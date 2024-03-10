LFC 1-1 Man City: As it happened

Dominik Szoboszlai makes his return to the starting XI for Liverpool. Both Virgil van Dijk and Conor Bradley also return.

Ibrahima Konate yet again misses out through injury after coming off early in the second half against Sparta Prague. Quansah takes his place.

Mo Salah starts on the bench with a number of youngster once again filling the places with the reds suffering a long list of absentees.

Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Van Dijk, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Elliott, Quansah, Bradley.

Subs: Adrian, Salah, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Robertson, Clark, McConnell, Nallo, Koumas.

Two changes for Man City - Akanji in for Dias, Alvarez in for Doku.

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Haaland, Alvarez.

Subs: Ortega, Dias, Kovacic, Doku, Gomez, Gvardiol, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis.

