Dejan Lovren sold to Zenit St Petersburg

Liverpool's Croatian Dejan Lovren, has completed a transfer to Zenit St Petersburg of £10.9M.
The 31 year old centre-back joins the Russian side on a 3 year deal.
Despite an appearance in the World Cup final in 2018, the player has fell down the pecking order at Anfield after missing games through injury and has been the reds effective 4th choice centre-back in this title winning campaign.
From his arrival in 2014 he spent the first four seasons as a first choice centre-back but the arrival of Virgil van Dijk effectively moved him out of consistent first team appearances.
He made 185 appearances for the reds in six years, scoring 8 goals.
Speaking on his Instagram account he said:
(To) The fans – There has been a lot of love and criticism, and I respect each and every one of you, rest assured all I ever wanted to do is Win, and Win we did!
The City of Liverpool – Thank you for having me and my family. You will always have a special place in our hearts.
What else can I say.. I will miss the spirit of the club, the city, the people. I will see you around my friends, and I wish you all the best.
YNWA
His Liverpool contract expired next summer, but Liverpool did have the option of extending it for a further 12 months and will likely consider £11M a good return for a player bought 6 years ago for £20M.
We wish Dejan all the best in his future career in Russia.
God bess him, he did the best with the talent he had.
Even thought he was the best player in the world for a few weeks!
Hes gone to a better place!