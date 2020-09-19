Diogo Jota completes £40M LFC move as reds strengthen attacking options

Liverpool have bolstered their forward line with the £40M acquisition of Wolves forward Diogo Jota.

The 23 year old Portugese star moves to Anfield on a five year contract in a deal that could cost a further £5M in add ons.

Going the other way today was 18 year old LFC left back Ki-Jana Hoever. The Dutch defender moves to Wolves for £9M, again with around £5M of potential add ons and with Liverpool retaining interest in a potential 15% sell on price.

Jota takes on Adam Lallana's former number 20 shirt - a sign of his 'confidence' according to Klopp.

The Liverpool manager stressed the importance of the options the new arrival gives the club.

He’s a player who gives us so many options to use him. He’s 23 years old, still far away from being kind of a finished article, so much potential. He has the speed, he can combine, can defend, can press. It makes it just more unpredictable and gives us real options for different systems because he can play pretty much all three positions up front in a 4-3-3, if we play with four midfielders he can play both wings. So, these kinds of things. It’s just nice. And he has some natural things which we have in our game, like this desire and the greed and the direction. He is part of this unbelievable Portuguese generation in the moment, where they have really a lot of obviously quite skilled players. We saw the Portuguese team last time, it’s quite impressive. So, I’m really happy to have him here. And on top of that, a really good guy and really happy to be here.

Jota was asked about his experience playing against Liverpool:

I think there was no doubt – no doubt about Liverpool being the best team in the league last season by some distance. I think, as I said before, the intensity they put into the game… they were just unbelievable. They were all over the place. It felt like they were playing with more players than the other teams. Hopefully we can do the same again this year with me being a part of it. It’s just a really exciting moment for me and my family. All of my path since I was a kid and now, to join a club like Liverpool – the world champions – is just unbelievable. I just want to get started.

Diogo Jota has 16 goals in his 67 Premier League appearances with Wolves. He scored 9 times in the 14 appearances in last season's Europa League.