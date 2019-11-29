Fabinho injury blow as midfielder set to miss up to 15 games

Liverpool could be without Fabinho until the end of January 2020 after an injury update today.

The player suffered an injury in the early stages of the Napoli game after Dejan Lovren and Lozano collided and clattered into the Brazilian midfielder.

He was substituted for Gini Wijnaldum and left Anfield on Wednesday night in a protective boot.

Scans have now revealed the player has suffered ankle ligament damage which could rule him out for up to 8 weeks.

The reds are about to enter a massively busy December with 10 games in 30 days, and the reds will then play 5 games in January, which will include tricky away league games at Spurs and Wolves as well as a home clash against Manchester United.

Fabinho has played in every Premier League and Champions League game for Liverpool so far this season, bar one. He was tactically left on the bench to avoid collecting a fifth yellow card before the victory over Man City.

Since his arrival at Anfield in June 2018, Fabinho has made 60 appearances for the reds and scored two goals. He has been widely credited for providing extra bite and solidity into the base of the reds' midfield.

Liverpool's injury list is relatively light elsewhere but at such a busy period of the season, losing one of the first names on the teamsheet could be a blow in their quest to remain competitive inside the five ongoing competitions.

The reds welcome Brighton to Anfield this weekend in a traditional Saturday 3pm kick off.