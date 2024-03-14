Match Recap: Liverpool 6-1 Sparta Prague (11-2 agg)

Liverpool have a 5-1 lead from the first leg as they aim to reach the Europa League Quarter Finals.

It should certainly be a straight-forward affair as the reds have one eye on the weekend's FA Cup Quarter Final against Man Utd.

Mo Salah is back in the starting line up after a number of appearances from the bench.

Confirmed LFC Team: Kelleher, Gomez, Bradley, Robertson, Quansah, Endo, Szoboszlai , Clark, Salah, Gakpo, Núñez

Subs: Adrián, van Dijk, Mrozek, Diaz, Elliott, Mac Allister, Tsimikas, Gordon, McConnell, Musialowski, Koumas, Danns

As it happened...