LIVE: Wolves v Liverpool – FA Cup R3 Replay

Liverpool are still waiting for their first win of 2023 and are lucky to still be even in this competition after a disappointing 2-2 home draw against Wolves.
The offside rule was implemented perhaps detrimentally to the away side in the third round and the game goes to this replay at Molineux.
Champions League group stage apart, the reds are enduring a poor season and the weekend's display away at Brighton was one of the worst in recent memory - a team not only lacking in quality but even worse, lacking in effort.
Jurgen Klopp has already indicated there could be some changes afoot in the summer but Liverpool need an urgent response on the pitch and tonight would be a decent time to start.
Although the prize for the winners of tonight's clash is an away game against Brighton in the 4th round.
Live Updates
Wolves have selected a strong team. Just two changes from the side that should have won at Anfield 10 days ago.
Sa, Lembikisa, Collins, Toti, Jonny, Neves, Hodge, Moutinho, Adama, Ait-Nouri, Jimenez.
Subs: Sarkic, Bueno, Semedo, Kilman, Podence, Nunes, Hwang, Cunha, Costa.
Liverpool make a whopping EIGHT changes for this game.
Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Thiago, Keita, Elliott, Carvalho, Gakpo.
Subs: Alisson, Fabinho, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Doak.
Team news incoming...
The reds boss was clearly disappointed after the Brighton defeat and admits it won't be too hard to improve on that performance.
The good thing about a long career – what I obviously had – is it's not the first time that I'm in a situation like that, I'm sorry to say that but it's the truth. When things don't go well, the players look different, the view on us is different all of a sudden, people start discussing – it's completely normal.
But in the end, I said it before, these are football problems and you sort them with football. And to play better football than we did at Brighton should not be that difficult. That's the first step. We have to be compact, we have to defend.
We have to be more compact – not only tomorrow – and that's 100 per cent clear. All the success in football starts with solid defending and that's what we have to do.
Liverpool have an excellent recent record against Wolves in the Premier League, winning the last 8 home and away.
However, even when the reds were approaching their peak in 2019 they did lose in the FA Cup 3rd round away at Wolves.
Liverpool have actually lost 5 of the 7 ties so far they have had against Wolves in the competition - a definite bogey team in this competition.