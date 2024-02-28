As it happened: LFC 3-0 Southampton

Liverpool, fresh from their victory in the League Cup, must somehow find 22 legs to field for tonight's FA Cup 5th round clash.
Southampton are likely to be a very tough customer, as they aim to cement a quick return to the Premier League next season. They are riding high in the Championship, neatly placed in the playoff places and have lost just seven times in their 34 league games.
It will be tricky for the reds to avoid a post-Wembley hangover especially with a number of further names suffering knocks and injuries during Sunday's encounter with Chelsea.
Kick off is at 8pm and the tie will be decided tonight.
As it happened...
Liverpool's last five games against Southampton at Anfield have all been in the Premier League, and have all been Liverpool wins.
However, the last time we faced Southampton, was away, and they were heading for relegation but we still played out a pretty crazy 4-4 draw.
This Southampton side will arguably be a lot more confident in their form than the side we faced last year.
A 10th League Cup Trophy on Sunday.
????????????????????????????????????????— Anfield Online (@anfieldonline) February 25, 2024
Can the reds continue in this competition and make it 9 FA Cups?
18 year old Lewis Koumas makes his senior debut for the club.
Kelleher, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley, Gakpo, Elliott, Clark, McConnell, Koumas,
Subs: Adrian, Konate, Diaz, Mac Allister, Scanlon, Gordon, Nallo, Danns, Nyoni.
Some suggestions that Conor Bradley might be part of the front three here?
Andy Robertson out through illness.
Jurgen Klopp: 'The boys are ready to defend. We have to be really good on the ball because Southampton have a specific way of playing.'
Virgil van Dijk leads out the reds, Harvey Elliott brings up the rear. He gives the This is Anfield sign a thump and they are onto the pitch.
Kick off incoming.
Wolverhampton Wanderers/Brighton & Hove Albion v Coventry City
Nottingham Forest/Manchester United v Liverpool/Southampton
Chelsea/Leeds United v Leicester City
Manchester City v Newcastle United
And within 2 minutes Southampton have the ball in the net through Edozie.
But he was offside.
Pacy start from both sides.
8' Suleman hits the post.
He was in acres of space. This is a very high tempo start from both teams - surely this can't last.
And another save for Kelleher. Saints on top here.
10' Kelleher has made at least three goal-saving saves already here.
Southampton are all over Liverpool like a rash. The reds haven't settled yet but Saints aren't giving them any time on the ball.
14' Joe Gomez with a shot - it didn't go in. Did just about stay inside the stadium though!
20' Liverpool after a penalty there after Southampton captain Jack Stephens pushes Lewis Koumas in the area.
21' Gakpo twisting and turning in the area and Southampton manage to defend it to safety.
Signs that Liverpool are getting involved now.
Southampton were absolute gung ho for the first 15 minutes. But Liverpool have settled a bit and Southampton are now focusing on counter-attacks and getting plenty of men behind the ball.
Can't see this being a 0-0.
33' It's quietened down a bit now.
Southampton still very dangerous. Sulemana on their left wing up against Bradley looks a talent, and Jack Stephens at centre-back has also been very good so far.
39' Sulemana drills another shot but Kelleher gets down low to stop that.
Bradley doesn't look comfortable here. Could be some tired legs for the youngster after all his recent involvement.
42' Liverpool with their first shot on target.
Pressure had been building with a couple of corners and Elliott drills it from the edge of the area.
Keeper pushes it away.
44' LEWIS KOUMAS strokes it into the corner of the goal just before half time. Clark with the assist, Koumas takes two touches and then hits it straight away - confuses the keeper.
GET IN!
1-0.
Almost 2-0.
Cody Gakpo fed the ball in the area and he just doesn't have the room to get the shot away.
HT: Liverpool 1-0 Southampton
Very busy start from Southampton but Liverpool have improved as the half wore on with all these youngsters.
Lewis Koumas scores in his 42nd minute of his first ever appearance for the club.
Back underway.
Half time change. Virgil van Dijk replaced by Ibrahima Konate.
48' Another one for Southampton. Cross swung un, Konate gets the faintest touch to take it away from one of their strikers and Kelleher smothers the attempt.
51' Wonderful one touch passing from Liverpool up the field, Jack Stephens comes across though to stop Gakpo getting a clear shot away.
Lovely move.
62' James McConnell replaced by Alexis Mac Allister. Lewis Koumas replaced by Jayden Danns.
68' Corner for Saints and Shae Charles is at the back post, unmarked. How he doesn't get that on target I don't know. He should have done far far better.
Into the side netting from about six yards.
70' Elliott with a looping cross in the box but Jayden Danns can't quite leap high enough.
72' Liverpool forcing another corner here. Couple of chances inside the area before a panicked header behind the line from Saints.
73' Elliott wins the ball back, feeds it to Jayden Danns and what a finish, lifts it over the keeper, 2-0.
75' Southampton have had to take off Kyle Walker-Peters, who was a sub himself. He's gone straight down the tunnel.
They've used five of their bench now.
78' Harvey Elliott replaced by 16 year old Trey Nyoni. The youngster has a huge smile on his face. Third youngest ever Liverpool player.
Chelsea beat Leeds 3-2 with a 93rd minute winner.
Man Utd beat Forest 1-0 with an 89th minute winner.
Wolves beat Brighton 1-0.
The winner of tonight's game travels to Old Trafford for the Quarter Final...
85' Great run forward from Cody Gakpo from inside his own half, has a crack at goal but it's over the bar.
Great running so late in this game and so soon after the final.
3-0.
88' Jayden Danns makes it three!
Bradley with a shot, pushed out by the keeper straight into the path of Danns who smashes it in.
89' Cody Gakpo replaced by Kaide Gordon.
FT: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
Lewis Koumas with a debut goal and his replacement Jayden Danns added another two goal.
The reds soaked up the early pressure and then ruthlessly dispatched Southampton in the second half.
The first time Liverpool had two 18 year olds (or younger) score in the same game.
That was another impressive run out. Coming so soon after the exploits at Wembley that is a good grown-up performance.
Harvey Elliott was excellent and our choice for MOTM but Jayden Danns two goals earned him the TV MOTM.
He was chuffed at the final whistle!
Danns at the double ???????? pic.twitter.com/i3pQjnRNUn— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 28, 2024
Thanks for joining us.
Jurgen Klopp must now turn his focus to the weekend and hope that some of his players can return for the trip to Nottingham Forest.