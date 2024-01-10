LFC 2-1 Fulham: As it happened

League Cup Semi Final 1st Leg
Wednesday 10 January 2024 - 8:00 pm
Anfield
Liverpool2
1Fulham
19'⚽️ Willian
van Dijk26'
Elliott off, Gakpo on ↔️56'
Gravenberch off, Núñez on ↔️56'
⚽️ Jones68'
⚽️ Gakpo71'
72'↔️ Willian off, Wilson on
72'↔️ Pereira off, Cairney on
81'↔️ Reed off, Lukic on
88' Lukic
90' Willian
Liverpool are without Trent Alexander-Arnold for tonight's semi final 1st leg at Anfield, although Virgil van Dijk could be in line to return to the starting XI after illness.

The reds are chasing a 10th League Cup win and assistant boss Pep Ljinders was the man facing the cameras in the pre-match press conferences.

"I think the team has this hunger," he said. It's the closest final we can reach.

"But we have to respect Fulham. They have a very clear way, a good offensive idea, really creative."

Liverpool were narrow 4-3 winners over Fulham at Anfield in the league late last year, requiring two goals in the final 10 minutes to avoid defeat.

The second leg will be played at Craven Cottage on the 24th January.

As it happened...

18:55 UK
LFC aiming for 10th win

Liverpool have 9 League Cup trophies in their collection.  All collected in the last 43 seasons.  They have finished runners up 5 times.  This is the 20th time they have reached the semi-final, and they have a record of 14-5 in advancing to the final from here.

Whilst a return to the Champions League will have been the main pre-season plan for the reds, a 10th League Cup title will be a nice addition for England's most succesful football club.

19:04 UK
Five changes for the reds

Conor Bradley in for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Kelleher, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Diaz, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Gravenberch, Bradley.

Subs: Alisson, Nunez, Gakpo, Clark, Gordon, McConnell, Beck, Quansah, Nyoni.

19:14 UK
Five changes for Fulham

And it's the same number of changes for Fulham who bring Bernd Leno, Robinson, Willian, Palinha and Raul Jimenez into their starting XI.

Leno, Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian, Jiménez

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Lukic, Francois, Wilson, Cairney, Muniz, Vinicius, Ream

20:02 UK
KICK OFF

Underway at Anfield!

20:08 UK
Chance

6' Strong strike from Curtis Jones from the edge of the area but Leno gets down low and stops that well.

20:10 UK

8' Conor Bradley does well to get down the line and flicks it back across the penalty area.  Keeper gets to that but it's a warning for Fulham that Bradley is a full back who is going to try and get forward tonight.

20:19 UK
Chance

16' Lovely Liverpool move ends with Diogo Jota playing a shot, from a tight angle, that cuts across the face of the goal.

Fulham fans strangely booing every touch by Harvey Elliott.  Elliott played for their academy and left when he was 16 years old!

20:22 UK
Goal!

19' Willian makes it 1-0 with effectively their first chance.  It was a mistake from van Dijk that allowed Fulham to play the pass and Willian dances through and shoots from six yards out.

One chance one goal for the away team.

20:24 UK

22' Elliott fires over from close range.  Wouldn't have counted anyway.  Offside flag goes up.

20:26 UK
Yellow card

27' Virgil van Dijk booked as his hand catches Andreas Pereira.  Absolute ridiculous play-acting by the Fulham player who is rolling around as if he has been given 20,000 volts.

20:38 UK

36' A succession of corners eventually leads to a Liverpool free kick just outside the box.  Diogo Jota brought down.

Who's going to take this then?

20:39 UK

37' It was Mac Allister, and he hit it straight at the wall.

20:47 UK

45' Hard going this for Liverpool.  Fulham making the most of any contact with a Liverpool player and the reds yet to make a breakthrough.

It's a grind.

20:50 UK
HALF TIME

48' Gomez with a drilled chance that, yeah you guessed, goes narrowly wide.

And that's the last action of the half.

HT: Liverpool 0-1 Fulham - Not great.  Missing some of the big names tonight.

21:05 UK
SECOND HALF

Back on it - Liverpool kicking towards The Kop.

21:09 UK
Big chance

48' Driving run from Gravenberch, he twists and turns, bit his powerful shot goes wide.  Good build up certainly from the Dutchman.

21:11 UK

51' Jones shot is smothered by Leno.  Pereira is down injured again.  Phantom back injury.

21:13 UK

53' Nunez and Gakpo are about to come on here.

21:15 UK

55' Nice fast move around the area, but does Jota take a touch too many?  Shot is fired straight at a defender.

21:15 UK
LFC Subs

56' Elliott and Gravenberch replaced by Gakpo and Nunez.  Very attacking changes.

21:23 UK
Gamble?

60' Liverpool going so 'gung ho' here doesn't seem to be working.

The reds have lost their shape a bit and Fulham have hit us a couple of times on the counter attack already.  Could end up making the second leg a bigger job than it currently is.

We shall see...

21:27 UK

67' Mac Allister takes the corner, it's returned to him and he has another go with a curler that Leno tips onto the crossbar.

It's end to end now this game. 

21:28 UK
GOAL!!!

68' CURTIS JONES!

Jota does well to keep the ball moving, lay off from Nunez and Jones fires one that takes a deflection off Tosin's back and beats Leno.

1-1.

21:31 UK
GOAL!!!!

71' A salute to the Kop from Cody Gakpo!!!

Wonderful move, Diogo Jota with the running, Nunez sends it across and Gakpo with a deft touch to put the reds in the lead.

21:34 UK
Chance

75' Free kick outside the area.  Perhaps not the best position for a right footer but Nunez puts that narrowly over the crossbar.

21:36 UK
Ooohhh

76' Jota twisting and turning once more, smashes that one but it goes high into The Kop.

Deserves a goal for his performance.

21:40 UK
Great x 3

80' Great cross from Gakpo at speed, great header from Nunez who leaps high and a great save from Bernd Leno.

Bit of Premier League class all around there.

21:50 UK

Into injury time now.  Harry Wilson with a rugby tackle on Curtis Jones.

He's booked.

21:55 UK
FULL TIME

FT: Liverpool 2-1 Fulham

The reds could have had more, but Fulham had a couple of moments, especially in the immediate aftermath of Liverpool changing to a more attacking line up.

Fulham took the lead but the reds two quick fire goals give them a one goal advantage to take to Craven Cottage for the second leg.

A touch closer to Wembley than we were at the start of the evening.

One more Premier League game ahead before a 10 day 'winter break'.

21:58 UK

(Correction)

Liverpool's ten day break starts now and then the Premier League returns for us on the 21st January.

22:03 UK
Liverpool fairly dominant in that game



