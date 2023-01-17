LIVE: Wolves v Liverpool – FA Cup R3 Replay

Liverpool are still waiting for their first win of 2023 and are lucky to still be even in this competition after a disappointing 2-2 home draw against Wolves.

The offside rule was implemented perhaps detrimentally to the away side in the third round and the game goes to this replay at Molineux.

Champions League group stage apart, the reds are enduring a poor season and the weekend's display away at Brighton was one of the worst in recent memory - a team not only lacking in quality but even worse, lacking in effort.

Jurgen Klopp has already indicated there could be some changes afoot in the summer but Liverpool need an urgent response on the pitch and tonight would be a decent time to start.

Although the prize for the winners of tonight's clash is an away game against Brighton in the 4th round.

Live Updates