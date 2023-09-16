LIVE: Wolves v Liverpool / Match updates

Liverpool kick start the Premier League weekend away at Molineux where they will face Wolves.

Wolves start the day in 14th with one win from their opening four games. The reds are undefeated with 3 wins and a draw so far - and the opportunity to go top this early afternoon with a win.

But the reds do have have some defensive issues. Konate is only just recovering from injury and is on the bench. Virgil van Dijk serves his second match suspension and vice-captain Trent misses out with that hamstring issue.

Ryan Gravenberch is named in the matchday squad for the first time.

Follow the game with us below.

Live Updates