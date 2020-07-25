Henderson receives Footballer of the Year to cap memorable rise

A month after turning 30, and helping end Liverpool's very own 30 year wait for the title, captain Jordan Henderson was finally rewarded for his own individual talents by collecting this year's Footballer of the Year award.
The media voted award is a highly prestigious one, and he joins the likes of Mo Salah, Luis Suarez and his predecessor as captain, Steven Gerrard, to become the fourth winner for the reds of the past 30 years.
It came a day after Henderson had collected the Premier League trophy from Sir Kenny Dalglish - the man who brought the former Sunderland man to the club way back in 2011.
As was to be expected, Henderson was quick to highlight how the award was representative of his teammates.
"As grateful as I am I don't feel like I can accept this on my own.
"I owe a lot to so many people but none more so than my current team-mates, who have been incredible and deserve this every bit as much as I do.
"I accept this on behalf of this whole squad, because without them I'm not in a position to be receiving this honour. These lads have made me a better player - a better leader and a better person.
"If anything I hope those who voted for me did so partly to recognise the entire team's contribution."