LFC 1-1 Man City: As it happened

Dominik Szoboszlai makes his return to the starting XI for Liverpool. Both Virgil van Dijk and Conor Bradley also return.
Ibrahima Konate yet again misses out through injury after coming off early in the second half against Sparta Prague. Quansah takes his place.
Mo Salah starts on the bench with a number of youngster once again filling the places with the reds suffering a long list of absentees.
Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Van Dijk, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Mac Allister, Elliott, Quansah, Bradley.
Subs: Adrian, Salah, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Robertson, Clark, McConnell, Nallo, Koumas.
Two changes for Man City - Akanji in for Dias, Alvarez in for Doku.
Ederson, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Haaland, Alvarez.
Subs: Ortega, Dias, Kovacic, Doku, Gomez, Gvardiol, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis.
As it happened...
Another big test for the Japan captain. Ahead of kick off he says:
"It's really big game and I am excited to play - I am ready for it."
(On stopping City dominate possession) "As everyone knows they have good midfielders. We have to have an organised defence and get the ball from them as many times as we can.
"It is a key game, I will focus on myself and my game."
Could this be the last time the two managers face each other?
There is still a chance the two sides could meet in the FA Cup at some stage - but as it stands this might be the last installment in what has been a magnificent Premier League rivalry over the last decade.
And here's how their respective statistics look.
TEAMS IN THE TUNNEL
Man City win the toss. Liverpool kicking towards to The Kop first half.
We are underway.
3' Kelleher called into action early on to save from Alvarez.
8' Overhit cross there from De Bruyne to Phil Foden at the back post.
8' De Bruyne has a shot that Kelleher palms away. Lots of power behind that one.
13' Wonderful twisting and turning from Bradley who drives a cross across the face of goal - it's a bit to fast for Nunez to get to it.
First moment of LFC danger.
18' Luis Diaz scores for the reds but ruled out for Darwin being offside in the build up.
20' Mac Allister drilled shot stopped by Ake. Liverpool appeal for handball, but I don't think it was.
23' And it's gone Man City's way. From a City corner and it's ultimately a simple tap in at the near post.
Clever from Nathan Ake there pushing Mac Allister out of the way before that corner.
31' Lovely floated cross from Elliott, Szoboszlai has found himself some space but his header is not on target.
And it should have been.
Applause nonetheless from Klopp on the sidelines.
34' Bradley chance blocked.
35' van Dijk takes the ball off Haaland in the box.
End to end this.
40' van Dijk expertly prevents Haaland's chase ending in a goal.
41' Mac Allister lofts a pass into the area and Ederson rushes out to collect just before Nunez reaches it.
42' Great work from Diaz and his shot goes narrowly wide. Worked hard for that, maybe should have worked the keeper.
45+1' Kyle Walker hits his cross too hard across the face of goal.
45+1' Szoboszlai picks out Bradley. The Northern Irishman should have shot but instead crosses it back in and it's cleared.
45+2' Rodri booked for a trip. One of his classic fouls - this time punished.
City started brighter, then Liverpool came back in to it and had a goal ruled out. City score from a tap in at the front post of a corner.
It's been surprisingly even, but unfortunately it's City who have a one goal lead.
Back underway.
Mo Salah doing plenty of running at half time but he's not on yet. No changes.
How fit is he?
47' Ederson comes out and absolutely takes out Nunez.
Yellow card.
Ederson complaining he has hurt himself.
Is this part of the tactic to delay the penalty kick?
50' Ederson hobbles back into goal.
Darwin Nunez passes the ball to Mac Allister and he smacks it past the keeper into the top left corner.
1-1.
54' Maybe the keeper wasn't bluffing. He's going off to be replaced by Ortega.
Entirely his own fault.
58' Foden smashes it at Kelleher.
Incredible move from Diaz and Nunez, but it just squirms away from Diaz at the end.
Lovely liquid football.
59' City rattled and Bernardo Silva booked.
61' Szoboszlai and Bradley off, Robertson and Mo Salah on.
63' Salah unlocks the City defence with a wonderful pass.
Diaz one on one with Ortega, but he curves that one wide.
64' This time Diaz takes a touch too many after a great ball from Nunez.
All the chances falling to the Colombian and he's wasting them.
68' Robertson cross is only fractions away from going in.
Ortega didn't look too sure.
69' De Bruyne not happy at going off. Alvarez also off. On comes Kovacic and Doku.
71' Thunderous cross from Robertson and Nunez gets a toe on it, big save from Ortega.
74' Cross comes in, Kelleher punches it straight at Foden - it hits his arm and smashes back on to the crossbar.
Obviously wouldn't have counted but mad moment.
75' Gakpo on for Nunez.
80' Marauding run from Jarell Quansah and in comes the shot, keeper pushes it away.
84' Gomez shot blocked.
87' Time ticking away. City told to get a move on by the referee.
89' Doku turns Gomez and hits the inside of the post with a shot.
There's a bit more football to play.
90+4' Elliott sticks the ball in the net, but Salah was offside in the build up.
FT: Liverpool 1-1 City
Just before full time Jeremy Doku kicked Mac Allister in the chest but no penalty awarded.
Brilliant game, Liverpool dominated for large parts. Diaz was brilliant, just not at shooting!
1 point separate the top three.
10 games to go.
Three horse race at the moment.
Man City host Arsenal in a couple of weeks.