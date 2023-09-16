LIVE: Wolves v Liverpool / Match updates

Liverpool kick start the Premier League weekend away at Molineux where they will face Wolves.
Wolves start the day in 14th with one win from their opening four games. The reds are undefeated with 3 wins and a draw so far - and the opportunity to go top this early afternoon with a win.
But the reds do have have some defensive issues. Konate is only just recovering from injury and is on the bench. Virgil van Dijk serves his second match suspension and vice-captain Trent misses out with that hamstring issue.
Ryan Gravenberch is named in the matchday squad for the first time.
Follow the game with us below.
Live Updates
Wolves 1-0 Liverpool
That was very very poor from the reds.
from Wolves. Cunha drills wide after running a good length of the pitch.
40' Gakpo swings at a cross that comes across but he puts it wide. That's as good as it has got.
35' Barely improved as we approach the end of this half. Some half time changes required.
10' Wolves well on top in this opening 10 minutes.
7' Hwang Hee-Chan opens the scoring, the shot forces Allisson back over the line with the ball.
Bad start. Neto runs past Gomez, slides it across to the unmarked Hee-Chan.
4' Mac Allister, operating in that number 6 type role today, is booked early on. Definitely wasn't a yellow card.
Referee has put an early spanner in the works for the reds as the Argentinian is now going to need to be careful not to add to LFC's red card tally this season.
We're underway at Anfield.
20 year old Jarell Quansah has been at the club since the age of 5.
He is making his first start for the club today after coming on as a sub against Newcastle last month.
Kick-off is fast approaching ????#WOLLIV pic.twitter.com/fHcsurGfVx— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 16, 2023
Sá, Aït-Nouri, Dawson, Semedo, Kilman, Lemina, Gomes, Bellegarde, Neto, Hee-Chan, Da Cunha
Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Bueno, Gomes, Traoré, Doyle, Sarabia, Silva, Kalajdzic
Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Robertson, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai , Salah, Gakpo, Jota
Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Konaté, Elliott, Núñez, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Gravenberch, Diaz