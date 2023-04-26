There are just seven games left of the season now for Liverpool and tonight they travel to an in-form West Ham side.
David Moyes' side are unbeaten in three in the league and have secured passage to the Europa Conference League semi finals in recent weeks.
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four league games and have won the last two - against Leeds emphatically, against Nottingham Forest a little more fortuitously.
Konate is the only major new concern for the reds - both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are available if required.
Liverpool lost last season at the London Stadium 3-2. In this season's reverse fixture at Anfield - Darwin Nunez scored the only goal of the game in LFC's 1-0 win.
The win over Leeds last Monday was the reds first away win against a team below them this season - points on the road have proved most difficult this season.
Victory for Liverpool tonight would move us ahead of Spurs on goal difference and into 7th place.
This is how the game unfolded.
As it happened...
Our eyes are obviously on West Ham v Liverpool,but many other eyes will be on Man City v Arsenal which could have significant implications as to where this season's title ends up.
Chelsea host Brentford and we will be hoping that Nottingham Forest manage to secure a miraculous win at home to Brighton.
Team news incoming...
As we mentioned in our post, Konate was a doubt and misses out through injury. Matip replaces him.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Jota, Salah, Gakpo.
Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Nunez, Carvalho.
They have kept the same XI that started in the 4-0 win against Bournemouth at the weekend.
Fabianski, Zouma, Cresswell, Coufal, Aguerd, Paquetá, Soucek, Rice, Antonio, Benrahma, Bowen
Subs: Areola, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Emerson, Fornals, Lanzini, Downes, Cornet, Ings
It appears that caution is the keyword when it comes to leaving Konate out.
Klopp said:
'He has been struggling for a while with a few little things. If it was the last game of the season he would be playing, but as we have a number of games coming up it is best to let him rest here. Joel Matip is available so that was the decision.'
We are underway!
Trent, as is becoming customary in an advanced role.
A lot of defending for Joel Matip to do today as he replaces Konate in the team.
5' Some good pressing from Liverpool in these early stages.
But a poor pass there from Virgil who passes it to Jarrod Bowen who crosses to Antonio.
Luckily it misses. Sloppy stuff from the Dutch centre-back.
7' A couple of corners for Liverpool that ultimately come to nothing. Gakpo heavily involved in maintaining some pressure there.
9' Another scruffy opportunity for West Ham. Ball from Robertson fell towards Benrahma, but Trent managed to get in a block.
Wake up at the back.
11' Coufal clatters into Jota. Knee in the back looks painful.
Jota treated and back on the pitch but that didn't look too clever.
12' Lucas Pacqueta puts West Ham in front. A very well taken goal after a 1-2 with Antonio.
Shot from outside the area - could Alisson have done better? Takes a slight deflection off Virgil.
Perhaps no surprise the goal came from down our right hand side.
16' Fabianski saves on his line from Robertson. Think Robbo was attempting a cross there.
18' It's the equaliser. CODY GAKPO smashes that in from 20 yards. Trent gets another assist.
GAME ON!
27' Liverpool swarm all over West Ham - ball rebounds high to Jota who sticks out a shin and the ball goes over.
Doesn't connect fully but that was a huge chance inside the area.
A fine finish from Cody Gakpo.— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) April 26, 2023
That's his 6th goal in 15 league appearances.pic.twitter.com/KHHcvi8Nb5
32' Fabinho sticks one wide from outside the area. Jones and Robertson weren't getting much joy down that left as West Ham were closing them down - Fabinho took the only option he could.
36' Robertson corner - van Dijk rises to get it but it ends up narrowly wide.
39' Henderson heads it across but Jota can't head it in. Two glorious chances in quick succession for the reds. Trent with the cross, Hendo flick on, Jota heads wide.
42' West Ham with chances of their own. Virgil van Dijk with an important touch to force a corner and then Henderson just gets a touch on the corner to divert it away.
You can tell the Hammers are in form - they are giving us a real game here.
43' Great cross from Henderson - very poor attempted header by Curtis Jones.
Ball comes out and Fabinho tries a shot....
but saved.
END TO END!
HT: West Ham 1-1 Liverpool
Could be about 4-4 quite easily. The gilt edged chances have been there for both sides.
Both teams competitive.
Back underway.
We've seen a flurry of early second half goals this season - same again?
49' Overhit pass from Henderson to Gakpo who had timed his offside beating run to absolute perfection.
A bit more finesse from the captain and that would have been a one on one with plenty of space for the Liverpool man to attack.
55' Bowen thinks he's scored. Collects the ball and runs at Virgil who doesn't defend well and Bowen fires in.
But VAR checks and Bowen had gone a fraction too early in collecting the ball.
Remains 1-1.
59' Henderson and Jota taken off. Thiago and Luis Diaz on.
65' Don't want to tempt fate but the changes seem to have improved Liverpool - at least in an attacking sense. Seeing more of the ball at least after a slow start to the second half.
West Ham preparing changes.
67' A Joel Matip shot is blocked on the line by West Ham! Came from a corner!
HE'S MADE SURE THIS TIME!
The second corner from Robertson and it's a BULLET header from Joel MATIP!!!
2-1
70' Benrahma and Antonio off. On comes Maxwell Cornet and Danny Ings.
PICK THAT ONE OUT!pic.twitter.com/wl4KculicX— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) April 26, 2023
74' Alisson called into action. Succesfully comes out of his goal to intercept a ball and clearing it.
West Ham a dangerous threat on the counter but balance of play at least has turned more favourable now for Liverpool.
77' Gakpo replaced by Darwin Nunez.
79' Dangerous break from West Ham, but Cornet is forced wide by Trent and his shot is wild and wide.
Declan Rice has been very impressive in this game. Liverpool certainly need the addition of some energy in midfield this summer.
83' James Milner on for Curtis Jones.
Five minutes plus stoppage time for Liverpool to see this out.
West Ham have not given up by a long shot. But Liverpool can stretch them at the other end too.
For handball.
Referee says No
VAR says No.
All over.
David Moyes is still fuming about the handball but Thiago fell on his side. Could hardly saw his arm off mid-fall.
FT: West Ham 1-2 Liverpool
That's three consecutive wins for the reds. Wow!
And Forest have beaten Brighton too.
He seems happy.
'Actually I liked the first half more. We were 1-0 down but before that we were very good. I loved the counter press and the build up. The stuff Trent player, wow, it was absolutely insane'
'Wow. I really liked the game.'
Liverpool come from behind to win against an in form side. Joel Matip is the match-winner with a bullet header.
Next up for Liverpool is Tottenham at Anfield. Sunday at 4:30pm.
Can the reds win a fourth consecutive league game?