nunez scored the only goal of the game in LFC's 1-0 win.

The win over Leeds last Monday was the reds first away win against a team below them this season - points on the road have proved most difficult this season.

Victory for Liverpool tonight would move us ahead of Spurs on goal difference and into 7th place.

This is how the game unfolded.

As it happened...