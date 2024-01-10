LFC 2-1 Fulham: As it happened

Liverpool are without Trent Alexander-Arnold for tonight's semi final 1st leg at Anfield, although Virgil van Dijk could be in line to return to the starting XI after illness.

The reds are chasing a 10th League Cup win and assistant boss Pep Ljinders was the man facing the cameras in the pre-match press conferences.

"I think the team has this hunger," he said. It's the closest final we can reach.

"But we have to respect Fulham. They have a very clear way, a good offensive idea, really creative."

Liverpool were narrow 4-3 winners over Fulham at Anfield in the league late last year, requiring two goals in the final 10 minutes to avoid defeat.

The second leg will be played at Craven Cottage on the 24th January.

